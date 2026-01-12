Crescent Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. CT, on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results, as well as its outlook for 2026. The Company plans to release results after market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The release and supplemental slides will be available on the company's website at www.crescentenergyco.com .
Conference Call Information
Time: 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Conference Dial-In: 877-407-0989 / 201-389-0921 (Domestic / International)
Webcast Link: www.crescentenergyco.com
A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent is a differentiated U.S. energy company committed to delivering value for shareholders through a disciplined growth through acquisition strategy and consistent return of capital. Our long-life, balanced portfolio combines significant cash flow from stable production with deep, high-quality development inventory. The Company's investing and operating activities are focused in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta basins. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112728713/en/
Contact Information