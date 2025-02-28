CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Increase In Convertible Loan

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Popular Lists
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Popular Lists
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
February 28, 2025
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce an amendment to its convertible loan agreement dated November 19, 2024 (the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel").
Pursuant to the amendment, the principal amount available to the Company under the Convertible Loan Agreement has been increased by up to $2.5 million. The outstanding principal amount of the loan bears interest at an annual rate of 10% and is repayable, together with accrued and outstanding interest, on December 31, 2027. The Corporation's obligations under the Convertible Loan Agreement are unsecured.
The outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement will be converted into common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") (i) at any time at Kings Chapel's election, at a price of CAD$0.75 per share and (ii) automatically at a price of CAD$0.75 per share, on the first day on which the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the principal stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then traded over the immediately preceding 15 trading days is equal to or greater than $1.00. No conversion of the outstanding principal amount will occur to the extent that, after giving effect to the conversion, Kings Chapel, its affiliates and any person with whom Kings Chapel or its affiliates would own more than 49% of the outstanding Common Shares.
Kings Chapel is an existing insider and Control Person (as defined by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Rules) of the Corporation. Julian Treger, a director of the Corporation and its Chief Executive Officer, is a beneficiary of a family trust associated with Kings Chapel. As a result, the execution of the Convertible Loan Agreement is a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The execution of the Convertible Loan Agreement is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of MI-61-101 because the Common Shares are listed only on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 because the fair market value of neither the Convertible Loan Agreement nor the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the conversion of the outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
The issuance of Common Shares upon any conversion of the outstanding principal amount under the Convertible Loan Agreement is subject to the Corporation obtaining all necessary TSXV approvals. All securities issued in connection with the Convertible Loan Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of the Convertible Loan Agreement in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
tsxv stockscleantech stockscleantech explorationtsxv:cthcopper investingiron investingrare earth investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
CTH:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
CoTec Holdings Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
11 February
CoTec Holdings
Investor Insight
CoTec Holdings (CoTec) leverages disruptive technologies to undervalued critical mineral assets and waste materials into high-value commodities essential for a low-carbon future. By combining innovation with strategic execution, the company offers a unique investment opportunity, characterized by low cost, lower capex, faster cash flow generation, and superior returns.
Overview
CoTec (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) applies innovative, disruptive technology to undervalued resource assets, aiming to create a portfolio of 20 to 30 modular “mini-mines” or processing facilities. By focusing on strategic minerals — such as rare earths, copper and iron ore — critical to advanced manufacturing, defense and electrification, the company transforms waste materials into valuable strategic commodities. This approach establishes the potential for high-margin revenue streams and positions CoTec for continued growth.
Through investments and efficient processing methods, CoTec targets areas like rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production and copper waste processing — sectors crucial to today’s evolving economies. For investors, this represents a straightforward opportunity to support a forward-thinking company poised for long-term appreciation.
CoTec is advancing four cutting-edge technologies and three strategic assets, with a medium-term goal of acquiring 10 technologies and 20 to 30 assets. The company’s business model is supported by partnerships, joint ventures (JVs), and a disciplined capital management strategy to unlock value across its portfolio.
CoTec is guided by a highly experienced management team and board of directors with deep expertise in mining, technology and corporate finance.
Why Invest in CoTec?
Investors looking for a high-potential opportunity with strong alignment to global trends in sustainability and technology will find CoTec an attractive choice. Here’s why:
- Significant Upside Potential: CoTec’s innovative approach to deploying cutting-edge, disruptive technologies across undervalued and waste assets creates a scalable business model. By targeting sectors of strategic importance such as rare earth magnet recycling, green steel production, and copper waste processing, CoTec aligns with critical global trends that ensure relevance and growth.
- Strategic Positioning: The company is well-positioned in sectors that are increasingly recognized as strategic priorities, with the application of rare earths and other critical minerals in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and defense.
- Experienced Leadership and Insider Confidence: With a leadership team boasting decades of experience in the resource sector and significant insider ownership (approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders), CoTec’s leadership is deeply invested in the company’s success.
- Environmental Responsibility: CoTec’s focus on low-carbon resource extraction technologies not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also enables investors to generate financial returns while contributing to environmental stewardship.
