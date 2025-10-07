Crescent Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Crescent Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. CT, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results after market close on Monday, November 3, 2025. The release and supplemental slides will be available on the company's website at www.crescentenergyco.com .

Conference Call Information

Time: 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Conference Dial-In: 877-407-0989 / 201-389-0921 (Domestic / International)
Webcast Link: www.crescentenergyco.com

A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent is a differentiated U.S. energy company committed to delivering value for shareholders through a disciplined growth through acquisition strategy and consistent return of capital. Our long-life, balanced portfolio combines stable cash flows from low-decline production with deep, high-quality development inventory. The Company's investing and operating activities are focused in Texas and the Rocky Mountain region. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com .

IR@crescentenergyco.com
Media@crescentenergyco.com

