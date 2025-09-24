Copper Fox Announces Q3 2025 Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces Q3 2025 Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU,OTC:CPFXF) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated July 31, 2025, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR+.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned.

For the Quarter ended July 31, 2025, Copper Fox had a net loss of $906,699 (July 31, 2024 - $826,730) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (July 31, 2024 - $0.00 loss per share).

During the Quarter ended July 31, 2025, the Company incurred $1,331,760 (excluding foreign exchange effects) in expenditures toward furthering the development of its Schaft Creek and Van Dyke copper projects as well as exploration of its Eaglehead, Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain copper projects. The financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "During the Quarter, achievements included completion of the Execution Plan for a prefeasibility study (PFS) at Van Dyke, completion of the permitting process for a "maiden" diamond drilling program at Mineral Mountain, significantly expanded the size of the exploration target at Eaglehead, and updated the exploration model for the Sombrero Butte project. Our project portfolio positions Copper Fox to take advantage of the increased demand for copper and molybdenum and provides exposure to increased precious metal prices based on the significant concentrations of gold and silver outlined in the mineral resource estimates for the Schaft Creek and Eaglehead projects. With completion of the Schaft Creek summer field program and the planned drilling program at Mineral Mountain expected to get underway in October, the next Quarter is shaping up to be exciting."

The Van Dyke project offers the potential to become a near term scalable, ESG-aligned copper project with significant upside at current long terms copper prices. The Execution Plan establishes the path forward to advance the project to the PFS stage. Completion of a PFS provides clarity on the potential feasibility of the Van Dyke project by providing additional technical certainty and an opportunity to update the cash flow model for the Van dyke project based on current long term copper prices. A decision to proceed to the PFS stage at Van Dyke is expected by the end of October.

At Eaglehead, the geophysical survey significantly expanded the exploration target along strike and down dip. Merging of 2014 to 2025 geophysical databases form the basis for a Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) exploration permit application and optimize future drilling programs directed at expanding the projects mineral resource base.

At Mineral Mountain, Copper Fox is finalizing plans to drill test the large, open-ended porphyry target in October. At Sombrero Butte, studies completed in 2025 have transitioned the project to the drill ready stage and preparation of a Plan of Operations to conduct a diamond drilling program is planned for Q4-2025.

At Schaft Creek, the 2024 geotechnical report augments the project database and supports the findings of the 2023 geotechnical report. The geometallurgical testwork program has been amended with the addition of Coarse Particle Flotation to determine the suitability of this technology for the project. The 2025 field program focused on the geotechnical investigation of two key infrastructure areas of the project, diamond drilling south of the Liard zone and continuation of the environmental baseline, archaeological, climate and hydrogeology studies. Results from the 2025 field program are pending with the main objective of the program being focused on completing the activities required to transition the project to the PFS stage.

Q3 2025 Highlights:

Project Updates

  • On May 12, 2025, the Company received reports from Teck Resources Limited on environmental baseline studies completed over the past two years on Schaft Creek:

    • Archeological and cultural heritage studies

    • Surface water and hydrology studies

    • Hydrogeological studies

    • Fish and fish habitat studies

  • On May 19, 2025, the Company announced that President and CEO of the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 21-22, 2025.

  • On May 26, 2025, the Company provided an update on the permitting process to complete a maiden drilling program at Mineral Mountain. Highlights:

    • The Company's mining plan of operation (MPO) was accepted by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Field Manager on March 11, 2024, subject to an environmental assessment including public involvement.

    • SWCA completed the environmental assessment, and a finding of 'no significant impact' was determined by the BLM.

    • The 30-day public review period concluded on May 7, 2025, and the BLM advises there were no substantive public comments made during this public review period.

    • On May 15, 2025, the Company's proposed plan of operations (PoO) was approved by the BLM Field Manager and operations under the plan may commence only after a suitable surety bond has been accepted by the BLM.

  • On June 23, 2025, the Company announced that a team has been assembled to prepare an Execution Plan that will map out the scope, timing and estimated cost for the various programs and studies that will be required to meet the threshold of a PFS level study on Van Dyke.

