Critical Metals Corp. Provides Project Update on Acceleration Plan and Tanbreez Development Progress

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to provide shareholders and stakeholders with an update on the Company's project acceleration initiatives and ongoing development activities at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

The Company continues to advance its strategic acceleration plan, with significant progress achieved across infrastructure development, field operations, geological programs, and logistics designed to support the next phase of project advancement.

Tanbreez Project Development Update

Construction activities continue to progress at the Tanbreez Project, with infrastructure works advancing according to plan. Footings for the project's pilot plant headquarters and infrastructure facilities are now underway, establishing a critical foundation for future processing and operational activities.

In parallel, development of camp facilities, which are adjacent to the recently completed Qaqortoq International Airport, continues, including the construction and enhancement of the project mess hall and cantina offices, which will support expanding site personnel and operational requirements as activity levels increase.

Tanbreez and CRML Senior Leadership Team: Malik V. Rasmussen, Mike Begley, George Karageorge, Mohamad Mansour, Tyt Mogensen, Paul Rundel, Col Lloyd.

Tanbreez and CRML Senior Leadership Team: Malik V. Rasmussen, Mike Begley, George Karageorge,
Mohamad Mansour, Tyt Mogensen, Paul Rundel, Col Lloyd.

Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:

"Our teams continue to execute on key milestones that support the accelerated development of the Tanbreez Project, from infrastructure construction and geotechnical planning to drilling expansion and bulk sample preparation, we are building momentum across all aspects of the project. We remain focused on advancing Tanbreez toward its next stage of development while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence and stakeholder value creation."

CRML Pilot Plant and Head Office and Warehouse with stage 1 completion August 2026

CRML Pilot Plant and Head Office and Warehouse with stage 1 completion August 2026

Drilling and Exploration Expansion

Critical Metals has further strengthened its project development capabilities with additional drill rigs now fully assembled and prepared in the workshop. The rigs are scheduled for mobilization to the field in the coming weeks supporting expanded drilling programs and resource development for final resource and mine planning activities across the project area.

The Company recently hosted a collaborative technical meeting between NIRAS and Critical Metals Corp. focused on the planning of geotechnical drilling surveys. The collaborative session reviewed upcoming survey programs and geotechnical work designed to support engineering design, infrastructure placement, and future development planning.

Combined NIRAS and CRML meeting of geotechnical drilling survey team.

Combined NIRAS and CRML meeting of geotechnical drilling survey team.

CRML field crews marking out Upper Fjord resource drilling and bulk sample mark out

CRML field crews marking out Upper Fjord resource drilling and bulk sample mark out

Bulk Sample and Pilot Plant Feed Preparation

Field crews have commenced surveying and preparation activities within the Upper Fjord and Hill Deposit areas. These efforts are focused on identifying and delineating material for bulk sampling programs that will provide feedstock for pilot plant testing and metallurgical evaluation.

The bulk sample program represents an important milestone in advancing the understanding of ore characteristics and supporting future project development decisions.

New drill rigs assembly in Qaqortoq preparing for mobilization to Tanbreez in the coming weeks

New drill rigs assembly in Qaqortoq preparing for mobilization to Tanbreez in the coming weeks

Logistics and Site Mobilization

As part of the broader project acceleration strategy, the Company has also facilitated additional personnel and operational logistics through new jet arrivals at Qaqortoq International Airport. These arrivals will support increased site activity, technical programs, and infrastructure development initiatives planned for the upcoming field season.

Daily jet arrivals as field commences June 1 and helicopter fleets prepare for the field season

Daily jet arrivals as field commences June 1 and helicopter fleets prepare for the field season

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on Critical Metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic Critical Metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4285d94-1713-49de-b0d0-c91d29bb78b9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d5e728e-05e1-4eb7-844e-83cbd229b2b6
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be2cb625-ec48-402d-b933-ad4b1e5815da
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e387dca-d6aa-47e4-aa3e-12df38a3a46d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/184b1126-5332-4cab-9baa-d88f41392cef
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee241fe9-9889-49aa-92b2-e306dc8fae6d


