Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

BiotechInvesting News

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • 9 of 11 women remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, highlighting strong survival benefits.
  • Remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.
  • Primary endpoint in pending pivotal trial will be survival, as agreed by the FDA.
  • 9 additional patients have been screened/enrolled in the study, incremental to the 12 patients announced in December 2022.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today reports updated survival data from its previously disclosed group of 12 patients (11 patients enrolled in 20212022) in the ongoing Phase II clinical trial evaluating Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer.

  • 9 of 11 (82%) patients remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, suggesting strong survival benefits.
  • 7 of 11 (64%) patients showed either disease control or progression-free survival ("PFS") benefits compared with their most recent prior therapy regimen suggesting clinical benefit, including survival and delayed cancer progression in this very difficult to treat patient population.
  • Median PFS of 3.5 months (with one subject ongoing) compares favorably with other recent studies of patients with advanced disease including other approved agents in earlier lines of therapy (Tripathy "ATTAIN" 2022, Perez 2015 "BEACON", Cortes 2018, O'Shaughnessy 2022 "ASCENT").
  • Regimen remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.

"This is working, and it's working well. We had high hopes going into this clinical read-out, and the survival numbers have even exceeded our expectations. With 9 of 11 women still alive, this has a material impact for the patients and their loved ones, especially since some patients may have had only weeks or months to live prior to our treatment," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "This survival update bodes well for our upcoming pivotal trial, since the FDA has agreed to survival benefits as the primary endpoint."

This clinical data from BriaCell's combination regimen highlights survival benefits in a cohort (3 rd line or later) with a life expectancy of merely months or weeks in some cases. Patients in this cohort had failed a median of 5 other treatments prior to enrolling in BriaCell's study. Other reportable benefits such as less pain and better quality of life were also observed in these patients.

Subsets of top-responding patients : 4 of 5 patients with Grade I/II cancer, and 6 of 8 hormone receptor positive (HR+) patients had either disease control or improved PFS suggesting potentially better responding subgroup/s of patients. These subgroups represent large segments of the advanced breast cancer patient population.

Enrollment update : 9 additional patients have been screened/enrolled in the study, incremental to the 12 patients announced in December 2022. With patients continuing to enroll and remain on the treatment, more data including overall survival data will be disclosed at regular intervals.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCellTSX:BCTEmerging Tech Investing
BCT:CA
The Conversation (0)
BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

  • Positive FDA feedback on our pivotal study for lead clinical candidate Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor could greatly accelerate the path to commercialization.
  • Successful completion of the pivotal study could be followed by a Biologics License Application submission and commercialization.
  • Pivotal study's primary endpoint to be linked to survival improvement.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today issues a letter to shareholders from Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.

Dear BriaCell Shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell to Investigate Alleged Illegal Trading of Public Securities

BriaCell to Investigate Alleged Illegal Trading of Public Securities

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announced today that it has approved measures to address alleged illegal trading activity of its publicly traded securities. The Company believes that certain individuals andor companies may have engaged in manipulative andor suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price. As a result, BriaCell is implementing a plan to address this issue which may include legal action.

BriaCell is working to build one of the leading immuno-oncology companies in the biotech sector with a singular focus on commercializing our novel immunotherapy approach for cancer patients. While our clinical team remains dedicated to developing these desperately needed therapies, the Company recognizes that recent milestones have been achieved with the support of loyal investors who are instrumental in the ongoing development of our assets. By taking action to protect the interests of our shareholders, we are also protecting the interests of the Company and the tens of thousands of cancer patients in need of effective treatment options. To this end, BriaCell is pursuing avenues to address alleged illegal activities carried out by various parties potentially working collusively with the intent of depressing the Company's share price while undermining the interest of our shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • BriaCell has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA for lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, in advanced metastatic breast cancer.
  • After reviewing BriaCell's Fast Track designated Phase I / IIa data, the FDA has agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the pivotal registration study design, and type of patients to be included.
  • Registration study success could lead to a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and commercialization approvals for BriaCell's novel immunotherapy approach.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has received agreement and positive feedback from its End of Phase II meeting with the FDA regarding BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (under Fast Track designation), in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell and the FDA have agreed on the primary end point, the essential elements of the study design, and the type of patients to be enrolled in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal clinical study. This pivotal registration study will be enrolling advanced metastatic breast cancer patients for whom no approved treatment options exist.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces New Patent Issuance, Bria-OTS IND Timing Guidance, and Additional Clinical Sites to Boost Enrolment

BriaCell Announces New Patent Issuance, Bria-OTS IND Timing Guidance, and Additional Clinical Sites to Boost Enrolment