  • On July 10, 2025, the Company received BLM acceptance of the surety bond for the Mineral Mountain exploratory drill program. The program consists of up to four diamond drillholes for a total of 2,000 meters (m) to test two areas of higher chargeability (greater than 18 milliradians (mrad)) within a 3,200m long by 1,200m wide chargeability anomaly (greater than 12mrad) that underlies a 3,400m long by 1,600m wide porphyry copper footprint.

  • On July 16, 2025, the Company contracted Dias Geophysical Ltd. to complete a 3-D pole-dipole distributed DCIP (direct-current induced polarization) survey on a portion of the Eaglehead project to image the chargeability and resistivity signatures within the survey area to a depth of over 600m and generate an unconstrained 3-D inversion model of chargeability and resistivity. The Company plans to incorporate all geophysical data collected within the mineralized corridor into updated chargeability/resistivity models for the project.

  • On July 23, 2025, the Company updated the exploration model for Sombrero Butte project. Highlights:

    • The southern extension of the Copper Creek granodiorite consists primarily of porphyritic and non-porphyritic hornblende-biotite granodiorite and biotite granodiorite.

    • The porphyry copper target and underlying 3,200m long by 1,300m wide chargeability anomaly (greater than 25mrad) occupies the same structural setting as the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit.

    • A central potassic zone surrounded by widespread phyllic (the Limonite zone, oxidized quartz-pyrite-sericite veinlets) and lesser amounts of distal advanced argillic, propylitic and tourmaline alteration.

    • Hypogene enrichment (that is, bornite rimming chalcopyrite) of copper mineralization and magnetite rimming pyrite indicating several superimposed high-temperature hydrothermal events.

    • Hypersaline fluid inclusions with liquid-plus-vapor-plus-solid phases of halite, hematite, chalcopyrite and anhydrite typically observed in epizonal portions of porphyry copper deposits.

    • Multiple (120) breccia pipes, including magmatic hydrothermal breccia containing high-grade copper plus or minus molybdenum-gold-silver mineralization.

    • Thermal metamorphism of the Glory Hole volcanics suggesting a relatively thin cover of Glory Hole volcanics overlying the Copper Creek granodiorite intrusive.

  • On July 24, 2025, the Company provided an update on Schaft Creek which included the results of the 2024 geotechnical investigation and an update on the 2025 Schaft Creek program. Highlights:

    • Upgrades to the camp facilities including installation of solar array to supply clean, renewable electrical power are underway.

    • The 2025 drilling program has commenced south of the Liard zone and is intended to collect data in an area proposed for rock storage.

    • Archaeological investigations and baseline environmental data collection are in progress.

    • The 2024 report on geotechnical drilling and related geophysical and hydrogeological surveys has been received.

    • Coarse particle flotation testwork has been added to the geometallurgical studies, to better characterize the geometallurgical response from the Liard zone.

    • Strengthening collaboration and engagement with the Tahltan Nation through the support of educational opportunities, youth athletics and cultural training is ongoing.

Subsequent to the Quarter-end

  • On August 12, 2025, the Company announced agreements for research coverage. Atrium Research Corp. and HoldCo Markets Advisory Inc. were providing research coverage of the Company. and had published their initiation reports. These comprehensive reports on the Company, including business operations, financial performance and competitive positioning, are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, as well as their own investor distribution lists.

  • On August 22, 2025, the Company provided an update on the geophysical program at Eaglehead. The Company completed the planned 3-D pole-dipole distributed DCIP survey. Highlights:

    • A 2,800m long zone of anomalous chargeability (greater than eight millivolts/second contour/approximately 17mrad) occurs at surface in the same northwest-trending valley that hosts the four zones of porphyry style mineralization. The anomaly dips to the north under propylitic altered quartz eye porphyry of the Eaglehead intrusive.

    • The chargeability anomaly occurs over a horizontal distance of 2,800m and extends down dip approximately 2,400m to the north.

