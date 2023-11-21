Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", or the "Property").

Highlights

  • Permitted activities include access trail construction, camp establishment, diamond drilling and geophysical surveying

  • Permits are valid until June 2025, allowing for multiple seasons of drill testing

  • Trail building is expected to commence Q4/2023 followed by ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling in Q1/2024

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Saskatchewan's status as a favoured uranium exploration district is built on the Athabasca Basin's long history of discovery, development and production of Tier 1 uranium deposits and the Province's reputation as a stable, low-risk political environment. We are pleased to have progressed Ursa to this important milestone well ahead of the upcoming winter exploration season. With permits in hand and an abundance of high-priority target areas identified by our recently completed MobileMT™ survey, we are excited to complete ground-based geophysics and follow up diamond drilling in winter 2024."

Next Steps

With the receipt of permits, Cosa is continuing procurement to support exploration programs in winter 2024. Selection of contractors to complete trail establishment, geophysical surveying, diamond drilling, and temporary work camps is underway. It is anticipated that trail construction activities will begin in December 2023 followed by geophysical surveying commencing early in 2024. Mobilization of diamond drilling equipment and personnel will be initiated as drill targets are refined in high priority areas (Figures 2 and 3). To streamline 2024 exploration, Cosa intends to utilize the winter access trail to mobilize supplies and equipment for an expanded summer drilling campaign at Ursa.

About Ursa

Ursa covers 65 kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a highly prospective and underexplored geological analogue to the setting underpinning major current- and past-producing eastern Athabasca uranium mines. Recently completed airborne surveying at Ursa mapped over 100 kilometres of basement conductive trend strike-length within the Project. A 3-D conductivity model contains several kilometre-scale zones of increased conductivity in the sandstone above conductive basement, a setting consistent with several major deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Cosa has identified 10 initial target areas at Ursa for follow-up with ground geophysics and drilling in 2024 and beyond. None of the 15 historical drill holes within the Project, including three drill holes which intersected weak uranium mineralization, are located within the initial 10 target areas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/188215_42b294e5c49b88ea_003.jpg

Figure 1 - Basement Conductivity Model 100 m Below the Unconformity with Selected Sandstone Conductivity Contours and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/188215_42b294e5c49b88ea_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/188215_42b294e5c49b88ea_004.jpg

Figure 2 - Sandstone Conductivity Model 200 m above the Unconformity with Selected Basement Conductivity Contours and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/188215_42b294e5c49b88ea_004full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes ten uranium exploration properties totaling over 165,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa Resources. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium and other commodities; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict around the world; general economic factors; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188215

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Cosa Resources Announces Results of Airborne Geophysics at the 100% Owned Ursa and Orion Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Results of Airborne Geophysics at the 100% Owned Ursa and Orion Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of project-wide MobileMT surveys at its 100% owned Ursa and Orion uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", "Orion" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Solstice Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Solstice Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Solstice uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan ("Solstice" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSXV. The Shares will commence trading on the TSXV as of market open on October 18, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "COSA" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Company's listing on the TSXV. The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "COSAF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSKU".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100% owned Orion Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Orion" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with Generation IACP ("GIACP") pursuant to which GIACP has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31st, from its current fiscal year-end of October 31st. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cosa Resources believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.

"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the exploration program for the Hook Lake Project for the upcoming winter season. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024. The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, Canada and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This past winter's program ended on a very high note with a uranium intercept associated with boron that is reminiscent of our early discoveries at the Spitfire Deposit. As a matter of fact, hole CRT23-05 delivered the project's highest uranium grade outside of the Spitfire Deposit" said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We are anxious to follow up on this radioactivity to determine whether we are coming into a prominent area of mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

  • Mineralization confirmed with 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 m at 32 m true vertical depth
  • Additional shallow mineralization of 0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth which includes high-grade intersection of 1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m
  • 2 of 4 drill holes with mineralization starting within 40 metres of surface
  • Assays pending from 11 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 4 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 11 drill holes to be released, including those with the highest radioactivity results.

"Drill hole AK23-112 confirms Pod 7 as ACKIO's second zone of near-surface uranium mineralization. After the overburden, AK23-112 immediately penetrated mineralized bedrock, returning a significant concentration of 0.67% U3O8 over 2.1 meters at a true vertical depth of 32.0 meters. The same drill hole cut a broad mineralized intercept (0.23% U3O8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth) with high-grade uranium (1.82% U3O8 over 1.0 m) within 20 m of the upper intersection. Analysis of these results may suggest we have overlooked the potential for other lenses and sructures to be mineralized up to the base of the overburden. Our primary aim is to delineate the expansive scope of the ACKIO uranium system. While the near-surface mineralization remains under-explored, the system remains largely untested at depth. The potential for an extensive and robust uranium mineralized system within ACKIO is very exciting," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.36 per NFT Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit; and (iii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.5575 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Gravity Survey Highlights Numerous Targets Coincident with Regional Fault Structures and Mineralization

Winter Drilling Program Planned for Q1 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

