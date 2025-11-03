Crescent Energy Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Crescent Energy Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) ("Crescent" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025. Crescent's earnings release and supplemental earnings presentation can be found at www.crescentenergyco.com .

The Company's third quarter 2025 conference call is planned for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

About Crescent Energy Company

Crescent is a differentiated U.S. energy company committed to delivering value for shareholders through a disciplined growth through acquisition strategy and consistent return of capital. Our long-life, balanced portfolio combines stable cash flows from low-decline production with deep, high-quality development inventory. The Company's investing and operating activities are focused in Texas and the Rocky Mountain region. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com .

IR@crescentenergyco.com

Media@crescentenergyco.com

