  • Demand for HealthCheck, Contakt's marquee solution, continues to grow in the face of the Omicron variant-driven wave of COVID-19 and increasing vaccine mandates and requirements in numerous jurisdictions
  • HealthCheck has added over 20 new customers and has renewed over 130 customer subscriptions within the past 3 months, with nearly 800 customers in total, servicing over 100,000 users in the US alone
  • HealthCheck alone generated nearly $1.35 million CAD in revenue in calendar 2021 (figures unaudited)
  • HealthCheck 3.0 has been officially released, adding vaccine passport, COVID-19 test tracking capabilities, and several improvements to its population management dashboard.
  • Contakt is looking to broaden its portfolio entering 2022, looking to acquire and partner with other SaaS companies in the healthcare sector and beyond

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to provide a general corporate update for its shareholders.

HealthCheck
Contakt's COVID Compliance Solution, Stratum Health ("HealthCheck"), has seen significant growth in new customers and renewals over the past 90 days, primarily driven by the recent surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant globally. HealthCheck has added nearly 20 new enterprise clients since October, and new sales continue to growth month over month. Many of HealthCheck's largest clients, including Atlanta County Public Schools, with close to 50,000 users (students and school staff), have extended or renewed their annual contracts, continuing to drive revenue.

HealthCheck generated over $1.35 million CAD in revenue in calendar 2021 (figures unaudited). Contakt expects HealthCheck to continue to grow in 2022, with inbound sales inquiries increasing due to vaccine mandates and surges of COVID-19. HealthCheck currently has over 800 clients and over 100,000 active users on its platform. HealthCheck has initiated a robust marketing campaign, targeting businesses, schools and non-profit organizations across multiple jurisdictions and, specifically, those in which vaccine mandates remain in effect.

Contakt is pleased to announce that it has released the 3.0 version of its HealthCheck App and admin dashboard, in response to market demand and feedback from existing and new customers. All HealthCheck customers now have access to the platform's new vaccine passport and COVID-19 test tracking features, in addition to our established HIPPA-compliant daily symptom screening check based on the CDC's most updated guidelines. Customers interested in these new features can contact the Company's customer support for training and activation. In addition to these new important upgrades, several security and improved functionality features were deployed.

Portfolio Expansion
As the Company enters 2022, Contakt is looking to drive growth by broadening its product portfolio through acquisition, partnerships, and joint ventures. The Company is also actively pursuing SaaS solutions that it can grow by leveraging its existing customer base. While the Company is putting a specific focus on "health-tech" solutions, it is also looking beyond to other rapidly growing industries, including the metaverse, and software leveraging enterprise blockchain technology, where it can achieve rapid growth.

"We have been very pleased with the growth of HealthCheck in 2021 and are looking forward to continued growth in 2022. The HealthCheck team continues to drive new sales and deliver new product functionality to address a market that continues to grow and evolve. While we hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon come to an end as the virus becomes endemic, we do expect HealthCheck to remain relevant for years to come as we expand our tracking and health record keeping capabilities to address new diseases," stated Zayn Kalyan, Chief Executive Officer of Contakt World. "Beyond HealthCheck, we are actively looking at a number of SaaS companies in healthcare and other industries where we believe that Company will be able to derive revenue and profit, with the ultimate goal of driving shareholder value," Mr. Kalyan further stated.

Update on Management Cease Trade Order
On December 30, 2021 the Company announced (the "Default Announcement") that, due to certain audit delays related to its recent cross-border acquisition, the Company was unable to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for the year ended August 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the December 29, 2021 filing deadline.

The Company is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). Until such time as the Company files the Required Filings and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to follow the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed herein,:

  1. there have been no changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor;

  2. there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines under NP 12-203;

  3. there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and

  4. there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company is working expeditiously on the steps required to complete the Required Filings and anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings by early February 2022. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are made.

Correction in Stock Option Cancellations
The Company also confirms it was a total of only 1,350,000 stock options which were cancelled.

