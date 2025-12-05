CRH, Carvana and Comfort Systems USA Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

CRH, Carvana and Comfort Systems USA Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space. 

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P 500

Addition

CRH

CRH

Materials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P 500

Addition

Carvana

CVNA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P 500

Addition

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P 500

Deletion

LKQ

LKQ

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P 500

Deletion

Solstice Advanced Materials

SOLS

Materials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P 500

Deletion

Mohawk Industries

MHK

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

UL Solutions

ULS

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Pinterest

PINS

Communication Services

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

BAH

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SPX Technologies

SPXC

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dycom Industries

DY

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Borgwarner

BWA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hecla Mining Co

HL

Materials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Under Armour A

UAA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Under Armour C

UA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Power Integrations

POWI

Information Technology

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Perrigo Company

PRGO

Health Care

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Iridium Communications

IRDM

Communication Services

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

VAC

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Insperity

NSP

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Primoris Services

PRIM

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Casella Waste Systems

CWST

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Indivior

INDV

Health Care

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hawaiian Electric Industries

HE

Utilities

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

LKQ

LKQ

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Solstice Advanced Materials

SOLS

Materials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mohawk Industries

MHK

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Under Armour A

UAA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Under Armour C

UA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Power Integrations

POWI

Information Technology

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Perrigo Company

PRGO

Health Care

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Iridium Communications

IRDM

Communication Services

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

VAC

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Insperity

NSP

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SPX Technologies

SPXC

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Dycom Industries

DY

Industrials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Borgwarner

BWA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hecla Mining Co

HL

Materials

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Ready Capital

RC 

Financials 

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

SITE Centers

SITC 

Real Estate 

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Thryv Holdings

THRY 

Communication Services 

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Helen of Troy

HELE 

Consumer Discretionary 

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

AdvanSix

ASIX 

Materials 

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Sturm Ruger & Co

RGR 

Consumer Discretionary 

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

MGP Ingredients

MGPI

Consumer Staples

Dec 22, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Ceva

CEVA 

Information Technology 

Dec 22, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Shoe Carnival

SCVL

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crh-carvana-and-comfort-systems-usa-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-302634487.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hecla Mining CompanyHLNYSE:HLGold Investing
HL
The Conversation (0)
Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company

Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Mobilizing for Summer Uranium Drill Program at Dorado Project - Eastern Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway for the upcoming summer uranium drill program at its Dorado Project, part of the Purepoint-IsoEnergy Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Challenger Gold

Refurbishment of Toll Milling Plant on Track

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) notes the ASX Release by Austral Gold Limited titled "Austral Gold Provides Update on Casposo Plant Refurbishment" today. The release provides an update on the refurbishment of the Casposo Processing Plant and reports that the... Keep Reading...
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the results from benchtop scale beneficiation testwork completed on composite reverse circulation (RC) drill chip samples from the W2 prospect at the Wandanya... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Reports Phase 1 Metallurgical Results at Mirage with Potential for DMS-Only Flowsheet

Brunswick Exploration Reports Phase 1 Metallurgical Results at Mirage with Potential for DMS-Only Flowsheet

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ; ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report preliminary, Phase 1, metallurgical results from test work on drill core samples from the Mirage Project. The test was conducted by SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario and... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
Frank Holmes, gold bars.

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his forecast for gold and silver.He sees gold testing US$5,000 per ounce next year and then reaching US$7,000 by the end of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. "And I think that silver will be over US$100," he added.Don't... Keep Reading...
Electronic display showing gold price with upward trend indicators.

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

Investors should brace for continued economic uncertainty and financial market volatility in 2026, the World Gold Council (WGC) warns in its 2026 outlook — and those circumstances could have various effects on gold. After a blistering 2025 that has so far seen the yellow metal hit more than 50... Keep Reading...
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors. At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This... Keep Reading...
PDAC 2026

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for PDAC 2026, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The world’s leading gathering for mineral exploration and mining will once again unite... Keep Reading...
Metals One

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has successfully raised gross proceeds of £4.4 million (before expenses) through a placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and sophisticated investors... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

RZOLV Technologies Announces Investor Relations and Market Making Agreements

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Copper Investing

Surge in Copper Demand Re-energises Cobar Basin’s Underexplored Resource Potential

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Announces Investor Relations and Market Making Agreements

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$6.0 Million