Crescent Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) ("Crescent" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. Crescent's earnings release and supplemental earnings presentation can be found at www.crescentenergyco.com .

The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 conference call is planned for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

About Crescent Energy Company

Crescent is a differentiated energy company committed to delivering value through a disciplined, returns-driven growth through acquisition strategy and consistent return of capital. Our long-life, balanced portfolio combines significant cash flow from stable production with a deep, high-quality development inventory. Our activities are focused in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta Basins, and we own minerals and royalty interests across premier U.S. oil and natural gas basins, primarily operated by large, well-capitalized companies, with a core focus in the Eagle Ford. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com .

IR@crescentenergyco.com

Media@crescentenergyco.com