Other Recent Related News from Contakt World:
Contakt World Launches Sales Representative Program to Continue to Grow Revenue for Its Cash Flow Positive HealthCheck Screening Tool and Vaccine Passport Solution

Contakt World to Offer Vaccine Passport and Verification Platform to Employers, Events and Organizations, Including Customers of Recently Acquired HealthCheck App

Contakt World Announces Acquisition of HealthCheck, a SaaS Health Screening App for Students, Customers, Employees, and Visitors

To Learn More:
If you are an organization seeking daily health screening and vaccine passports, vaccine wallets, or vaccine credentials, schedule a demo by visiting https://www.stratumhealth.io/. Our team will work with your organization to define the product that better suits your needs.

About Contakt World
Contakt World's mission is to develop or acquire and deliver software as a service (SaaS) that improves access to, efficiencies within, and quality of healthcare and other industries in all its forms. Contakt World's portfolio presently includes HealthCheck by Stratum which is used in over 1,000 locations, and Portum Pass https://contakt.world/portum/. Contakt World is actively looking to broaden its software portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures. The Company is currently looking to broaden its industry scope, looking beyond healthcare, to other industries that can benefit from its current and future solutions.

Sign up for investor updates from Contakt World including updates in the field of vaccine passports and symptom screening by visiting https://contakt.world/help.

Contakt World Contact
Zayn Kalyan
Interim CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: expected growth at HealthCheck in 2022; HealthCheck's rollout of marketing campaigns; the new functionality and reception of the new HealthCheck 3.0 platform; the Company's plans to broaden its portfolio and pursue SaaS solutions; the Company's hopes that the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon; expected need for HealthCheck's solutions after the Covid-19 pandemic has ended; and timing for completion of the Required Filings. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contakt World

Contakt World

Contakt World Provides Company Update as it Continues to Expand its Portfolio of SaaS Solutions and Commercial Presence in the US Market

Contakt World Provides Company Update as it Continues to Expand its Portfolio of SaaS Solutions and Commercial Presence in the US Market

Contakt World is well-positioned to continue to take a leading role as a provider of SaaS solutions designed to meet Federal Vaccine Mandates imposed by the United States

  • A vaccine mandate was recently enacted in the United States for all Federal employees
  • The private sector is following suit, creating demand for Contakt World's portfolio
  • Health Check and Portum's app offers the public and private sector a unique, integrated solution

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges such as symptom screening and vaccine passports, is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's recent achievements, current operations, and strategic initiatives.

portum

Contakt World Expands Commercial Portfolio Through Partnership Agreement with Portum for Health Screening, Vaccine Wallet, Vaccine Passport, and More

Contakt World to offer Portum to create safe spaces, healthy places, and peace of mind for all with its digital health pass and vaccine wallet for consumers, businesses, and government

  • A vaccine mandate was recently enacted in the United States for all Federal employees
  • The private sector is following suit, creating demand for Contakt World's portfolio
  • Portum's app offers the public and private sector a unique, integrated solution
  • Contakt World intends to offer the Portum solutions to new and existing customers

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges such as symptom screening and vaccine passports, today announced it has executed a strategic partnership agreement with Portum System LLC ("Portum").

1000 usd to cad

Contakt World Launches Sales Representative Program to Continue to Grow Revenue for Its Cash Flow Positive HealthCheck Screening Tool and Vaccine Passport Solution

Independent sales representatives provide scalable technology sales opportunity for health screening and vaccine passports to Contakt World and its portfolio companies

  • HealthCheck's existing 1,000+ customer sites were acquired through sales efforts of one part-time independent sales representative and two founders leading to $1.55M CAD revenue and $555K CAD net profit for the twelve-months ended July 31, 20211
  • In addition to plans to bolster its revenue opportunities with vaccine passports and validation, Contakt World just launched a program to aggressively add independent sales representatives to scale sales within employer establishments, K-12 schools and event venues in the US
  • Contakt World's advertisements and initial screening process to add independent sales representatives for health screening, vaccine passports, and future solutions yielded dozens of qualified applicants in less than two weeks
  • Independent sales representatives are expected to grow customer base and increase revenue for HealthCheck and future solutions like vaccine passports on a commission-only basis

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges like symptom screening and vaccine passports, today announced it will create a network of independent sales representatives to scale sales for the recently acquired HealthCheck app, vaccine passports, and future acquisitions or partnering products.

