Connecting Across Continents With Women of Cisco Networking Academy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / By Lynn Bloomer

This Women's History Month, we're celebrating women around the world who are helping build the future of technology and spotlighting the skills that helped them along the way.

Through Cisco Networking Academy, millions of learners each year gain the skills and credentials they need to lead, create, and thrive in the tech industry. Here, we're showcasing a few of Cisco Networking Academy's inspiring women and their unique career journeys.

From the plains of Canada to the vibrant tech communities of Iraq, their stories show that with the right skills, the possibilities are limitless - and that together, we can build a more inclusive and innovative future for all.

Resilience and the power of connection in the Americas

In Canada, Sharon Angus is redefining what it means to be a mentor. Drawing from her Plains Cree and Mohawk roots, Sharon uses the concept of wâhkôhtwin, or the belief that all things are interconnected, to teach IT.

For Sharon, Cisco Networking Academy was more than just a curriculum; it was a career-defining anchor. "I feel like being here at Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, teaching this [Cisco Networking Academy] program has just been a culmination of my entire career, and I feel like I'm exactly where I need to be."

Similarly, in Costa Rica, Pamela Soto's journey from a factory worker to a High Touch Technical Support Engineer at Cisco showcases the necessity of structured learning. "Cisco Networking Academy courses were fundamental to my training," Pamela explains. "Without them, I wouldn't have been able to start my career in networking. From the beginning, they served as a basis for troubleshooting problems or configuring labs, something I still enjoy today."

Bridging the digital divide across EMEA

The impact of empowering women in technology is clear in the diverse pathways taken by our learners in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

From Oumaima Ben Nasrallah in Tunisia, who transitioned from biotechnology and education to IT networking through Cisco Networking Academy, to Giada Bartoli in Italy, who made the jump from international relations to cybersecurity after earning a Cisco scholarship, our learners are proving that there is no one-size-fits-all background for technology. Both women took the leap and embraced new challenges, leveraging Cisco Networking Academy training to build confidence and advance their careers.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, our partnership with the nonprofit She Codes Too is creating a repeatable model for digital inclusion. In fact, Cisco Networking Academy was the catalyst that turned She Codes Too's mission into an industry-aligned training experience with globally recognized credibility. By integrating this curriculum, we are helping more women in technology support national digital transformation agendas.

Curiosity and defense in the APJC region

Across the Asia-Pacific (APJC) region, we see how empowering women in technology have helped turn vulnerability into strength.

After a ransomware attack compromised her architectural firm, Tasara DeRoche in Australia turned to the Academy to master the technology that had failed her. She reflects on the rigor of the program, sharing, "Without the structured path from Cisco Networking Academy, the transition from a ransomware victim to a certified security enthusiast would have lacked the technical rigor necessary for a true career pivot."

Meanwhile, in China, Yao Tong's journey began with a childhood fascination of electronic circuits, eventually leading to a role as a Technical Consulting Engineer at Cisco Japan where she has started a new life for herself in Tokyo.

For Yao, the Academy provided essential groundwork for her professional life. "The foundational networking knowledge I acquired at the academy has been extremely important in my work at the Technical Assistance Center (TAC)," shared Yao. "It serves as the foundation, like the base of a building."

Building a future without boundaries

Whether motivated by cultural background, career pivots, or cybersecurity, these women share a common thread: they utilized the resources of Cisco Networking Academy to help unlock their professional potential.

Through these efforts, we're helping fuel the global labor market and help ensure that the digital world is built by a diverse set of voices, perspectives, and experiences.

The path is open, the tools are ready, and the world needs your unique perspective. We invite you to explore the courses and opportunities available through Cisco Networking Academy and start your own journey toward a rewarding career in technology.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cisco Systems Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
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SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



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