  • BriaCell's new patent protects its novel personalized off-the-shelf cell-based technology for breast cancer and multiple other cancer indications until 2040.
  • BriaCell expects to initiate its Bria-OTS™ clinical study under an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) in the first half of 2023, in accordance with FDA guidance.
  • Two additional clinical sites are now active in Phase II Bria-IMT™ study to broaden patient access: Carle Cancer Institute in Urbana, Illinois and the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in Baltimore, Maryland.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has received an Issue Notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the composition of matter and method of use of its personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapy for cancer. The patent will issue on January 24, 2023 as US Patent No. 11,559,574 with the term extending to May 25, 2040. Additionally, BriaCell was awarded an Australian patent (Patent No. 2017224232, extends to February 27, 2037) covering composition of matter and method of use for its whole-cell cancer immunotherapy technology in Australia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

  • Positive clinical data reported includes tumor shrinkage, disease control, progression free survival, and potential long term survival benefit in advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • "Better quality of life" and "less pain" reported by many gravely ill advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • Notably, many patients remained in our study longer than other prior therapies, suggesting excellent tolerability and clinical effectiveness of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • More positive data is expected as patients remain on the study.
  • Treatment remained well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, presented positive safetytolerability and efficacy data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in three poster sessions during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ® (SABCS).

Mayo Clinic Professor and Principal Clinical Investigator, Saranya Chumsri, M.D., stated in an audio summary of the poster: "First, this is a heavily pretreated group of end-stage metastatic breast cancer ("MBC") patients. For many of these patients, other therapies don't exist or cannot be tolerated. Bria-IMT™ does not have any theoretical cross-resistance or overlapping toxicity with other MBC treatments, which is why it is so encouraging to see responses across all MBC subtypes and a very manageable adverse event experience."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise of the receipt of regulatory and local council approvals for the commercial scale manufacturing of batteries at its existing Richlands site in Brisbane Australia. To date GMG has been adhering to a research and development regulatory approval to make battery cell prototypes. In addition, this site already has council approvals that allow GMG to manufacture its graphene.

These regulatory approvals are an important step in GMG's consideration at an appropriate future time to build and operate a battery manufacturing plant at the GMG Headquarters at Richlands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces that it has successfully negotiated a restructuring of a promissory note (the " Promissory Note ") for a principal amount of CAD$1,000,000 bearing an annual interest rate at 6.5% (the " Interest ") due January 2, 2034 (the " Loan Restructuring "). The Promissory Note relates to the Company's acquisition of the combined heat a power generation business of AI Renewable 2018-I Limited Partnership, AI Renewable 2020 I-Limited Partnership and 2191 Yonge Ltd., pursuant to a definitive agreement announced by the Company on March 4, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") has been honoured by being named as one of the 2023 Venture 50, the TSX Venture Exchange's list of top performing companies.

"To make the Venture 50 feels great and the whole team is excited to keep delivering on our promise to build the world's largest rapid-testing network in pharmacy," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "Thank you to all our partners and supporters for helping us make this dream of success become a reality!"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Highlights of project achievements:

  • Successful completion of project objectives, advances relationship.
  • Demonstrates significant potential to reduce environmental footprint, capital costs, and operating costs for NMC materials.
  • Meets performance targets.
  • Increases confidence in long term strategic potential.
  • Led to a new evaluation agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands validation of nano one's technology to meet specific needs of the OEM.
  • Parties developing a roadmap to execute on vision.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one announced today that it has achieved an important milestone by successfully completing the evaluation and benchmarking of its process, cathode materials and techno-economic modeling, under a Cathode Evaluation Agreement with a global automotive manufacturer. Success has led the parties to a new Cathode Evaluation Agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands their collaboration to target performance, cost and environmental specifications of cathode materials to meet the needs of the OEM. Financial terms towards the project are confidential

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Enters Into an Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agreement for Middle East

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Enters Into an Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agreement for Middle East

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF, Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Viridian Hydrogen UAE (" Viridian ") to aid in the development and deployment of PWWR's next generation hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

"PWWR is tremendously excited to gain access to the MENA region with such a well-respected partner with a proven track record in providing hydrogen opportunities in the Middle East," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "We are looking forward to launching the Jupiter 1.0 hydrogen-powered fuel cell in the UAE. As those pilots and strategic opportunities are being developed, PWWR will continue to utilize strategic partners to assist in the acceleration of the production and sales of PWWR's Jupiter 1.0 and generator fuel cells, globally."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Receives Regulatory Approval to Enable Significant Commercial Sales

GMG Receives Regulatory Approval to Enable Significant Commercial Sales

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the full and final approval of all GMG's Graphene products from the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS) of the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care under Assessment statement CA09624.

AICIS approval allows GMG to significantly increase the production and sale of GMG graphene-enhanced products including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HASHIM AHMED AS CFO

African Energy Metals Provides an Update on Mali Acquisition

White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 28.3 Meters Grading 5.7% Zinc, 2.4% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 1.4 g/t Gold and 67.6 g/t Silver in Deepest Intercept to Date at La Romanera Deposit

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry at Cortadera

Lithium Investing

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Suspension from Quotation

Copper Investing

Hot Chili Confirms Fourth Porphyry At Cortadera

×