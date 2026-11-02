CrowdStrike and Dell Technologies Announce Integrated AI Security for the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

CrowdStrike and Dell Technologies Announce Integrated AI Security for the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA customers can choose CrowdStrike's industry-leading AIDR, to secure enterprise AI, from infrastructure and workloads to agents and applications

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today announced an integrated security solution for the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA . Customers can use the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to secure enterprise AI infrastructure, workloads, agents and applications, alongside Dell AI infrastructure and services and NVIDIA accelerated computing.

Through Dell Technologies' AI Ecosystem Program , customers can purchase AI infrastructure and CrowdStrike security together, aligned with NVIDIA's AI Factory Reference Architecture , to provide a security foundation to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

"Every enterprise is racing to build AI, but AI without security is an opportunity for the adversary," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Security cannot be an afterthought in an AI-powered world. Dell and NVIDIA are powering the AI revolution, and CrowdStrike is securing it. Together, we're making Falcon's AI-native protection foundational to the AI Factory, giving enterprises the confidence to safely innovate at scale on validated, optimized architectures."

"Enterprises are under real pressure to move fast on AI, but speed without security creates risk, not value," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. "The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA gives customers a validated, optimized foundation, and with CrowdStrike's AI-native security integrated from the start, they can move forward with confidence. That's how you give organizations a clear, trusted path from AI ambition to AI outcomes."

"AI agents are transforming how every company works, and capability and security must advance together," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "CrowdStrike is bringing its cybersecurity platform to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA and extending support to NVIDIA OpenShell. Together, we're helping enterprises protect the infrastructure that runs AI and the agents that act on their behalf, giving them the confidence to put AI to work across their business."

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA Expands Security Coverage with CrowdStrike

The offering brings three Falcon capabilities to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA:

  • Secure AI Agents and Applications: Falcon Guardian provides visibility and control over AI agent activity, with runtime protection against prompt injection, unexpected and malicious behavior, and sensitive data exposure. The solution builds on the NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture with NVIDIA OpenShell secure runtime integrated today and plans to add integration of NVIDIA Sentry and NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPUs, extending AI agent security from software to silicon.
  • Protect AI Infrastructure and Workloads: Falcon Cloud Security delivers unified cloud security from code to runtime, identifying misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, detecting threats, and protecting workloads across containers and Kubernetes environments.
  • Unify Security Operations: Falcon Next-Gen SIEM brings together first- and third-party data with AI-powered detection, investigation, and response to accelerate threat detection and stop breaches.

Dell Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services are also expanding to optimize and exclusively manage these CrowdStrike capabilities, providing end-to-end threat detection and response for the Dell AI Factory. With 24x7 monitoring, investigation and response across the AI stack, Dell MDR helps organizations detect threats earlier, contain attacks and recover critical AI operations.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Media Contacts
CrowdStrike: press@crowdstrike.com
Dell Technologies: Media.Relations@Dell.com

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