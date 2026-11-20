(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC November 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into an option agreement dated November XX, 2026 with an arm's-length vendor to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Quatum Copper Project ("Quatum" or the "Project"), northeast of Campbell River, British Columbia. The Project comprises 12 mineral claims covering 3,646.90 hectares (approximately 9,011.7 acres) and two pending mineral claim applications covering an additional 746.86 hectares (approximately 1,845.5 acres). Together, the claims and applications cover 4,393.76 hectares (approximately 10,857.2 acres).
Quatum is located near the Company's 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project on West Redonda Island. The historical CAP showing in the Quatum area lies approximately 13 kilometres (8 miles) north-northeast of the RED occurrence at Redonda. This proximity provides an opportunity to evaluate coordinated exploration planning and regional logistics, while building on Copper One's experience at Redonda.1
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, commented: "Quatum represents an exciting opportunity for Copper One to advance a copper-bearing breccia system previously explored by Newmont. Its historical drilling and surface mineralization provide a compelling foundation for renewed exploration using modern techniques. Its proximity to our ongoing drilling at the 100%-owned Redonda Project, previously explored by Teck, strengthens the strategic fit and creates opportunities to apply our regional geological knowledge and coordinate exploration activities. Together, these projects expand our presence in British Columbia and reinforce our strategy of building a substantial North American copper portfolio. With projects across Nevada, Utah and British Columbia, Copper One is assembling multiple opportunities for discovery and growth as the world's need for copper continues to expand."
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Government records document three diamond drill holes completed by Newmont in 1970, totaling 2,410 feet (approximately 735 metres).
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Historical copper mineralization associated with an intrusive breccia system near the CAP showing, with chalcopyrite and locally observed bornite.
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Historical Hole 1 results include 0.17% copper over 100 feet (30.48 metres), with a higher-grade interval of 0.38% copper over 10 feet (3.05 metres). These are historical reported results requiring verification.
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Historical surface chip sampling at location J returned a reported weighted average of 0.46% copper over 20 feet (6.10 metres). True widths are unknown.
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Historical mapping, soil sampling and geophysical surveys provide a basis for evaluating targets for follow-up exploration.
Historical exploration and geological setting
The British Columbia Geological Survey identifies the CAP or QUATUM RIVER showing as a copper showing classified as a porphyry copper occurrence hosted by intrusive rocks of the Coast Plutonic Complex. Its description records chalcopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite mainly within a breccia pipe hosted by quartz monzonite and quartz diorite.2
British Columbia's Geology, Exploration and Mining 1970 (p. 229) records three surface diamond drill holes totalling 2,410 feet (approximately 735 metres) on the Cap 2 claim, together with geological mapping, 6.6 line-miles (approximately 10.6 line-kilometres) of magnetometer and induced polarization surveys, and 296 soil samples.3
A November 16, 1970, memorandum by M.F. Cowan reports the following drill observations and results. Hole 1 was drilled at azimuth 226° and inclination −25°; Hole 2 at 250° and −25°; and Hole 3 at 190° and −25°.4
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Hole
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Historical result or observation
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1
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0.17% Cu over 100 ft (30.48 m); the memo also reports 0.22% Cu over 50 ft (15.24 m) in this section. A 10 ft (3.05 m) sample from 360–370 ft (109.73–112.78 m) returned 0.38% Cu. Broader interval endpoints were not stated.
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2
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0.10% Cu over 40 ft (12.19 m); interval endpoints were not stated.
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3
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Disseminated sulphides observed from 455–490 ft (138.68–149.35 m). No copper assay is provided for this interval.
Cowan recorded bornite in Hole 1 and identified untested material above the drill intersections and anomalous soils toward Burma Creek. He also described a smaller, structurally bounded breccia footprint than earlier mapping suggested. A subsequent January 28, 1971, memorandum by W.R. Bacon concluded that the drilling had not justified further work at that time. These differing historical interpretations require reassessment.5
Cowan's June 17, 1970, summary tabulates surface chip samples at location J averaging 0.46% copper over 20 feet (6.10 metres), including 0.93% over 5 feet (1.52 metres). The report identifies this as surface sampling; it has not been verified as a trench intersection.6
To exercise the option to acquire an undivided 100% interest, Copper One must pay a total of C$800,000, including the C$20,000 signing deposit, issue 900,000 common shares and incur C$500,000 in minimum property expenditures, according to the following schedule. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.7
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Timing
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Cash
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Common shares
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Expenditures
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On signing
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$20,000
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—
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—
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First anniversary
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$40,000
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100,000
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$100,000
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Second anniversary
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$60,000
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200,000
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$200,000
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Third anniversary
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$80,000
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200,000
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$200,000
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Fourth anniversary
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$100,000
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200,000
|
—
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Fifth anniversary
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$500,000
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200,000
|
—
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Total
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$800,000
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900,000
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$500,000
Excess expenditures may be carried forward. The Optionors are to act as operator for the first two years. The agreement provides for transfer of title after the second-anniversary payment, to be held in trust until the option is exercised; beneficial vesting follows satisfaction of the option requirements.
