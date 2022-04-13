Market NewsInvesting News

The premium craft brand arrives with flower, vapes and concentrates available for purchase ahead of 420 Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of its premium craft brand FloraCal Farms which features unique genetics in curated flower, live rosin vape and live rosin concentrate formats now available at all

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of its premium craft brand FloraCal Farms , which features unique genetics in curated flower, live rosin vape and live rosin concentrate formats now available at all Illinois Sunnyside stores and other retailers ahead of the 420 cannabis holiday.

Cresco Labs's premium craft brand FloraCal Farms expands to Illinois with novel, exclusive genetics and flower, vape and concentrates formats. (Photo: Business Wire)

"FloraCal Farms' vision is to deliver a first-class experience to sophisticated cannabis consumers who value unique terpene profiles, flower structure and all the fruits of artisanal cultivation and processing methods," said Charles Bachtell, CEO & Co-Founder of Cresco Labs. "We plan to launch FloraCal Farms in other markets throughout the year to reach the ultra-premium shopper. Along with our Cresco and High Supply brands, our uniquely designed portfolio architecture of tiered inhalable offerings and pricing will allow us to offer a variety of value propositions for consumers and to compete incredibly well in the marketplace."

Born in Sonoma County, FloraCal Farms continues to honor its California heritage through a commitment to tailored craftsmanship established by wife-and-husband founders Karen and Drew Duval, who oversee commercial sales and cultivation at the Company. FloraCal Farms maintains a rigorous pheno-hunting process that starts with hundreds of plants, then hand-selects only the winning strains to be developed into flower, vapes and hand-crafted concentrates. Flower is always hand-harvested, trimmed and packaged to preserve delicate flower characteristics. Live rosin vapes and concentrates follow solventless extraction processes, an innovative method new to Cresco Labs' wholesale portfolio that removes the oil containing components from the raw materials simply through ice water and manual agitation – without the use of chemical solvents. The resulting materials are pressed to produce live rosin bursting with the terpenes, flavor and potency that cannabis connoisseurs enjoy.

Available for sale forms at launch in Illinois include hand-trimmed flower (3.5g), live rosin vape cartridges (500mg) and live rosin badder concentrates (1g). More products and exclusive strains will arrive on dispensary shelves throughout the year.

The launch of FloraCal Farms in Illinois rounds out the Company's wholesale portfolio in Illinois. Other available brands include Cresco, High Supply, Good News, Mindy's, Wonder Wellness and Remedi.

For more information about FloraCal Farms, visit www.floracalfarms.com . To learn more about Cresco Labs, visit www.crescolabs.com .

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