- Catalysts for Growth: The company has a clear roadmap with multiple catalysts in the near term, which may include studies, expansions and potential funding announcements, which are expected to unlock further value for shareholders.*
Company Highlights
- CoTec deploys cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies to marginal assets, reclamation opportunities and recycling initiatives, transforming waste materials into strategic, high-value commodities.
- The company holds stakes in four groundbreaking technologies — HyProMag, Binding Solutions, MagIron and Ceibo. These technologies are designed to unlock significant value across strategically chosen assets. The Lac Jeannine iron project in Quebec, with an after tax NPV of US$59.9 million, stands on its own merits but could see further economic and environmental enhancements through the application of CoTec’s technologies. Similarly, HyProMag USA is pioneering the rollout of HyProMag’s rare earth recycling technology in the United States, delivering low-cost, magnet-to-magnet low-carbon resource recovery.
- CoTec accelerates the transition from discovery to production through proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, enabling significantly faster revenue generation compared to traditional mining operations.
- Backed by a management team with extensive expertise in mining, finance and technology, CoTec is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and growth in the critical minerals sector.
- Approximately 74 percent of the company is owned by management and insiders, demonstrating the leadership’s strong commitment to the company’s success.
Key Technologies and Assets
HyProMag USA Project
The HPMS process enables magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling to produce a domestically-sourced recycled magnet with a very low CO2 footprint, bypassing the extensive chemical refining and reprocessing of traditional long-loop processes. HPMS uses 88 percent less energy, 85 percent less water and reduces CO2 by 85 percent. It eliminates complex separation stages, reduces material losses, and lowers operational risk. This streamlined approach is faster, more economical, and strategically critical for the U.S., ensuring self-sufficiency in AI, robotics, and defense, where reliance on Chinese rare earths poses a major geopolitical risk.
HyProMag USA, a US Government Minerals Security Partnership Project, leverages the Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap (HPMS) technology to recover NdFeB magnets from end-of-life electronics and industrial waste. This revolutionary hydrogen-based recycling process provides a much simpler, lower-risk, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional rare earth extraction, reducing reliance on traditional mining and imports. Over US$100 million was spent on R&D, developed by the University of Birmingham over 15 years.
A feasibility study released in November 2024, underscored the HyProMag USA project potential to become a game-changing domestic source of recycled rare earth magnets for the United States, targeting 10 percent of the country’s domestic demand for NdFeB magnets within five years of commissioning. CoTec, which owns 60.3 percent of HyProMag USA (50 percent through the US JV with Maginito, and CoTec’s 20.3 percent equity ownership in Maginito), is targeting a total annual production capacity of 1,041 tons of recycled NdFeB magnets over a 40-year operating life, post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$262 million at current market prices, increasing to US$503 million at independent forecast prices.
By tapping into the United States’ push for domestically sourced critical mineral resources, HyProMag USA will position itself as a pivotal player in reshaping the permanent magnet supply chain, providing investors with an opportunity to align with a project at the intersection of sustainability, innovation and economic growth.
Lac Jeannine Iron Project
Located in Quebec, the Lac Jeannine Project is an advanced-stage iron tailings project with a published Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA - preliminary economic assessment). The project involves reprocessing approximately 73 million tonnes (Mt) of tailings to produce high-purity iron concentrate. The PEA incorporated the 2023 drill-program, providing an initial Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 73 Mt at 6.7 percent total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe. Though the PEA is based on an initial 10-year life of mine, estimates are the life of mine could be extended by as much as a further 10 years with further drilling and resource definition during the feasibility study in 2025. Based on open-pit extraction methods and the production of a gravity concentrate via conventional processing techniques and at a discount rate of 7 percent (based solely on an initial 10-year life of mine), the PEA indicated a pre-tax NPV of US$93.6 million, and an IRR of 38 percent, and an after tax NPV of US$59.5 million, and an IRR of 30 percent.
The Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 for the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource, Mr. Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., is a member of l’Ordre des géologues du Québec (#1072). The Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content relating to the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource.
