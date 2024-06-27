Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trending
How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Cronos Brand Spinach® Celebrates Summer with New Launches

date 2024-06-27

Cronos Brand Spinach® Celebrates Summer with New Launches

Cronos Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") Spinach ® brand is expanding its portfolio of award-winning and best-selling cannabis products just in time for the summer months. Summer innovations feature new flavors and formats from Cronos' SOURZ by Spinach ® edibles and a premier milled flower product.

The new SOURZ by Spinach ® Fully Blasted gummies offer the same great-tasting SOURZ by Spinach ® flavors, now with 10 mg of THC per piece. The SOURZ by Spinach ® Tropical Party Pack introduces new gummies with bolder tropical flavors, in the distinctive Spinach ® "S" shape. These gummies have a perfect blend of sour and sweet and utilize Cronos' proprietary flavor-masking technology.

SOURZ by Spinach ® Fully Blasted includes one 10 mg THC gummy per package in the following flavors:

  • Pink Lemonade
    • Sweet and refreshing flavors of raspberry and lemonade
  • Blue Raspberry Watermelon
    • Electric blue raspberry and refreshing watermelon
  • Cherry Lime
    • Delightful cherry and tangy lime

SOURZ by Spinach ® Tropical Party Pack :

  • 1 mg THC per gummy, 10 mg THC per pack
  • Featuring three new dual-flavors: Peach Passionfruit, Pineapple Coconut, and Strawberry Guava

Additionally, the Spinach ® brand will introduce Spinach Grindz™, milled flower options designed to be ready to use for joints or vaporizers. Ready-to-use milled flower offerings have grown in popularity in the Canadian cannabis market, appealing to value-conscious consumers seeking convenience. Spinach Grindz™ caters to this growing demand by providing high-quality, milled cannabis that saves time and effort, allowing consumers to enjoy a consistent and hassle-free cannabis experience.

Spinach Grindz™ are now available in the following strains:

  • Citrus Crush
    • Milled flower with citrus, sour, and earthy notes
  • Cookie Dough
    • Milled flower with sweet, nutty, and creamy notes

"We are thrilled to introduce these exciting new products under our Spinach ® brand just in time for summer," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of Cronos Group. "Our goal is to continually innovate and provide our adult consumers with high-quality, enjoyable cannabis experiences. With these new products from our best-selling Spinach ® brand featuring vibrant new flavors and sought-after strains, we believe there's something for everyone this summer season."

For more information and regional availability, visit https://spinachcannabis.com/ .

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about anticipated product launches, the timing of such launches and the availability of such products; consumer reception with respect to new product launches; the consumer experience with respect to new product launches; continual product innovation; and Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday, June 20, 2024 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 274,097,252 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 71.75% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated April 26, 2024 was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 93.4% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Cronos Group Announces Expansion of GrowCo to Fuel Global Growth

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced an expansion of Cronos Growing Company ("GrowCo"). GrowCo is a leading cannabis cultivation company that Cronos owns 50% of. The investment will be funded by an additional credit facility provided by Cronos and is intended to assist GrowCo's expansion of its purpose-built cannabis facility to address the increased global market demand for high-quality cannabis flower.

Key Highlights of the Investment:

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Closing of Recently Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of its subordinate voting shares on June 14, 2024.

In aggregate, the Company issued 1,300,078 subordinate voting shares at a 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of US $0.5384 as of May 17, 2024, representing gross proceeds of US $700,000. As previously disclosed, proceeds from the transaction will be utilized in connection with a mortgage note that's supporting the relocation of one of the Company's retail dispensaries in Minnesota.

Cannabis plant.

What Would US Cannabis Rescheduling Mean for Stocks and Investors?

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has initiated proceedings to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I substance to a Schedule III substance, marking a significant step towards cannabis reform in the country.

After months of deliberation, the Associated Press reported on April 30 that the DEA would move to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I, a category it currently shares with heroin and methamphetamines, to Schedule III, which is reserved for substances with low potential for dependence and accepted medical use.

The move from the DEA comes almost a year after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suggested that cannabis be reclassified on August 29, 2023. In December 2023, the DEA sent a letter to Congress in which it indicated its intent to review the evidence provided by the HHS. This was followed by months of evaluation and consideration by the DEA, as well as discussions and advocacy for cannabis reform by lawmakers and other stakeholders.

Cannabis leaves, US flag.

Cannabis Round-Up: US Moves to Reschedule Cannabis, Tilray Brands Seeks US Acquisitions

May saw officials in the Drug Enforcement Administration make the first moves toward cannabis rescheduling.

As anticipation builds, companies are beginning to better position themselves for changing market dynamics, and one Canadian cannabis company is anticipating major acquisition deals to come out of the US.

Meanwhile, a major player in the US market narrowly avoided consequences related to their Nasdaq listing after an expected merger agreement was terminated, and a once luxury cannabis brand out of California became officially delisted after months of financial uncertainty. Keep reading to discover more about these industry-shaping events.

Trulieve Announces Opening of 200th Dispensary

New Location in Brooksville, Florida opens today with grand opening celebration on June 14 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Brooksville, Florida marking the Company's 200 th dispensary in the United States .

×