The agreement is subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty, with the right to purchase one-half of that royalty (1.5 percentage points) for C$1.5 million.
Historical information and data verification
The historical exploration information is drawn from government publications and archived reports and memoranda prepared in 1970 and 1971. It is presented to explain the basis for further investigation and is not current verified exploration data. Drill lengths are downhole lengths, surface results are sample lengths, and true widths are unknown. Visual sulphide observations, including bornite and chalcopyrite, do not establish copper grade or economic significance. Float is transported material and may not represent the underlying bedrock.
The records reviewed do not provide a complete set of drill assay certificates, collar coordinates, sampling and recovery records, analytical procedures or quality assurance and quality control documentation. Broader drill-interval endpoints and the relationship of historical workings to present claim boundaries remain to be confirmed. Historical sample sites and drill collars require field verification; additional sampling and potentially drilling will be needed to test the reliability and continuity of the reported mineralization.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet global demand for critical metals used in electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence and power system modernization.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in an established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,787 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. Systematic exploration is continuing to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,703-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency and the disciplined advancement of critical-metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential," and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this release include statements about the potential acquisition of an undivided 100% interest in Quatum, satisfaction of the option requirements, transfer and vesting of title, verification of historical exploration results, potential follow-up exploration and opportunities to coordinate exploration and logistics with Redonda.
These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release. Material assumptions include the parties' ability to perform under the option agreement and the Company's ability to obtain financing, access, permits, personnel and equipment needed for exploration and to meet the option requirements.
Actual results may differ materially. The Company may be unable to satisfy the option requirements or acquire the Project. Fieldwork may fail to locate historical drill collars or sample sites, reproduce historical results or establish the continuity of mineralization. Other risks include delays in obtaining access or permits, limited financing or contractor availability, adverse weather and changes in commodity prices or market conditions.
Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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1 Source: BC Geological Survey MINFILE 092K 017 (CAP: NAD83 UTM Zone 10, E366406/N5584579) and 092K 092 (RED: E362803/N5572062). Calculated separation 13.03 km (8.10 mi), bearing approximately 016°. https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=092K++017 and https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=092K++092. Ownership: Copper One news release, June 1, 2026, confirming completed acquisition of 100% of Redonda: https://copperone.com/news/copper-one-redonda-copper-property-acquisition-bc/
2 Source: BC Geological Survey, MINFILE 092K 017, CAP / QUATUM RIVER, last edited June 11, 2015, capsule geology. https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=092K++017. Historical showing locations must be reconciled with the current claim boundaries.
3 Source: BC Department of Mines and Petroleum Resources, Geology, Exploration and Mining in British Columbia 1970, p. 229, "CAP, APRIL, CYNDIE, RAMSAY". https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/GeologyExplorationMining/BCGS_GEM1970.pdf. A January 28, 1971, memo reports 2,420 feet (approximately 738 metres). The figures in the release follow the government total.
4 Source: M.F. Cowan, memorandum to W.R. Bacon and J.J. Crowhurst, November 16, 1970, pp. 1–3, BC Property File PF673037. https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF673037.pdf. Results were reported to Cowan; original drill assay certificates and complete logs have not been available for review.
5 Source: W.R. Bacon, Bacon & Crowhurst Ltd., memorandum to Capilano Explorations Ltd., January 28, 1971, BC Property File PF673041. https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF673041.pdf. Earlier observations are in Cowan, November 16, 1970, PF673037, pp. 1–3.
6 Source: M.F. Cowan, Summary Report on the Quatam River Property, June 17, 1970, p. 11 (PDF p. 15), BC Property File PF673054. https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF673054.pdf. Location J: 0.38% Cu over 10 ft (3.05 m), 0.93% over 5 ft (1.52 m) and 0.14% over 5 ft (1.52 m). The reported weighted mean was 0.46% over 20 ft (6.10 m). See also April 9,1970 report, p. 9, PF673024: https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF673024.pdf.
7 Source: Quatum Option Agreement, sections 1.2, 3.2–3.4, 4.1, 6.1 and 7. The table reproduces section 3.2.
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