MagIron
MagIron focuses on restarting a brownfield iron ore concentrator in Minnesota to produce DR-grade iron concentrate for low-carbon steel production. The company is targeting production capacity of 2 to 3 Mt of concentrate annually with an operational life exceeding 20 years. MagIron is positioned to capitalize on the demand for U.S.-based green steel, with preliminary valuations showing significant uplift since CoTec’s initial investment. CoTec has a 16 percent equity interest in MagIron.
Binding Solutions (BSL)BSL’s cold agglomeration technology converts mining waste into ISO-compliant pellets or briquettes, primarily for green steel production. This process is a game-changer in the industry, offering substantial reductions in energy use and emissions. CoTec’s equity in BSL has grown significantly in value, with the most recent valuation of the company exceeding US$158 million, a 107 percent increase from CoTec’s initial investment.
Ceibo
Ceibo’s low-carbon, low-cost oxidative heap leaching technology enhances recovery rates for sulphide copper minerals such as chalcopyrite. The technology potentially improves copper recovery from 30 percent to 80 percent, making it a potential industry-leading solution for copper extraction. CoTec has a seat on Ceibo’s technical advisory board along with its minority equity interest, and is identifying copper assets where the technology could be applied in the form of a joint venture.
Management & Leadership
Julian Treger - CEO
With over three decades of experience in natural resources and finance, Julian Treger is the driving force behind CoTec’s innovative approach to resource extraction. Previously the CEO of Anglo Pacific Group, Treger successfully transitioned the company from a coal-focused royalty business to a battery-metals-focused streaming company, growing its income from £3 million in 2013 to nearly £62 million in 2021. Treger also brings significant expertise from his roles at Audley Capital and various board positions across the mining sector.
Lucio Genovese - Chairman
A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in metals and mining, Lucio Genovese has held leadership roles at Glencore and is the CEO of Nage Capital Management in Switzerland. He is also chairman at Ferrexpo and a member of the board of directors of Mantos Copper S.A. and Nevada Copper. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in value creation through joint ventures and operational excellence are pivotal to CoTec’s success.
Tom Albanese
Tom Albanese served as chief executive officer of Rio Tinto from 2007 to 2013 and as chief executive officer and director of Vedanta Resources and Vedanta Limited from 2014 to 2017. He currently serves as lead independent director of Nevada Copper and non-executive director of Franco-Nevada, and was previously on the board of directors of Ivanhoe Mines, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources. He holds a Master of Science degree in mining engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in mineral economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Robert Harward - Non-executive Director
Robert Harward is a retired United States Navy vice admiral (SEAL) and a former deputy commander of the United States Central Command. He served on the US National Security Council in The White House and led several multi-national special forces commands in Afghanistan and Iraq. He joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 as their chief executive in the UAE and expanded his responsibilities to cover the Middle East, leaving to join Shield AI as executive vice-president for international business development and strategy based in the UAE.
Sharon Fay - Non-executive Director
A global investment industry leader with more than 35 years of experience, Sharon Fay has extensive expertise in corporate responsibility and strategic evaluation, making her instrumental in CoTec’s ESG initiatives and governance.
Margot Naudie - Non-executive Director
Magot Naudie is a seasoned capital markets professional with 25 years of experience as senior portfolio manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading multi-billion-dollar asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management and CPP Investment Board. Naudie is the president of Elephant Capital, and the co-founder of Abaxx Technologies. She sits on a number of public and private company boards. Naudie holds an MBA from Ivey Business School and a BA from McGill University. She is also a chartered financial analyst.
Erez Ichilov - Non-executive Director
With a background in mining, technology and project investments, Erez Ichilov has driven multiple ventures in battery materials, critical minerals and sustainable exploration, aligning well with CoTec’s strategic goals.
John Singleton - COO
John Singleton has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including senior roles at Rio Tinto, De Beers Consolidated Mines and Centamin. His background in corporate development, strategy project evaluation, operations and project development equips CoTec with the expertise necessary for scaling its portfolio of assets and technologies. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society and holds a BSc from the University of Bristol and a MSc in Engineering Geology from Imperial College London.
Abraham Jonker - CFO
Abraham Jonker brings 30 years of financial leadership in the mining industry, with a focus on corporate transactions, equity and debt financing, and strategic growth. He has played a pivotal role in raising over $750 million for mining ventures and has served on the boards of other prominent mining companies.
