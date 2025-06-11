New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 0 2025 TheNewswire - The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth sector through sustainable recycling solutions.

As global demand for rare earth magnets accelerates—driven by electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and high-performance computing—the need for secure, domestic sources of these critical materials has become a strategic priority for the United States. The article explores how rare earth recycling is emerging as a viable and scalable response to supply chain risks and environmental concerns.

Featured in the article is CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH | OTCQB: CTHCF) , a Vancouver-based company advancing a low-emission, high-efficiency rare earth magnet recycling technology through its U.S. joint venture with HyProMag USA. The company's process—developed by researchers at the University of Birmingham—uses hydrogen to extract high-purity magnet powder from end-of-life products, eliminating the need for high-temperature smelting or chemical leaching.

"This story is bigger than just critical minerals—it's about energy security, technological resilience, and building clean supply chains right here in North America," said Chris Hogg, Chief Revenue Officer at INN. "We're proud to spotlight companies like CoTec that are innovating practical solutions with real economic and strategic value."

CoTec, which owns a majority interest in HyProMag USA, is developing a rare earth magnet recycling facility in the Dallas–Fort Worth region, positioning it to serve U.S. manufacturing and defense industries with domestically sourced materials.

This INNspired article is part of CoTec Holdings' investor awareness campaign and is considered sponsored content. INNspired articles are produced in collaboration with sponsoring companies to help investors understand the macro trends, technologies, and corporate strategies shaping emerging sectors.

Read the full article here:
https://investingnews.com/recycling-rare-earths-path-to-securing-north-american-supply-chains/

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSXV and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

About the Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is a trusted destination for independent news and education for investors in the resource, tech, and life science sectors. Through sponsored content, digital campaigns, and lead generation programs, INN connects high-conviction investors with public companies across North America , Australi a and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.investingnews.com

Media Contact:
Chris Hogg
Chief Revenue Officer
Investing News Network

CoTec Holdings
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies

CoTec Holdings
