Contakt World Technologies Corp. a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to announce that its CUSIP 20177G108 is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States. Its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Pink Market in the USA under the symbol ...

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to announce that its CUSIP 20177G108 is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. Its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Pink Market in the USA under the symbol "TLOOF" (the "Listing"). The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "HELP." The Company expects the Listing to provide greater exposure, visibility and trading convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and extended reach.

Contakt World Launches Sales Representative Program to Continue to Grow Revenue for Its Cash Flow Positive HealthCheck Screening Tool and Vaccine Passport Solution

Contakt World to Offer Vaccine Passport and Verification Platform to Employers, Events and Organizations, Including Customers of Recently Acquired HealthCheck App

Contakt World Announces Acquisition of HealthCheck, a SaaS Health Screening App for Students, Customers, Employees, and Visitors

If you are an organization seeking daily health screening and vaccine passports, vaccine wallets, or vaccine credentials, schedule a demo by visiting https://www.stratumhealth.io/. Our team will work with your organization to define the product that better suits your needs.

About Contakt World

Contakt World's mission is to develop or acquire and deliver software as a service (SaaS) that improves access to, efficiencies within, and quality of healthcare and other industries in all its forms. Contakt World's portfolio presently includes HealthCheck by Stratum which is used in over 1,000 locations, and Portum Pass https://contakt.world/portum/. Contakt World is actively looking to broaden its software portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures. The Company is currently looking to broaden its industry scope, looking beyond healthcare, to other industries that can benefit from its current and future solutions.

Contakt World Contact
Zayn Kalyan
Interim CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: the Listing providing greater exposure, visibility and trading convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and extended reach. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contakt World - Corporate Update

Contakt World - Corporate Update

  • Demand for HealthCheck, Contakt's marquee solution, continues to grow in the face of the Omicron variant-driven wave of COVID-19 and increasing vaccine mandates and requirements in numerous jurisdictions
  • HealthCheck has added over 20 new customers and has renewed over 130 customer subscriptions within the past 3 months, with nearly 800 customers in total, servicing over 100,000 users in the US alone
  • HealthCheck alone generated nearly $1.35 million CAD in revenue in calendar 2021 (figures unaudited)
  • HealthCheck 3.0 has been officially released, adding vaccine passport, COVID-19 test tracking capabilities, and several improvements to its population management dashboard.
  • Contakt is looking to broaden its portfolio entering 2022, looking to acquire and partner with other SaaS companies in the healthcare sector and beyond

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to provide a general corporate update for its shareholders.

HealthCheck
Contakt's COVID Compliance Solution, Stratum Health ("HealthCheck"), has seen significant growth in new customers and renewals over the past 90 days, primarily driven by the recent surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant globally. HealthCheck has added nearly 20 new enterprise clients since October, and new sales continue to growth month over month. Many of HealthCheck's largest clients, including Atlanta County Public Schools, with close to 50,000 users (students and school staff), have extended or renewed their annual contracts, continuing to drive revenue.

Contakt World Provides Company Update as it Continues to Expand its Portfolio of SaaS Solutions and Commercial Presence in the US Market

Contakt World Provides Company Update as it Continues to Expand its Portfolio of SaaS Solutions and Commercial Presence in the US Market

Contakt World is well-positioned to continue to take a leading role as a provider of SaaS solutions designed to meet Federal Vaccine Mandates imposed by the United States

  • A vaccine mandate was recently enacted in the United States for all Federal employees
  • The private sector is following suit, creating demand for Contakt World's portfolio
  • Health Check and Portum's app offers the public and private sector a unique, integrated solution

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges such as symptom screening and vaccine passports, is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's recent achievements, current operations, and strategic initiatives.

portum

Contakt World Expands Commercial Portfolio Through Partnership Agreement with Portum for Health Screening, Vaccine Wallet, Vaccine Passport, and More

Contakt World to offer Portum to create safe spaces, healthy places, and peace of mind for all with its digital health pass and vaccine wallet for consumers, businesses, and government

  • A vaccine mandate was recently enacted in the United States for all Federal employees
  • The private sector is following suit, creating demand for Contakt World's portfolio
  • Portum's app offers the public and private sector a unique, integrated solution
  • Contakt World intends to offer the Portum solutions to new and existing customers

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges such as symptom screening and vaccine passports, today announced it has executed a strategic partnership agreement with Portum System LLC ("Portum").

1000 usd to cad

Contakt World Launches Sales Representative Program to Continue to Grow Revenue for Its Cash Flow Positive HealthCheck Screening Tool and Vaccine Passport Solution

Independent sales representatives provide scalable technology sales opportunity for health screening and vaccine passports to Contakt World and its portfolio companies

  • HealthCheck's existing 1,000+ customer sites were acquired through sales efforts of one part-time independent sales representative and two founders leading to $1.55M CAD revenue and $555K CAD net profit for the twelve-months ended July 31, 20211
  • In addition to plans to bolster its revenue opportunities with vaccine passports and validation, Contakt World just launched a program to aggressively add independent sales representatives to scale sales within employer establishments, K-12 schools and event venues in the US
  • Contakt World's advertisements and initial screening process to add independent sales representatives for health screening, vaccine passports, and future solutions yielded dozens of qualified applicants in less than two weeks
  • Independent sales representatives are expected to grow customer base and increase revenue for HealthCheck and future solutions like vaccine passports on a commission-only basis

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges like symptom screening and vaccine passports, today announced it will create a network of independent sales representatives to scale sales for the recently acquired HealthCheck app, vaccine passports, and future acquisitions or partnering products.

Contakt World to Offer Vaccine Passport and Verification Platform To Employers, Events and Organizations, Including Customers of Recently Acquired HealthCheck App

Contakt World to Offer Vaccine Passport and Verification Platform To Employers, Events and Organizations, Including Customers of Recently Acquired HealthCheck App

HealthCheck app provides an ideal technology environment for combined symptom screening, vaccine passport and verification

  • Contakt World intends to offer existing and new customers integrated tools for vaccine passport and verification.
  • Vaccine passport verification is critical to combat increased fraud  and reduce liability – Contakt World to deliver passport verification solution to ensure accuracy and prevent use of fraudulent vaccine records.
  • Contakt World recently acquired cash flow positive HealthCheck - a health screening tool to assess COVID-19 symptoms quickly and easily via the HealthCheck app - featuring 1,000+ locations in use.
  • News that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine loses efficacy faster against Delta variant1 suggests a recurring need for boosters, vaccine passports, and health screening for years to come.

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges, today announced it will leverage the recently acquired HealthCheck app to help combat fraud in vaccine credentials and enable privacy-preserving vaccine passports.