*Forward-Looking Statements
The information above regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com, and its other public filings. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward- looking statements in this news release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Keep reading...Show less
28 February
Troy Minerals Reports Drilling Results from the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming. Critical Minerals inclusive of Scandium (Rare Earths Element) Discovered
Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that its two-hole maiden drilling program at Lake Owen Project has been completed and assays of the first pass of selective sampling have been received. The 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the "Project") is located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figures 1,2).
The Project is a Proterozoic layered mafic intrusion complex with a long history of sporadic exploration primarily for Platinum Group Elements. Similar in style to the Stillwater Complex in USA and the Merensky Reef of South Africa, the Lake Owen Complex is a highly prospective North American based target with a strong potential for significant vanadium, titanium, PGE and associated metals mineralization.
In Q3 2024, the Company drilled two diamond holes totalling 607.77 metres (see Table 1). The holes were scouting in nature, drilled near the southwestern claims boundary and they represent the first holes drilled by Troy Minerals on the Project (see Figure 3). This release is for all initial selective core samples for which analytical results have now been received. Follow up infill / continuous sampling results are pending and once received and processed, reported intersections will be recalculated.
Key Highlights
- The two DDH holes at the Lake Owen Project targeted titanium (TiO2) and vanadium (V2O5) mineralization associated with magnetite in gabbro, as well as potential reef style PGE mineralization.
- Although sampling along the holes was visually selective, associated with high magnetite zones, several anomalous zones of Titanium (>1%) have been encountered.
- Elevated values of Vanadium are also associated with increased titanium enrichment.
- Most importantly, associated with these anomalous zones, is elevated concentration of Scandium (Sc), a rare critical metal belonging to the REE group with no domestic supply in the United States.
"The first hole drilled by Troy at our Lake Owen project, from historical data knowledge, was planned targeting to intersect magnetite, titanium and vanadium mineralization; beyond that, it also revealed seriously elevated Scandium, a rare-earth element (REE), classified by the USGS as a critical metal." said Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy Minerals. "Scandium has green-energy technologies applications, but additionally it is the most effective known microalloying element that can strengthen aluminium, while also offering improved flexibility, resistance to heat and corrosion, and lighter weight, therefore Scandium finds applications in the space, military and civilian aviation industries. We have recently expanded our total Claims footprint over the mafic layered intrusion at Lake Owen in Wyoming to 185 Claims and Troy is currently designing the 2nd Phase, summer 2025, exploration program."
Figure 1. Lake Owen, Location Map, Wyoming, USA
Figure 2. Lake Own Project, Troy's Claims on Topo Map
Drilling Results & Exploration Outlook
Several anomalous zones of titanium (>1%) were encountered. Elevated values of vanadium are correlative with the titanium. Sampling was highly selective to assess various lithological units and all zones with magnetite content up to 15-20% and or visible sulfide mineralization. Magnetite content in the gabbro in hole LO24-01 is consistently about 5-10%. In LO24-01, the limited sampling to date suggests a large zone of titanium and vanadium-enrichment and higher relative values correlate with the green gabbro.
Figure 3. Drill Hole Locations on top of Geology and Company's Claims
Associated with these anomalous zones are elevated concentration of scandium. Anomalous values of scandium were found in sampled Mag Gabbro and especially with Green Gabbro zones containing >10% magnetite. Scandium is considered a critical metal by the United States Geologic Survey (USGS) and a rare earth element (REE). This presents an additional critical element with no current domestic supply. The USGS recognizes the critical metal potential of the Lake Owen Complex and flew an airborne survey over the entire complex in 2023, including all of Troy's claims. The high value of scandium coupled with the total dependence on the metal from China and Russia makes scandium a potentially high-value critical metal target for the Lake Owen Project.
Table 1: Drill hole specifications
Drill hole LO24-01 was designed to test the extent of the Lower Mag Gabbro down to the basement contact. Drilling revealed a series of interlayered magnetic gabbro and a distinctive coarse-grained green gabbro. The green coloration is imparted by pyroxenes altering to chlorite. These layers are generally constrained to widths of less than 4 metres.
