Constellation and Amazon Announce 20-Year Power Purchase Agreement Adding 190 Megawatts of Nuclear Capacity at Calvert Cliffs

Constellation and Amazon Announce 20-Year Power Purchase Agreement Adding 190 Megawatts of Nuclear Capacity at Calvert Cliffs

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) today announced a long-term agreement that will support the continued investment in and expansion of the Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center, Maryland's only nuclear plant and largest source of clean energy. The agreement will enable more than $3 billion in Maryland infrastructure investment, including state-of-the-art improvements across the entire 1,790-megawatt plant and approximately 190 megawatts in total of new, emissions-free generating capacity coming online between 2030 and 2032.

The expansion of Calvert Cliffs' generating capacity will be supported by a 20-year agreement, which includes 690 megawatts of power, including the 190 megawatt uprate. The parties have also entered into a related retail supply agreement to support Amazon operations in the 13-state PJM market. In addition to making the uprate possible, Amazon's long-term commitment will help provide Constellation with the revenue certainty to relicense the plant for another 20 years and make progress toward the development of new clean energy power plants at the site, adding to Maryland's supply of clean and reliable energy.

The agreement will also help Amazon manage its energy costs for facilities throughout the region. All the electricity generated by Calvert Cliffs will continue flowing to the PJM regional grid just as it does now, demonstrating how large energy users can support investments in new, reliable generation while strengthening the broader electric system.

"This agreement demonstrates how private investment can strengthen critical energy infrastructure," said Joe Dominguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Constellation. "Amazon's commitment supports the long-term operation of Calvert Cliffs for generations to come and creates a strong foundation for future investment in both the facility and in advanced nuclear technologies."

"Amazon is committed to investing in carbon-free energy to strengthen the grid and benefit the communities where we operate," said Kerry Person, vice president of AWS Global Operations and Data Center Delivery. "This long-term agreement with Constellation sustains the continued operation and expansion of Maryland's largest source of carbon-free energy, supports hundreds of jobs, and brings significant new generation to the regional grid."

Located in Lusby on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Calvert Cliffs produces approximately 80% of Maryland's clean energy and enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes. The facility employs more than 800 people and contributes about $21 million annually in taxes supporting schools, roads and other public services.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the largest private-sector power producer in the world and the nation's largest producer of clean and reliable energy. With 55 gigawatts of capacity from nuclear, natural gas, oil, geothermal, hydro, wind and solar facilities, our fleet has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 27 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy and delivering the around-the-clock reliability needed to power America's growing economy. We are also the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S. and a leading competitive retail supplier, serving approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, including 80% of the Fortune 100. We are committed to investing in innovation and new technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X .

Paul Adams
Constellation Communications
667-218-7700
paul.adams@constellation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AMZNnasdaq:amzn
AMZN
The Conversation (0)
Earth Alive

Earth Alive

Keep Reading...
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Amazon Games Reveals New World: Aeternum, Releasing October 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Amazon Games Reveals New World: Aeternum, Releasing October 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Thrilling action RPG debuts on consoles with major content update and cross-play functionality Today, Amazon Games announced New World: Aeternum , a thrilling and content-rich action RPG featuring real-time combat and set in a vast and mysterious world where players have the freedom to choose... Keep Reading...
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads.... Keep Reading...
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2 Amazon (NASDAQ:... Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

copper investing

Copper Intelligence and CoTec Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

potash investing

5 Canadian Potash Stocks

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its Private Placement