Corcept Therapeutics Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Receipt of FDA Complete Response Letter For Relacorilant, Shares Tank 50% - Hagens Berman

Investors in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) saw the price of their shares crater 50% on December 31, 2025 after the company announced its receipt of a complete response letter ("CRL") from the FDA for its proposed treatment of patients with hypercortisolism (also known as Cushing's syndrome) relacorilant.

The news and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into whether Corcept may have misled investors about relacorilant's efficacy and commercial prospects. The firm urges Corcept investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Investigation:

In the past, Corcept has touted relacorilant's efficacy and commercial prospects. For example, the company has assured investors that patients in its clinical trials "exhibited clinically meaningful improvements in a wide range of hypercortisolism signs and symptoms[.]"

Corcept has also repeatedly assured investors that "[o]ur new drug application for relacorilant is progressing toward approval by the end of" 2025 and "[r]elacorilant's strong efficacy and safety profile gives us the potential to become the new standard of care for patients with hypercortisolism."

Critically, Corcept's management also expressed confidence that "we're [more] confident than ever that we're on track to grow our hypercortisolism business from $3 billion to $5 billion in annual revenues in three to five years."

Investors' expectations were dashed on December 31, 2025. That day, Corcept revealed that, in contrast to relacorilant's progress toward FDA approval by the end of 2025, the company received a CRL which it said indicated the FDA "concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness." HCPLive reported "[u]ltimately, investigators found that loss of blood pressure control was 83% less likely to occur in the relacorilant arm compared to placebo[.]"

The news sent the price of Corcept shares over $35 lower (-50%) that day, wiping out over $3.6 billion of the company's market capitalization in a single day.

"We're focused on whether Corcept may have overstated relacorilant's efficacy and, if so, whether it may have also overstated its hypercortisolism business commercial and growth prospects," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

