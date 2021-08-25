HealthCheck app provides an ideal technology environment for combined symptom screening, vaccine passport and verificationContakt World intends to offer existing and new customers integrated tools for vaccine passport and verification.Vaccine passports critical as Delta variant of COVID-19 rages through U.S. and global populations, alongside employers and organizations instituting vaccination mandates with full FDA …

HealthCheck app provides an ideal technology environment for combined symptom screening, vaccine passport and verification

Contakt World intends to offer existing and new customers integrated tools for vaccine passport and verification.

Vaccine passports critical as Delta variant of COVID-19 rages through U.S. and global populations, alongside employers and organizations instituting vaccination mandates with full FDA approval of Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine.

Vaccine passport verification is critical to combat increased fraud and reduce liability – Contakt World to deliver passport verification solution to ensure accuracy and prevent use of fraudulent vaccine records.

Contakt World recently acquired cash flow positive HealthCheck – a health screening tool to assess COVID-19 symptoms quickly and easily via the HealthCheck app – featuring 1,000+ locations in use.

News that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine loses efficacy faster against Delta variant1 suggests a recurring need for boosters, vaccine passports, and health screening for years to come.

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the “Company” or “Contakt World“), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges, today announced it will leverage the recently acquired HealthCheck app to help combat fraud in vaccine credentials and enable privacy-preserving vaccine passports.

COVID-19 vaccination records, when digitized, are frequently termed a “COVID-19 Vaccine Passport”, “Health Pass”, or “Vaccine Pass”. Vaccine passports allow an organization to confirm an individual’s vaccination status without the administrative burdens associated with paper cards. They also help reduce the potential fraud associated with certain paper vaccine credentials. When paired with HealthCheck’s health screening in the same app, vaccine passports allow an organization to conduct daily health check-ins and validate vaccine credentials without violating personal privacy.

While some states and jurisdictions have implemented Vaccine passport technology, backed by state and government vaccination records, many have not. There still is no universal solution that works across jurisdictions. Vaccine Passport verification and validation is essential for effective rollout of vaccine mandates by private business. Contakt World‘s vaccine validation solution intends to leverage a number of disparate data sources to ensure validity of vaccination records beyond paper records.

HealthCheck is already used by a variety of customers, including schools, hospitals, fire stations, financial institutions, and small businesses. Justin Beck, Chief Visionary Officer for Contakt World, stated “in addition to HealthCheck’s daily health check-ins, organizations will soon be able to use HealthCheck as a Vaccine Passport solution for students, teachers, customers, visitors and employees without violating personal privacy. We’re working with several solution providers to enable this – we expect this will result in increased sales from existing customers, and expanded sales to new customers.”

Mr. Beck added, “a close friend of mine in Oceanside, California recently shared with me the story of a small restaurant with not more than 20 employees and the drama surrounding vaccination and the need for vaccine passports experienced by her manager. One employee purported to have received two Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses in a 30-day period using what appeared to be a fraudulent ‘card,’ where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is generally a single dose vaccine. Another refused to get vaccinated and refused to wear a mask. We cannot underestimate the ongoing effects on employee and customer wellness, nor the implications upon economies that vaccine passports will play, for years and years to come.”

“A British study from University of Oxford/ONS recently reported via The Independent suggesting a gradual decrease in efficacy for the Pfizer against the delta variant of COVID-19 in the months immediately after receiving the vaccine. This confirms that vaccinated populations will need boosters, so effective health screening provided by Contakt World‘s solutions and vaccine passports (with updates to ensure they are current) are vital to global economies. Data from the study doesn’t even factor the implications of other variants,” Mr. Beck continued.

Pfizer Vaccine Losing Efficacy Faster Against Delta Variant

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/94332_VaccinePassportsContaktWorld.jpg

About Contakt World

Contakt World (CSE: HELP) is a technology company developing and delivering SaaS solutions for the public and private sectors. The company integrates data collection and management, communications, advertising, and IOT devices – providing customers with a scalable ecosystem that makes sense of people, place, time, and space for the emerging “phygital” (blending physical and digital) world. Contakt World is committed to improving health equity and healthcare access while solving sector-specific business challenges. For more information, please visit https://contakt.world/.

Contakt World Contact

Zayn Kalyn

Interim CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: Healthcheck’s integration into Contakt World‘s offerings, business plan and growth strategy; Healthchecks’s prospects as a platform and service; Contakt World‘s ability to scale and sell HealthCheck; Contakt World‘s ability to deploy a successful vaccine passport; and Contakt World‘s ability to leverage Healthcheck going forward. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

