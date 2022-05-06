Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31 st 2022 on Wednesday May 18 th 2022 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. Event : ...

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Event : Cresco Labs First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date : Wednesday May 18 th , 2022
Time : 8:30 am EDT
Webcast : Link
Dial-in : 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free) 1-833-950-0062 (CDN Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), +1 929-526-1599 (Other)
Access Code : 017231

Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