Contakt World to Offer Vaccine Passport and Verification Platform To Employers, Events and Organizations, Including Customers of Recently Acquired HealthCheck App

Contakt World to Offer Vaccine Passport and Verification Platform To Employers, Events and Organizations, Including Customers of Recently Acquired HealthCheck App

HealthCheck app provides an ideal technology environment for combined symptom screening, vaccine passport and verification

  • Contakt World intends to offer existing and new customers integrated tools for vaccine passport and verification.
  • Vaccine passport verification is critical to combat increased fraud  and reduce liability – Contakt World to deliver passport verification solution to ensure accuracy and prevent use of fraudulent vaccine records.
  • Contakt World recently acquired cash flow positive HealthCheck - a health screening tool to assess COVID-19 symptoms quickly and easily via the HealthCheck app - featuring 1,000+ locations in use.
  • News that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine loses efficacy faster against Delta variant1 suggests a recurring need for boosters, vaccine passports, and health screening for years to come.

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges, today announced it will leverage the recently acquired HealthCheck app to help combat fraud in vaccine credentials and enable privacy-preserving vaccine passports.

1000 cad to usd

Contakt World Announces Acquisition of HealthCheck, a SaaS Health Screening App for Students, Customers, Employees, and Visitors

Contakt World closes acquisition, with over 1,000+ paying customers including Atlanta County Public Schools

  • HealthCheck delivers a powerful health screening tool to assess Covid-19 symptoms quickly and easily via the HealthCheck app

  • HealthCheck is cash flow-positive, with US$1.23m1 in revenue for trailing 12 months

  • App reflects a valuable addition to Contakt World's (CSE: HELP) SaaS portfolio, a potential vehicle for integrating vaccine passports, and a system to fight future health threats beyond Covid-19

  • HealthCheck app is another potential tool to collect de-identified data surrounding Covid-19 for Health Equity Tracker

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and disease management while solving sector specific business challenges, today announced it has acquired (the "Acquisition") Stratum Health Solutions, LLC ("Stratum"), which operates HealthCheck by Stratum™ ("HealthCheck"), an encrypted wellness tracking and analytics tool with 1,000+ current customers. Contakt World acquired Stratum from RTAE Holdings LLC ("RTAE").

HealthCheck is a secure, cloud-based platform that allows organizations of all sizes to track and evaluate employee and student health and Covid-19 related symptoms in real-time through an app. Following strict data privacy laws, HealthCheck's intuitive digital portal enables users to participate in a health self-assessment based on CDC guidelines, where they answer a series of health-based questions at any point in the day, better preparing for current Covid-19 and future health outbreaks while protecting the overall health of the organization against Covid-19 and other threats.

HealthCheck is used by a variety of customers including schools, hospitals, fire stations, financial institutions, and small businesses. HealthCheck has 1,000+ customers, including over 50,000 users within Atlanta Public Schools across 91 learning sites. Contakt World hopes to rapidly scale the consumption of HealthCheck services through its partner network, including the National Association of County and City Health Officials and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine.

HealthCheck generated US$1.23M in revenue over the last 12 months with US$0.44M in net income during the same period2. A 20% increase in revenue was observed between the last 6 months and the previous 6-month period.

"With HealthCheck's daily health check-ins, when people show symptoms for Covid-19, the participating organization immediately receives alerts and access to their user's unique health dashboard," said Justin Beck, Chief Visionary Officer of Contakt World. "The technology is a valuable addition to our product and service portfolio, anchored by Smart Health RM. We believe HealthCheck will serve as an excellent sales channel for Contakt World's other solutions, given HealthCheck's existing 1,000+ customers, and the app provides a potential avenue for Contakt World to incorporate vaccine passports in our product suite."

"With schools opening again and the delta variant making clear that we may face Covid-19 and viruses like the flu for the foreseeable future, it's clear that organizations of all sizes will need ways to conduct symptoms checks, testing, waivers and more to reduce risks. We view HealthCheck as a way to solve the most pressing public health challenge of today in Covid-19, and to prepare for unpredictable threats tomorrow might bring," concluded Beck.