Table 2. Drill hole LO24-01 intersections
1: All intersections lengths are drill indicated thicknesses; insufficient work has been completed to reliably determine true thicknesses.
2: Analysis of titanium and vanadium converted to titanium oxide and vanadium oxide using conversion factor of 1.6681 and 1.7852, respectively.
3: The release is for all initial selective core samples for which analytical results have now been received. Follow up infill / continuous sampling results are pending and once received and processed, reported intersections will be recalculated.
Drill hole LO24-02 was also planned to test the extent of the Lower Mag Gabbro as well as the contact with basement rocks. This was collared lower in the stratigraphic sequence than hole LO24-01 starting in a weakly magnetite gabbro. At 28 metres, weak to strong foliation or schistosity was present. This schist is likely of gabbroic to slightly granitic in composition. It is speculated that these schists reflect basement rock ripped up into the intrusion as large xenoliths.
The drill program was managed on-site day-to-day by BRS Engineering Inc. of Riverton, WY under the supervision of Troy personnel. The drill core was quick-logged at the drill site by BRS staff including collection of geotechnical, magnetic susceptibility data and selective testing utilizing an XRF device. Upon completion of drilling, all drill core was shipped directly to BRS Engineering's secure facility in Riverton, WY.
Drill core was detail logged and sampled by Company staff. Core was selectively sampled based on lithology and mineralization with 45 samples taken. Core was split by saw with samples sent to ALS Global's laboratory in Reno, NV for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed for multi-elements (ME-MS61) and gold plus PGE's (PGM-MS23L).
The Company's quality control monitoring consisted of inserting certified reference material in the sample stream. No quality control issues were identified.
Figure 4. DDH Cross Section, LO24-01
Drill hole LO24-02 intersected gabbroic units that are weakly magnetic and contain no anomalous values of titanium, vanadium, or scandium.
Only a very small portion of the Lake Owen Complex has been drill-tested to date. As currently mapped, the prospective Lower Mag Gabbro unit continues along strike to the west. The Company has yet to drill test the stratigraphically higher Upper Mag Gabbro. Surface mapping and sampling in 2023 identified two massive magnetite rock samples that returned 8.812% TiO2 and 0.548% V2O5, and 15.505% TiO2 and 0.586% V2O5 (Figure 5) These represent priority drill targets for 2025. An historical drill hole was completed here but there was no assessment of titanium, vanadium, or scandium.
Figure 5. Rock Geochemistry, Titanium
Rock sampling also returned four anomalous scandium results (>59 ppm): three collected from gabbro-norite outcrop within the mapped "Layered Unit" which strikes across the Property and is stratigraphically situated between the Upper Mag and Lower Mag Gabbro units; and one from near the collar of LO24-02, within the Lower Mag Gabbro (Figure 6).
Figure 6. Rock Geochemistry, Scandium on top of Airborne Magnetics (1st Vertical Derivative)
A massive magnetic anomaly due to the very high magnetite content that covers Troy's claims and the interpretation of the airborne magnetic survey will be reported and discussed in another news release in due course.
* Cautionary Note
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.
Qualified Person
The information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Troy Minerals
Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | CEO & Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with Troy Minerals Inc. CSE:TROY, OTCQB:TROYF, FSE:VJ3 to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
28 February
Energy Technologies Limited 1H25 Results
Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”), releases its 1H FY25 Results for the period ending 31 December 2024.
Key highlights:
- First sales in the new renewables division;
- Signed Distribution Agreement with Tratos Group; and
- Awarded first tender with Siemens Mobility.
The consolidated net loss after tax and excluding non-controlling interest of the Group for the half year ended 31 December 2024 was $4,981,753 (31 December 2023 Loss was $5,145,877).
EGY’s wholly owned subsidiary Bambach Wires and Cables Pty Ltd (the company) reported a loss after tax of $3,963,969 compared to December 2023 Half Year loss of $4,445,620.