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

critical metalsCRMLnasdaq:crmlrare earth investing
CRML
The Conversation (0)
Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Market News Updates News Commentary - The rare earth minerals industry has quietly become one of the most important pillars of the modern global economy. These 17 elements are essential for high-tech applications—everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to smartphones, defense... Keep Reading...
Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Market News Updates News Commentary - The rare earth minerals industry has quietly become one of the most important pillars of the modern global economy. These 17 elements are essential for high-tech applications—everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to smartphones, defense... Keep Reading...
European Lithium Limited

EUR sells a further 5m CRML Shares for approximately $A124m

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (“European Lithium” or the “Company”) advises that it has completed a sale of 5 million ordinary shares in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML). BMO Capital Markets Corp. helped facilitate the transaction by acting in a market maker capacity... Keep Reading...
European Lithium Limited

EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) in an off-market transaction has sold a further 3.85 million CRML shares to a single US institutional investor at US$13 per share (a 12%... Keep Reading...
Critical Metals

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), a private company currently completing an S-4 merger to go... Keep Reading...
French flag.

USA Rare Earth Commits 175 Million Euros to French Expansion

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) plans to invest up to about 175 million euros through 2030 to expand its permanent magnet, metal and alloy manufacturing operations in France. The investment, which is projected to create more than 300 jobs within the French rare earths ecosystem, builds upon the... Keep Reading...
Blue flags with yellow stars wave in front of modern glass buildings under a clear blue sky.

EU Prepares Rare Earths Stockpiles as China Tightens Grip on Strategic Minerals

The EU is laying the groundwork for its first joint stockpile of critical minerals, racing to secure vital defense and technology components as China prepares to aggressively restrict its domestic mining output.Reuters reported that the EU has included tungsten, rare earth metals and gallium to... Keep Reading...
Sheets of printed US$100 bills over a cylinder on a printing press.

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) has announced a proposed US$835 million all-stock acquisition of its Australian joint venture partner European Lithium (ASX:EUR,OTCQB:EULIF). The primary operational catalyst for the merger is the complete consolidation of the Tanbreez rare earths project in... Keep Reading...
Microchips, ore, batteries and a toy tank on overlapping US and Chinese flags.

Rare Earths Market Update: Q1 2026 in Review

From powering the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to anchoring modern defense systems, rare earths are the invisible engine of 2026’s global economy. But with supply chains caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war, the race for ex-China sourcing has... Keep Reading...
Interlinked chain with the American flag on the left links and the Australian flag on the right links.

US, Australia Unleash US$3.5 Billion for Critical Minerals Advancement

The US and Australia have committed US$3.5 billion to underwrite a wave of critical minerals projects in Australia, sharply increasing their funding targets as they race to loosen China’s market monopoly.Announced on Sunday (April 12), the massive capital injection breathes financial life into a... Keep Reading...
Silhouettes of four people, two shaking hands, stand in front of large windows with a bright sky background.

USA Rare Earth, InfraVia Ink US$93 Million Deal for French Rare Earths Refiner

A US critical minerals developer and a European infrastructure fund are injecting approximately US$93 million into a French rare earths refining specialist, marking a transatlantic push to break China’s monopoly.USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) and Paris-based InfraVia Capital Partners have signed a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

[Video Enhanced] Streamex has Created a Compliant Secondary Market for Real World Assets

EraNova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announces Investor Relations Agreements

Standard Uranium Initiates 2026 Drill Program at the Davidson River Uranium Project, Southwest Athabasca Basin

Nuvau Minerals commences PEA study to advance Matagami restart strategy, which includes a fully permitted critical metals mine

Related News

precious metals investing

EraNova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announces Investor Relations Agreements

energy investing

Standard Uranium Initiates 2026 Drill Program at the Davidson River Uranium Project, Southwest Athabasca Basin

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals commences PEA study to advance Matagami restart strategy, which includes a fully permitted critical metals mine

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Receives More Positive Results from Second Round of Scoping Metallurgical Tests at El Potrero with Average Gold Recovery of 97.8% for the Main Dos de Mayo Vein

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Expands Queensway Work Program: Focus on Discovery and Resource Growth

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Advance Toward Drilling with Expanded IP Survey at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

base metals investing

Proposed acquisition of Cygnus Metals Limited by Central Asia Metals PLC for A$232 million