Ryan Trimberger, Stratum Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer added, "Contakt World's global technology platform attracted us as an ideal venue to offer HealthCheck. We were led to create HealthCheck in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the urgent need for organizations to make informed safety and operational decisions to keep people healthy, leveraging our expertise in cloud-based technology. Through this acquisition, we're now shareholders in Contakt World, and believe their team is well positioned to leverage and scale HealthCheck to global prominence through their relationships in public health and healthcare."

Transaction Terms

In connection with the Acquisition, Contakt World issued to RTAE (i) 3,523,933 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (each, a "Contakt Share"), for deemed consideration of $1.325M USD at a deemed issue price of C$0.47 CAD per Contakt Share and (ii) a convertible note (the "Note") for $4.155M USD. The Note bears interest at 3.5% and is convertible at the Company's or RTAE's option after 6-months into Contakt Shares at a conversion price equal to a 20% discount to the 20-day volume-weighted average closing price of the Contakt Shares, subject to a minimum conversion price of C$0.65 CAD. Assuming conversion, RTAE can only liquidate up to 1/6 the value of the Note in each 30-day period. The Note is secured against the membership interests of Stratum and the source code for HealthCheck now held by Contakt World. Pursuant to the Acquisition, RTAE is also eligible to receive earn-out payments at 12 months and 24 months, respectively, according to certain revenue milestones set forth in the agreement respecting the Acquisition. Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation served as the buy-side M&A advisor to Contakt throughout this transaction.

About Contakt World

Contakt World (CSE: HELP) is a technology company developing and delivering SaaS solutions for the public and private sectors. The company integrates data collection and management, communications, advertising, and IOT devices - providing customers with a scalable ecosystem that makes sense of people, place, time, and space for the emerging "phygital" (blending physical and digital) world. Contakt World is committed to improving health equity and disease management while solving sector-specific business challenges. For more information, please visit https://contakt.world/.

About Stratum Technology

Prior to its acquisition by Contakt World, HealthCheck was a subsidiary of Stratum Technology. Stratum Technology is a trusted advisor and operator to enterprise leaders across the Fortune 500, Private Equity, Venture Capital and Public Sectors. Its team is focused on providing white glove service across the entire cloud journey for GCP, AWS, Azure and Hybrid environments, specializing in Cloud advisory, services and support across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud platforms. A technology thought leader across several industries, Stratum helps its customers meet the business, financial and technical challenges associated with Cloud and Digital Transformation effort. For more information, visit www.stratumtechnology.com.

Contakt World Contact
Zayn Kalyn
Interim CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367

Investor Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director - MZ North America
Direct: 949-259-4987
contakt@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: HealthCheck's integration into Contakt World's offerings, business plan and growth strategy; HealthChecks's prospects as a platform and service; Contakt World's ability to scale and sell HealthCheck; and Contakt World's ability to leverage HealthCheck going forward. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

JustKitchen Announces Opening of Second Hong Kong Location and Sanchong Ghost Kitchen in Taiwan

JustKitchen Announces Opening of Second Hong Kong Location and Sanchong Ghost Kitchen in Taiwan

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Has Also Launched a Food Truck Featuring DJ Khaled's "Another Wing" Food Brand and is Planning to Open Two New Ghost Kitchen Locations in Taiwan in the Near Future

Nanalysis Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Nanalysis Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI , OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO C$8 MILLION

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO C$8 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) (" Nanalysis ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except for the Province of Québec (the " Canadian Jurisdictions "), in connection with a best efforts marketed public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company at an offering price of $1.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $8,000,000 .

Nanalysis Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Quad Systems AG

Nanalysis Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Quad Systems AG

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI , OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire QUAD Systems AG (Quad Systems), a Zurich -based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX Robert Kaul, CEO & Founder, speaks about the company's game-changing partnership with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology.

Brandon Tatum to Headline KWESST Non-Lethal Product Launch At 2022 SHOT Show

Brandon Tatum to Headline KWESST Non-Lethal Product Launch At 2022 SHOT Show

Former Tucson Police Officer, Influencer, and Media Star to Unveil Company's 'Para Ops' Personal Defense System in Las Vegas

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTCQB: KWEMF) (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST," or the "Company"), a leader in providing next-generation tactical systems for security forces and personal defense, is pleased to announce that former Tucson police officer and Company spokesperson Brandon Tatum will headline a major product launch for the Company at the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor (SHOT) trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada this month.

