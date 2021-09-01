Independent sales representatives provide scalable technology sales opportunity for health screening and vaccine passports to Contakt World and its portfolio companiesHealthCheck’s existing 1,000+ customer sites were acquired through sales efforts of one part-time independent sales representative and two founders leading to $1.55M CAD revenue and $555K CAD net profit for the twelve-months ended July 31, 20211In …

Independent sales representatives provide scalable technology sales opportunity for health screening and vaccine passports to Contakt World and its portfolio companies

HealthCheck’s existing 1,000+ customer sites were acquired through sales efforts of one part-time independent sales representative and two founders leading to $1.55M CAD revenue and $555K CAD net profit for the twelve-months ended July 31, 20211

In addition to plans to bolster its revenue opportunities with vaccine passports and validation, Contakt World just launched a program to aggressively add independent sales representatives to scale sales within employer establishments, K-12 schools and event venues in the US

Contakt World‘s advertisements and initial screening process to add independent sales representatives for health screening, vaccine passports, and future solutions yielded dozens of qualified applicants in less than two weeks

Independent sales representatives are expected to grow customer base and increase revenue for HealthCheck and future solutions like vaccine passports on a commission-only basis

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the “Company” or “Contakt World“), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges like symptom screening and vaccine passports, today announced it will create a network of independent sales representatives to scale sales for the recently acquired HealthCheck app, vaccine passports, and future acquisitions or partnering products.

Contakt World‘s processes for independent sales representatives are being designed for efficient onboarding, CRM to track leads and sales, recurring trainings, and lead generation to support independent sales representatives. Independent sales representatives will be paid a commission of 10% on their collected sales from health screening, vaccine passports, and future products.

“A single independent sales representative working on a commission-basis led to hundreds of commercial users for HealthCheck and 12-month trailing revenues of $1.55M CAD1, as at July 31, 2021, before we acquired the company,” stated Justin Beck, Chief Visionary Officer for Contakt World. “HealthCheck is an attractive solution for organizations of all shapes and sizes, where liabilities relating to COVID-19, vaccine passports, symptom screening, and safety are reduced through our SaaS solutions. More independent representatives to sell our solutions means more sales opportunities for Contakt World.” Contakt has initiated the onboarding of several sales representatives with the goal of contracting a team of 15-20 people in the next 30-60 days distributed across multiple states in the United States.

In addition to its efforts to add vaccine credentials and vaccine validation to the HealthCheck screening tool, Contakt World is negotiating with several partner technologies to bolster its SaaS portfolio for customers in a number of health-related fields. Symptom screening, vaccine passports, vaccine validation, and other methods to improve population safety and reduce liability are becoming key to everyday business, travel, and social life.

About Contakt World

Contakt World‘s mission is to develop or acquire and deliver software (SaaS) that improves access to, efficiencies within, and quality of healthcare in all its forms. Contakt World envisions a world where everyone can achieve their full health potential, and no one is disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or other circumstances. Contakt World‘s portfolio presently includes the award-winning software platform, Smart Health RM, and HealthCheck by Stratum which is used in over 1,000 locations. For more information, please visit https://contakt.world/.

Contakt World Contact

Zayn Kalyan

Interim CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

1 Unaudited, based on management prepared financial information for the 12-months ending July 31,2021 using 1 USD to 1.26 CAD exchange rate on August 31, 2021.