During this period, the company continued to reposition both its offering and revenue profile. This resulted in changing both the product mix and margin on product sold and product accepted into the order book. This resulted in Revenue being down 34% and the order book, in effect, being replaced with new orders. Pleasingly, the order book has now been replaced and currently sits at $2.72m at margins well above those forecast in the most recent updates. However, the company continues to be hampered by a lack of resources to deliver on this plan, notwithstanding the expansion of product through both the Tratos and Gantner Distribution Agreements, as disclosed on 17 May 2024 and 5 September 2024. The 25 November 2024 announcement regarding the successful tender with Siemens Mobility added $0.86m to the order book. With the shortfall of the rights issue in September 2024, the company has pursued and is in negotiations to fund this order book to ensure that it can grow revenue off the sales that have already been secured.
Click here for the EGY Appendix 4D and HY Financial Report 31 December 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
27 February
Innovation Mining Touts Non-Toxic Alternative in Gold Extraction, Eyes $2 Billion Cyanide Industry
Innovation Mining is set to revolutionize the gold extraction industry with a groundbreaking, non-toxic alternative to cyanide. The company claims its new solution matches cyanide’s gold recovery efficiency while eliminating its environmental and safety concerns.
“Ninety percent of the world’s gold is produced using cyanide, and there really is no alternative,” said Duane Nelson, CEO of Innovation Mining. “We made a discovery (in our Vancouver chemistry lab) of a particular formula that is now producing the same results as cyanide, same recoveries for the same price, but it's non-toxic.”
The company has conducted thousands of tests on different ores, tailings and concentrates, with independent validation from SGS Labs in Vancouver confirming the new solution's performance, Nelson said.
The potential economic benefits are also significant. The global cyanide market for gold mining is valued at approximately $2 billion annually, he explained.
Scalability has been a crucial focus for the company, as well. “We've gone from beaker to 1 kilo column test to 100 kilo column test to 250 kilo VAT leach tests. We're not seeing any change in the chemical composition or degradation, or any changes in the recovery on scale,” Nelson said, highlighting the technology’s ability to scale in a commercial mining environment.
With an initial public offering scheduled for the second quarter of the year, Innovation Mining is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable mining solutions. “We think it's time for a cleantech alternative … (and) we offer the only alternative to this $2 billion global problem,” the chief executive said.
Watch the full interview with Duane Nelson, CEO of Innovation Mining, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Innovation Mining. This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Innovation Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Innovation Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Innovation Miningand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Keep reading...Show less
27 February
Helium Evolution Provides Significant Update on Production Facilities, Preliminary Results of 5-30 Well, and Operations Update
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI)("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is excited to announce plans for production facilities in the Mankota area, with anticipated production slated for the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company is providing preliminary test results from its 5-30-3-8W3 helium discovery well (the “5-30 Well”), located along the Mankota helium fairway. HEVI holds a 20% working interest in the 5-30 Well, in partnership with the operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”).
Looking Ahead to Production
HEVI continues to work closely with NAH to plan the next phase of development in the Mankota area. With four helium discovery wells in close proximity to one another, NAH is actively pursuing the licensing and installation of processing facilities in the area. The size and specifications of the facility will be determined following the final analysis of the 5-30 Well results. It is anticipated that the facilities will be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, contingent on surface, licensing and installation considerations. HEVI fully supports this initiative, as the establishment of processing facilities is a crucial step in HEVI’s strategy to transition toward commercial helium production.
“We are very excited about moving to production in the Mankota area,” said Greg Robb, CEO of HEVI. “The results thus far are promising, and we are optimistic about our ability to achieve commercial production in the near future. This is a major milestone for our development in the Mankota region. Our ongoing partnership with NAH will be critical as we move towards the installation of processing facilities and scaling up production.”
5-30 Well Preliminary Test Results
Completion, perforation and initial production testing of the 5-30 Well are ongoing. After an extended 5-day flow testing period, the 5-30 Well was producing approximately 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscf/d”) at 10,700 kiloPascal (“kPa”) flowing tubing pressure. The preliminary test results also confirmed a helium content of 0.76%, significantly higher than the commercially viable threshold of 0.3%. Furthermore, the 5-30 Well produced negligible water, signaling strong potential for efficient helium recovery and processing.
Following the extended production flow period, the 5-30 Well will be shut in for 14 days to gather reservoir pressure data. This data will be analyzed to further evaluate the resource potential and optimize future development.