    • Several pipe-like bodies of anomalous chargeability correspond to leached, mineralized hydrothermal breccia and secondary copper showings mapped on surface.

    • The anomalous chargeability occurs within a zone of lower resistivity and extends a significant distance north (down dip) and a short distance south of the mineral resource area.

  • On August 28, 2025, the Company provided the results of the preliminary geometallurgical model completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. on Van Dyke. The study developed a geometallurgical model to support the completion of a PFS level of investigation, identified the mineralogical domains (zones) in the Van Dyke deposit, the data gaps in the project metallurgical results across the deposit and developed recommendations for future metallurgical testing.

  • On September 5, 2025, the Company provided an Execution Plan for a PFS on Van Dyke prepared by Stantec Consultants Services Inc. Highlights of the plan:

    • Outlines plan for completion of a PFS-level report on the Van Dyke project.

    • Outlines the objectives, work programs and expected timelines for the main components of the study.

    • A two-phase, multipurpose drilling program (12,620m) focused primarily on expanding and upgrading the resource categories within the deposit.

    • Estimated three years completion time, subject to time required to complete metallurgical testwork.

    • Estimated cost of US$23.4 million, including a 10% (US$2.17 million) contingency.

  • On September 18, 2025, the Company provided additional results of preliminary exploration completed on Mineral Mountain. Highlights:

    • A broadly defined northeast trending zone of quartz vein hosted copper mineralization (>500 - 30,000 parts per million (ppm)) extends over an area that is approximately 2,000m long by up to 750m wide.

    • The molybdenum mineralization (>10 - 282ppm) is located within the area of copper mineralization and extends over an area of approximately 1,600m long by 400m wide.

    • Host rocks to the mineralization are interpreted Laramide age porphyritic quartz monzonite, biotite granite and Precambrian age Pinal Schist.

    • The intrusive rocks exhibit strong potassic and propylitic alteration locally overprinted by phyllic alteration.

  • On September 19, 2025, the Company announced the acceleration of the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants issued on February 28, 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants and the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSXV being in excess of $0.30, the expiry date of the Warrants has been accelerated to 5:00pm (Calgary Time) on October 14, 2025.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc, P.Geo, President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Selected Financial Results
3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended


July 31, 2025

April 30, 2025

January 31, 2025

October 31, 2024
Loss before taxes $ 295,679
$ 374,058
$ 236,962
$ 261,484
Net loss
295,679

374,058

236,962

(219,427 )
Comprehensive (gain) / loss
197,381

1,225,382

(461,245 )
(402,630 )
Comprehensive loss per share,
basic and diluted
0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00


 

 

 

 


3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended


July 31, 2024

April 30, 2024

January 31, 2024

October 31, 2023
Loss before taxes $ 293,185
$ 302,668
$ 230,877
$ 232,117
Net loss
293,185

302,668

230,877

232,117
Comprehensive (gain) / loss
199,185

(167,104 )
905,445

(602,417 )
Comprehensive loss per share,
basic and diluted
0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

 

Liquidity

As at July 31, 2025, the Company's cash position was $693,743 (October 31, 2024 - $785,184) and as of the date of this news release the Company's cash position is $154,748.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820, investor@copperfoxmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding; completion of an Execution Plan at Van Dyke; advancing the Van Dyke project to the PFS stage; diamond drilling at Mineral Mountain; completing an updated exploration model at Sombrero Butte; transitioning the Schaft Creek project to the PFS stage; and the Company participating in the forecasted increased demand for critical metals.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, financial, and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the Execution Plan for the Van Dyke project may not be completed as planned or at all; the Van Dyke project may not progress to the PFS stage; the maiden drilling program at Mineral Mountain may not be completed as planned or at all; completing a Plan of Operations at Sombrero Butte project may not be completed; the Schaft Creek project may not progress to the PFS stage; the Schaft Creek 2025 work program may provide expected results; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; copper prices and demand may fluctuate; currency exchange rates may fluctuate; conditions in the financial markets may deteriorate; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267885

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

