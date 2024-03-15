- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition
Coniagas Battery Metals is advancing its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec towards production, potentially becoming the next new nickel mine in the Canadian province. With nearly 16,000 meters of diamond drilling (in addition to the 6,885 meters of historic drilling) completed at the project, Coniagas plans to undertake an aggressive drilling program to expand the deposit area and deliver a maiden NI 43-101 resource report.
The Graal project is in line with the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that aims to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country. Currently, the supply of these critical minerals is dominated by countries such as China, Russia, Indonesia, Peru, Chile and Congo. Graal is in a much safer jurisdiction and is ideally positioned to become a reliable supplier of clean energy metals.
The company is also planning to build a processing facility in Quebec leveraging its proprietary Re-2Ox process, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards. The processing facility will help Coniagas convert the mined minerals into battery-grade metals.
Company Highlights
- Coniagas Battery Metals is a Canadian company focused on developing critical minerals such as nickel, copper and cobalt.
- Coniagas Battery Metals was demerged from its parent, Nord Precious Metals Mining (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works), which announced the separation of its business in two – Nord Precious Metals (focused on silver-cobalt) and Coniagas Battery Metals (focused on copper-nickel-cobalt).
- Coniagas’ flagship project is the Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec, Canada, with excellent infrastructure in terms of low-carbon hydroelectricity, road access and proximity to major battery manufacturing facilities in eastern North America.
- Coniagas intends to use a proprietary Re-2Ox processing technology, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards.
- $6 million has been spent so far on the project with historic drillings that produced extremely encouraging results, with geologists excited that it has the potential to be a large mine. The company will focus on exploration drilling in 2024 to expand the mineralized deposit zone and deliver a maiden resource report.
- Critical minerals are in high demand, driven by their application in electric vehicles. Coniagas intends to develop into a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
- The Graal project fits perfectly into the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that plans to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country.
CEO Transition Plan
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) today announced a transition plan that will see CEO, Richard Taylor, step down from the role on 31 May 2024 after the completion of the demerger implementation plan, commencement of lithium exploration and Richard’s desire to move into the next phase of his career.
An executive search has commenced for the next Managing Director & CEO of Premier1. The transition period announced today will facilitate that process and an orderly handover.
Commenting on the announcement, Nic Limb, Chair of Premier1, said:
“The Board, including Richard, felt it was time to commence the transition, now that Premier1 has a clear new strategy in place regarding its lithium tenements and joint-ventures. The announcement today reinforces our focus on these priorities.
Nic Limb said:
“Richard has steered the company through its formative years. His contribution and efforts are recognised by the Board and staff and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP), targeting to raise up to $A3.0 million.
Highlights
- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital and reward former Mogul Games Group Limited and IPO shareholders
- SPP at an issue price of $0.02 per share
- Represents a 9.09% discount to the closing price of $0.022 per share on 12 March 2024 and a 9.09% discount to the 5-day VWAP prior to this announcement
- Funds applied to engineering studies and working capital requirements
- Eligible shareholders to take advantage of a unique business model
- Focused on lithium conversion for multinational players together with the continued exploration of suite of lithium and rare earth assets
- Closing the lithium downstream conversion gap in North America
- Option agreement to acquire an industrial site in Bécancour, Québec
- Site has capacity for three trains with a total of 48,000 tpa LCE
Presently, approximately 900 gigawatts (GW) of cathode/battery projects are under consideration for the North American continent, featuring prominent players such as Tesla, LG Energy, Northvolt, POSCO, Ford, GM, and Toyota, among others. This translates to a demand for 800,000 tons per annum (tpa) of lithium chemicals.
North America lacks operational lithium converting refineries, with only approximately 100,000 tpa of lithium chemicals in planned capacity. Recognizing this lithium processing gap, LU7 is poised to address this need. The Company’s unique QLPH strategy focuses on the opportunity to convert spodumene offtake for multinational players, facilitating the conversion process closer to their supply chains in North America, rather than solely relying on China. It is also envisaged that any run of mine ore generated by the Company’s mineral assets in Canada would form part of the spodumene mix feeding the QLPH in the future.
Mr. Iggy Tan, Chairman of Lithium Universe said“The Company is looking to raise working capital and reward previous Mogul Games shareholders and new shareholders for their continual support by pricing the SPP at the price of the Lithium Universe IPO completed in August 2023 (via a re-compliance listing). Despite the decline in lithium prices affecting numerous industry players, Lithium Universe is full steam ahead. We view the current short-term dip in lithium prices as an advantageous window to finalize feasibility studies for the QLPH before the onset of the next cycle. These moments present tangible opportunities for our organization and we invite current shareholders to position themselves for the next lithium cycle. I look forward to achieving several significant milestones in 2024 for the QLPH strategy. We are well advanced on the key engineering studies which will form the basis for the Company moving towards funding, construction and development”.