Flow Test Results from Select HEVI Wells:
|Well
|Bottom Hole
Pressure
(kPa)
|Bottom Hole
Temperature
(°C)
|Helium
Content
|Rate
(MMscf/d)
|Tubing
Pressure
(kPa)
|Water
|5-30 Well (Preliminary)1
|23,959
|82
|0.76%
|9.7
|10,700
|Negligible
|10-36 Well (Preliminary)2
|23,600
|78
|0.81%
|11.5
|13,100
|Negligible
|10-1 Well3
|24,069
|78
|0.75%
|9.5
|10,800
|Negligible
|9-35 Well4
|23,928
|81
|0.64%
|7.0
|9,000
|Negligible
|2-31 Well5
|24,189
|81
|0.95%
|4.0
|5,500
|Negligible
1 The 5-30 Well preliminary results are subject to further analysis.
2 Well located at 10-36-3-9W3 (the “10-36 Well”); preliminary results are subject to further analysis.
3 Well located at 10-1-4-9W3 (the “10-1 Well”)
4 Well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (the “9-35 Well”)
5 Well located at 2-31-2-8W3 (the “2-31 Well”)
Operations Update
HEVI provides the following operations update on its other wells:
- 3-19-3-8W3 well (the “3-19 Well”): Drilling has ceased prior to reaching the targeted zone due to operational challenges and the early onset of spring weather in the Mankota area. As a result, NAH has made the decision to abandon the 3-19 Well. The target will be re-evaluated as part of the fall drilling program.
- 12-29-2-8W3 (the “12-29 Well”): Completion operations have been suspended until the latter half of 2025 due to environmental restrictions in the area. Operations on the 12-29 Well had to cease by February 22, 2025, in compliance with these regulations.
HEVI and NAH intend to resume drilling in the Mankota area after September 1, 2025, given the environmental and surface restrictions that will be in place until that time.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
|Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
|Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding future production from the 2-31 Well, the 9-35 Well, the 5-30 Well, the 10-36 Well and the 10-1 Well, abandoning the 3-19 Well, the Company’s expectations regarding scalable helium production from its land generally, the Company and/or NAH’s plans with respect to shutting in the 5-30 Well for a 14-day period and the interpretation of results, reevaluation of the target for the 3-19 Well, resumption of drilling after September 1, 2025, installation of production facilities including the size, specifications and timing, the Company’s plans to do further analysis on the 10-36 Well, the Company and/or NAH’s plans for the 12-29 Well including timing, the Company's intention to provide further updates regarding significant updates and developments, the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, timeline of future updates, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company may not provide future updates; the Company and/or NAH may abandon or defer plans for continuing the completion, testing and evaluation of the 10-36 Well and the 5-30 Well; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration and development plans; the Company and/or NAH may determine not to bring the 9-35 Well, the 10-1 Well, the 10-36 Well, the 5-30 Well or the 2-31 Well onto production; the Company and/or NAH may not unsuspend the 12-29 Well; the Company and/or NAH may change intentions with regards to the 3-19 Well; the Company and/or NAH may choose to not reevaluate the 3-19 Well target in the fall drilling program; the Company and/or NAH may abandon, defer or accelerate plans and decisions regarding production facilities; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company’s working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Keep reading...Show less
27 February
Cotec Announces Exclusivity and Collaboration Agreement with Salter Cyclones for the Use of Its Multi-Gravity Technology for the Recovery Ultra Fine Iron and Manganese
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding long-term exclusivity and collaboration agreement with Salter Cyclones Limited ("Salter") for the application of its Multi-Gravity Separators (MGS) technology for the recovery of iron ore and manganese from both primary mining and tailings material.
Salter's MGS technology was originally developed in the 1980s by Richard Mozley and has been in operation for many years applied to the recovery of valuable metal minerals (tin, chromium, copper, zinc etc). Its application to bulk commodities such as iron and manganese has been limited.
CoTec believes the technology could represent a step change in the bulk handling of iron and manganese tailings, offering the company the opportunity to produce high grade critical mineral iron and manganese concentrates from ultra fine tailings, material which is currently classified as waste and sent directly to tailings storage facilities.
