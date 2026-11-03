CrowdStrike and Lovable Secure the Next Generation of AI-Built Applications

CrowdStrike and Lovable Secure the Next Generation of AI-Built Applications

Falcon Shield extends enterprise security visibility and posture management to Lovable, helping organizations identify exposed AI-built applications, sensitive data risks, and who has access

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Lovable today announced a new integration that brings Lovable workspaces into CrowdStrike Falcon® Shield extending security visibility and posture management to AI-built applications.

Building on Lovable's existing security capabilities, the integration enables security teams to identify publicly accessible applications, sensitive data risks, and access risks within Lovable workspaces – all from the Falcon platform .

AI is transforming who builds software. Employees across the enterprise can now create and deploy applications in minutes, accelerating innovation far beyond traditional development teams. But as AI-built applications proliferate, security teams need visibility into what's being created, what's exposed, and who has access. Together, CrowdStrike and Lovable are helping enterprises scale AI-powered development by extending security visibility and posture management into the workflows security teams already use.

"AI is turning every employee into a builder. That's a massive opportunity for business, and a fundamental shift in how enterprises need to think about security," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Software is being built and deployed at unprecedented speed, expanding the enterprise attack surface. Together with Lovable, we're bringing AI-built applications into the Falcon platform, giving organizations the visibility to embrace AI-powered development without losing control of risk."

"The next generation of software won't be built by developers alone. It will be built by anyone with an idea," said Igor Andriushchenko, Lovable's Head of Security. "We've built security capabilities into Lovable to support that future. Our partnership with CrowdStrike extends enterprise security visibility to this new generation of applications, helping organizations scale AI-powered development with confidence."

Extending Falcon Shield to AI-Built Applications

The integration extends Falcon Shield's SaaS security posture management capabilities to Lovable, using Lovable workspace data and existing Security Center results to enable security teams to:

  • Identify Exposed Applications: Discover publicly accessible applications and privately published projects shared with external viewers.
  • Surface Security Risks: Identify projects storing secrets, missing or outdated security scans, and applications flagged by Lovable Security Center for unresolved security or sensitive data risks.
  • Strengthen Access Governance: Assess single sign-on enforcement, project visibility settings, ownership, external collaborators, and connections to external services.
  • Unify Security Visibility: Bring Lovable workspace members, project ownership, and published applications into Falcon Shield's existing SaaS inventory, providing a consolidated view of security posture across the enterprise.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Lovable

Lovable is the software creation platform that gives people the power to act on the problems closest to them. From solopreneurs to small business owners to teams at companies like Adidas and Zendesk, people have built over 60 million projects on Lovable since its launch in November 2024. Headquartered in Stockholm with teams in London, Boston, New York, and San Francisco, Lovable is backed by leading investors including Menlo Ventures, CapitalG, and Accel. Learn more at https://lovable.dev.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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