Share Purchase Plan Details
The SPP will enable existing shareholders who are recorded on the Company’s share register at close of market on 12 March 2024 (Record Date), with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand to participate (Eligible Shareholder). Eligible Shareholders will be permitted to purchase up to $A30,000 ordinary shares in the Company (subject to any scale back), without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. All shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing ordinary shares of the Company.
The SPP is being undertaken under ASX Listing Rule 7.2, exception 5 and as such, the issue will not take up any of the Company’s placement capacity and will not require shareholder approval.
New shares issued under the SPP will be offered at $0.02 per share (SPP Price), representing a 9.09% discount to the closing price of $0.022 per share on the Record Date of 12 March 2024, and a 9.09% discount to the volume weighted average price of the Company’s shares calculated over the last 5 days on which sales in the shares were recorded prior to the date of this announcement.
MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Moonera project in the Madura Province of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Government funded drilling has commenced at the Moonera copper and rare earth elements project in the Eucla Basin
- Drilling to be undertaken using the innovative coiled-tube drilling method pioneered by MinEx CRC and its partner the Geological Survey of Western Australia
- Program consists of 3 to 4 holes down to a depth of approximately 700m
- Premier1 benefits from any discovery made
The Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) previously advised SensOre (now Premier1) in 2023 that they wish to utilise the coiled-tube drilling method to test its applicability in the area. The program consists of 3 to 4 deep drill holes and is part of a precompetitive stratigraphic borehole program which will fill a gap in GSWA drilling in the region.
The majority of prior GSWA drilling was in the vicinity of the Trans-Australian railway line, approximately 100 km to the north. The holes being drilled currently would intersect the buried Madura Province Proterozoic basement beneath the younger Eucla Basin cover sediments.
This work is part of a long-running precompetitive geoscience program by GSWA which will improve understanding of the mineral, energy and groundwater potential of the region. MinEx CRC seeks to obtain drill core, chips and downhole data (such as semi-automated scanned geochemistry) from a series of stratigraphic boreholes up to an approximate depth of 700 m, penetrating through cover of the Eucla Basin.
The obtained multielement data will allow Premier1 to further test the copper and rare earth element potential of the project at no cost. The boreholes also further test the use of novel, smaller footprint coiled-tube drilling techniques for stratigraphic drilling in covered geological terranes.
Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:
“We are pleased to see the GSWA and MinEx CRC trialling its innovative drilling approach at Moonera. The engagement is testament to the potential identified by SensOre before our recent demerger and we are excited to see the results of this test.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise gross proceeds of A$4.33m of funds have been received before costs through the successful conversion of 288,528,071 WCNOE Options1.
With the funds from the option exercise by option holders and the Underwriter, in addition to the recent Director and KMP conversions of unlisted options, the Company now has ~A$6.33M in cash and listed investments2.
The Company is now well funded to focus on its upcoming exploration programs, details of which will be provided in due course.
Commenting on the funding, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:
“The completion of this funding makes the Company an interesting investment proposition. With a market capitalisation of circa $25m which includes ±AUD$6.3m we are funded for multiple work programmes at Radium Point, our uranium & silver rich IOCG project and Coppermine, the high-grade copper gold and silver project in Nunavut.
The first of these exploration campaigns by Expert Geophysics3 airborne survey experts at Coppermine where we continue to build full mobilisation in anticipation of a significant field deployment in the coming months.
Next up will be the completion of contractor and service providers for the complimentary campaigns at Radium Point the Uranium Silver IOCG project, and I look forward to updating shareholders on this in the not-too-distant future along with additional project acquisitions and executive appointments.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites. The exploration licence has been granted for a period of 5 years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 km south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine (Talison Lithium). The area covers roughly 43 km2 and expands Galan’s 100% owned tenement package to a total area of 315 km2.
- Newly granted tenement (E70/4629) located less than 30 km south of Greenbushes mine
- Importantly, tenement contains the historic tin workings associated with lithium-bearing pegmatites
- A re-interpretation of historical geophysical data acquired by Galan indicates that the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone extends into E70/4629 and may be responsible for the emplacement of pegmatites.
- Processing of previous airborne geophysical data provides initial exploration targets
- Maiden exploration campaign, including hand sampling and ground, geophysics set for H2 2024 over this highly prospective tenure
Commenting on this important milestone, Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said ”The grant of this key exploration licence is an important pillar of Galan’s exploration and evaluation activities at Greenbushes South. The tenure is highly prospective and its geological setting gives us the confidence to commence a maiden field campaign at the earliest opportunity. We look forward to updating the market as we advance the project.”
Figure 1: Location of Galan’s 100% owned Western Australian tenements and newly granted E70/4629
Figure 2: Aeromagnetic image showing the new tenement hosting a north-northeast trending structure that passes near the historic Smithfield pegmatite field.
Click here for the full ASX Release
