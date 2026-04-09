Crescent Energy Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Crescent Energy Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. CT, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results after market close on Monday, May 4, 2026. The release and supplemental slides will be available on the company's website at www.crescentenergyco.com .

Conference Call Information

Time: 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)
Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Conference Dial-In: 877-407-0989 / 201-389-0921 (Domestic / International)
Webcast Link: www.crescentenergyco.com

A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent is a differentiated energy company committed to delivering value through a disciplined, returns-driven growth through acquisition strategy and consistent return of capital. Our long-life, balanced portfolio combines significant cash flow from stable production with a deep, high-quality development inventory. Our activities are focused in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta Basins, and we own minerals and royalty interests across premier U.S. oil and natural gas basins, primarily operated by large, well-capitalized companies, with a core focus in the Eagle Ford. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com .

IR@crescentenergyco.com

Media@crescentenergyco.com

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