As part of the collaboration CoTec will have an Exclusivity Period for the application of the MGS to iron ore globally and manganese in the United States, South Africa and Brazil for three (3) years. This Exclusivity Period can be extended by achieving certain milestones. CoTec and Salter will actively collaborate on a asset-by-asset basis to apply the technology to identified iron and manganese assets.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented, "We are very pleased to have entered into an agreement with Salter, a company that has a long history with the MGS technology. Our initial due diligence of the MGS has produced exciting results from our Lac Jeannine Project in Québec, Canada achieving concentrate grades of critical mineral status from ultra fine iron tailings.
We plan to build on these results in the coming months supporting CoTec's strategy to become a leading supplier of high grade, low carbon, iron concentrate through the processing of tailings material. The application of the technology to manganese also offers us the opportunity to become a supplier of high-grade manganese concentrate to the steel industry and producers of high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) industry".
Ian Daniels, Salter Cyclones Managing Director commented, "Our MGS technology is highly effective at processing ultrafine tailings material to achieve saleable grade concentrates without the need for chemicals. We believe it is a natural fit with other technologies and strengths within CoTec, which should help to develop new markets for the MGS technology. We are excited to work with CoTec to enable additional value to be produced from these waste iron and manganese projects"
The market opportunity for CoTec is significant with millions of tonnes of tailings being produced from ongoing operations as well as historical iron tailings located in the traditional iron ore mining districts of the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia and South Africa. The technology offers CoTec the opportunity to target assets in these regions with the aim of becoming a mid-tier producer of high-grade concentrate.
With the application of the MGS technology to manganese in South Africa and Brazil, CoTec is targeting assets located in two major regions of manganese ore production, which together represent approximately 40% of the global manganese market1. The exclusive application of the MGS gives CoTec the opportunity to become a supplier of manganese concentrate to the high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate industry in the United States.
The HPMSM sector is dominated by Chinese supply and EV manufacturers will need to establish new sources of supply to mitigate future critical supply risks to meet market demand. CoTec has already identified multiple sites where the technology could be applied to both historic tailings and ongoing operations.
CoTec's strategy is to acquire assets or to enter into joint venture agreements with existing operators where CoTec will either look to treat historic tailings and/or install the MGS machines as part of their current recovery circuit, thereby increasing overall recovery and reducing the amount of material sent to tailings. This technology further supports the strategy of expediting early revenue through low capital, low carbon technologies and brown field permitting processes.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Salter agreement and its potential to open up new investment opportunities for the Company as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
27 February
Innovation Mining: Transforming Gold Mining with RZOLV — Safe, Cost-effective, High-performance alternative to Toxic Cyanide
Innovation Mining is disrupting the market and establishing itself as a leader in cleantech gold extraction through its RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula that's sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide. RZOLV addresses a long-standing industry challenge, enabling mining operations to transition toward sustainable and high-performance gold extraction without compromising profitability.
RZOLV offers similar cost and performance metrics as cyanide, but with a non-toxic, reusable and sustainable profile.
RZOLV allows efficient gold extraction that unlocks untapped resources. Innovation Mining is currently focused on validating its technology through a 100-tonne industrial test, after which full commercialization efforts will begin.
Company Highlights
- Innovation Mining has developed RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula for gold extraction. The formula offers a sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide.
- RZOLV enables a seamless transition from cyanide without requiring additional infrastructure investments, making adoption cost-competitive and operationally efficient.
- The RZOLV formula has been tested on over 250 kilograms of ore, demonstrating high performance comparable to cyanide while eliminating toxic waste risks.
- Scalability and reliability: A 100-tonne leach test is planned within the next several months to further validate scalability and reinforce its economic and operational advantages for miners.
- Regulatory and social benefits: By removing cyanide from the process, RZOLV will simplify regulatory approvals, reduce compliance risks, and improve social licenses to operate, making it a future-proof solution for responsible mining.
- Enhanced ESG profile: Mining companies adopting RZOLV can significantly improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standing, appealing to investors and stakeholders focused on sustainability and responsible resource development.
- Versatile gold recovery: RZOLV enables efficient gold extraction not only from traditional ores but also from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking untapped resources.
This AInnovation Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Innovation Mining to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
CoTec Holdings Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.