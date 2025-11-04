Constitution Pipeline Could Generate Up to $11.6 Billion in Total Savings by Lowering Natural Gas Prices in 'Energy Tight' US Northeast, S&P Global Analysis Finds

Savings could stimulate up to $4.4 billion in additional gross state product throughout the region while supporting nearly 2,000 jobs annually

Construction of the proposed Constitution natural gas pipeline could provide significant price relief and other economic benefits for the U.S. Northeast region, generating up to $11.6 billion in energy savings for consumers and supporting nearly 2,000 jobs annually over a 15-year period, according to a new analysis by S&P Global.

Energy savings from the pipeline could also stimulate up to $4.4 billion in additional gross state product (GSP) across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island and could generate $432 million in federal and state tax revenues, the analysis finds.

The new report, leveraging the combined expertise of the S&P Global Commodity Insights and Market Intelligence divisions, finds that the proposed 135-mile pipeline could alleviate persistent pipeline constraints in a region where—despite its proximity to low-cost, abundant gas reserves in the Appalachia basin—winter gas prices are nearly three times the national average.

In addition to mitigating price spikes, the new pipeline could reduce local gas prices by up to 6% during peak demand months even in average weather years, providing consistent end-user savings throughout the life of the project, the analysis finds.

"Constitution Pipeline would bring much needed pipeline capacity to the U.S. Northeast," said Ed Kelly, Executive Director, North America Gas & LNG Consulting, S&P Global Commodity Insights Consulting. "The region currently experiences an extreme winter weather price spike once every five years where demand overwhelms the available pipeline capacity, ballooning prices to as much as 36 times the annual average on peak days. Our new S&P Global analysis shows that avoiding just one such event over the next 15 years could likely justify the total cost of the pipeline."

Absent additional pipeline capacity, the current conditions that lead to severe market dislocations and seasonal price spikes will persist—even with a substantial buildout of renewables in the region, the analysis finds.

"Growing renewables capacity in the region has the knock-on effect of pushing peak demand for gas-fired power generation to the winter, when renewable power generation is less effective," said Kelly. "This trend of shifting peak gas demand to winter is already underway and underscores the need for additional access to supply."  

Additionally, improved gas supply deliverability and price stability could also lower GHG emissions in the region by facilitating greater switching from heating oil to natural gas, which has a 28% lower emissions intensity, the report says.

Summary of Key Findings: S&P Global Constitution Pipeline Market Impact Report

(2028-2043 pipeline contract term)

  • Up to $11.6 billion in energy savings ($8.5 billion net savings after assumed cost of service) from reduced gas and power prices during market dislocations caused by outages and extreme winter price spikes, bolstered by consistent savings from increased access to low-cost gas supply
  • Nearly 2,000 average annual direct, indirect and induced U.S. jobs supported
  • Potential $4.4 billion impact on regional gross state product
  • Up to $432 million total federal and state tax revenues
  • Up to $8.5 billion total revenues for businesses across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island

About the study:

Constitution Pipeline Market Impact Report is available at: https://view.highspot.com/viewer/41207f04c15a7c5f88b8fb2f90dc45c9 

This report represents the independent analysis and views of S&P Global. It leverages the Gas Pipeline Competition Model (GPCM), with proprietary S&P Global data, to determine the impact of the Constitution Pipeline on regional gas prices in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The modelling indicates introduction of Constitution Pipeline would mitigate extreme winter price spikes, with additional savings forecast based on weather-normalized modeling.

It is understood that wholesale gas prices are not fully reflected in end-users' costs, given that gas utilities have confidential gas sourcing strategies not publicly available that mitigate some of the impact. It is also evident that spikes in wholesale prices do impact end-user costs. Thus, S&P Global believes that wholesale price analysis remains the best available analytical approach to estimate potential savings.

The analysis and metrics developed during the course of this research represent the independent analysis and views of S&P Global. The study makes no policy recommendations. This research was supported by The Williams Companies, Inc.

S&P Global is exclusively responsible for all of the analysis, content and conclusions of the report.

####

Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn +1-202-463-8213, Jeff.marn@spglobal.com

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world. We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/constitution-pipeline-could-generate-up-to-11-6-billion-in-total-savings-by-lowering-natural-gas-prices-in-energy-tight-us-northeast-sp-global-analysis-finds-302603294.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt