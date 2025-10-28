CrowdStrike and NVIDIA Redefine Cybersecurity with Always-On AI Agents Protecting the Nation's Digital Infrastructure

CrowdStrike and NVIDIA Redefine Cybersecurity with Always-On AI Agents Protecting the Nation's Digital Infrastructure

Always-on agents built with CrowdStrike Charlotte AI AgentWorks and integrated with NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA NIM microservices will enable real-time threat detection and response across cloud, data center, and edge environments

GTC-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to bring always-on, continuously learning AI agents for cybersecurity to the edge through Charlotte AI AgentWorks, NVIDIA Nemotron open models, NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer synthetic data, NVIDIA Nemo Agent Toolkit , and NVIDIA NIM microservices .

Expanding CrowdStrike and NVIDIA's work to build, power, and secure the agentic ecosystem, the latest collaboration will deliver autonomous, real-time AI agents that learn continuously and defend critical infrastructure across cloud, data-center, and edge environments.

"AI is transforming cybersecurity, and defenders need speed and edge intelligence to outpace the adversary," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Addressing AI-driven cyber threats requires AI to protect systems from the speed and volume of attacks, and we're working with NVIDIA to deliver autonomous, AI agents that learn continuously to defend the critical infrastructure powering the global economy."

"Cybersecurity in the era of AI demands intelligence that thinks at the speed of machines," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with CrowdStrike, we're building real-time, AI-driven security agents that defend cloud, data center, and edge infrastructure – protecting the systems that power our economy and national security."

Advancing Continuous Learning and Edge Intelligence with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and NVIDIA

Bringing agents built with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and NVIDIA to the edge will enable organizations to deploy autonomous, continuously learning AI agents closer to where data is created – extending protection to data centers and controlled environments. By training NVIDIA Nemotron open models with data from CrowdStrike experts using NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer , customers will be able to fine-tune and optimize models for their own AI agents, built on CrowdStrike's Agentic Security Platform . This joint innovation will enable enterprises to scale and accelerate security operations with local inference, continuously improving detection accuracy and real-time response to threats – helping to maintain control of sensitive data and align with regional sovereignty requirements.

Unifying Data, Compute, and Governance Across CrowdStrike's Agentic Security Platform and NVIDIA Infrastructure

By integrating the Agentic Security Platform – including Falcon® LogScale , Onum , and Pangea – with NVIDIA accelerated computing and CUDA-X libraries , CrowdStrike is creating a unified telemetry pipeline for high-fidelity, real-time security data. This architecture enables defenders to feed enriched telemetry directly into locally hosted AI models and agents built and optimized with the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, now operating at the edge, allowing systems to learn safely, reason accurately, and act within enterprise guardrails.

CrowdStrike also supports the latest NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design, which provides guidance for security teams to build and deploy AI agents in federal and high-assurance organizations. This enables enterprises to manage multiple AI workloads on-premises and in the hybrid cloud while meeting the highest security requirements of regulated industries.

Together, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA are redefining cybersecurity for the AI era – uniting continuous learning, real-time intelligence, and machine-speed defense to protect the digital infrastructure powering the global economy and national security.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes descriptions of products, features, or functionality which may not currently be generally available. Any such references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.CRWDNASDAQ:CRWD
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

rare earth investing

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Rare Earth Investing

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

Gold Investing

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

critical metals investing

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology

copper investing

Copper Prices Surge on US-China Deal Optimism, Tight Supply Adds to Rally

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition