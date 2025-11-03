Crescent Energy Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) ("Crescent" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025. Crescent's earnings release and supplemental earnings presentation can be found at www.crescentenergyco.com .
The Company's third quarter 2025 conference call is planned for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
