Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Culpeo Minerals

CPO:AU
Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

asx stocksasx:cpocopper stocksculpeo mineralscopper investingCopper Investing
CPO:AU
Culpeo Minerals
Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Lanthanein Resources Limited (ASX: LNR) (“Lanthanein” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the gold and base metal results from the recent tenement wide soil sampling programme at the Lady Grey Lithium Project (“Lady Grey”) directly adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s (SQM & Wesfarmers) Earl Grey Mine, 189Mt @1.53% Li2O¹ at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. The programme collected 1,893 samples and has identified multiple coincident gold, copper and nickel anomalies (Figure 1, 2 and 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit Presentation

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Miramar Secures EIS Funding for Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful in securing funding under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned district-scale Bangemall Projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to report on its activities for the Quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Inside of a copper mine with BHP and Anglo American logos.

Anglo American Rejects BHP's "Undervalued" US$38.8 Billion Bid

London-based Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) has rejectedmining behemoth BHP's (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) US$38.8 billion bid to acquire the company.

"The BHP proposal is opportunistic and fails to value Anglo American's prospects, while significantly diluting the relative value upside participation of Anglo American's shareholders relative to BHP's shareholders," said Anglo Chairman Stuart Chambers in a Friday (April 26) statement. BHP's offer for the company was made public on Thursday (April 25).

The proposal, whose aim is to create the world's largest copper miner while divesting Anglo's iron ore and platinum assets in South Africa, has been met with mixed reactions from market watchers.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report - Quarter ending 31 March 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Culpeo Minerals
Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit Presentation

Miramar Secures EIS Funding for Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Drilling

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

×