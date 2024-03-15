Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Oceana Lithium

OCN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Europe’s Push For EV Rides The Way For The Future

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition


Coniagas Battery Metals is advancing its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec towards production, potentially becoming the next new nickel mine in the Canadian province. With nearly 16,000 meters of diamond drilling (in addition to the 6,885 meters of historic drilling) completed at the project, Coniagas plans to undertake an aggressive drilling program to expand the deposit area and deliver a maiden NI 43-101 resource report.

The Graal project is in line with the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that aims to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country. Currently, the supply of these critical minerals is dominated by countries such as China, Russia, Indonesia, Peru, Chile and Congo. Graal is in a much safer jurisdiction and is ideally positioned to become a reliable supplier of clean energy metals.

The company is also planning to build a processing facility in Quebec leveraging its proprietary Re-2Ox process, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards. The processing facility will help Coniagas convert the mined minerals into battery-grade metals.

Company Highlights

  • Coniagas Battery Metals is a Canadian company focused on developing critical minerals such as nickel, copper and cobalt.
  • Coniagas Battery Metals was demerged from its parent, Nord Precious Metals Mining (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works), which announced the separation of its business in two – Nord Precious Metals (focused on silver-cobalt) and Coniagas Battery Metals (focused on copper-nickel-cobalt).
  • Coniagas’ flagship project is the Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec, Canada, with excellent infrastructure in terms of low-carbon hydroelectricity, road access and proximity to major battery manufacturing facilities in eastern North America.
  • Coniagas intends to use a proprietary Re-2Ox processing technology, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards.
  • $6 million has been spent so far on the project with historic drillings that produced extremely encouraging results, with geologists excited that it has the potential to be a large mine. The company will focus on exploration drilling in 2024 to expand the mineralized deposit zone and deliver a maiden resource report.
  • Critical minerals are in high demand, driven by their application in electric vehicles. Coniagas intends to develop into a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
  • The Graal project fits perfectly into the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that plans to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country.

This Coniagas Battery Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.

Click here to connect with Coniagas Battery Metals to receive an Investor Presentation

lithium investingLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Premier1 Lithium

CEO Transition Plan

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) today announced a transition plan that will see CEO, Richard Taylor, step down from the role on 31 May 2024 after the completion of the demerger implementation plan, commencement of lithium exploration and Richard’s desire to move into the next phase of his career.

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP), targeting to raise up to $A3.0 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Moonera project in the Madura Province of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise gross proceeds of A$4.33m of funds have been received before costs through the successful conversion of 288,528,071 WCNOE Options1.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites. The exploration licence has been granted for a period of 5 years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 km south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine (Talison Lithium). The area covers roughly 43 km2 and expands Galan’s 100% owned tenement package to a total area of 315 km2.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Files Two Separate Actions: Seeking to Vacate EPA's Illegal Veto and a Takings Case

Battery Metals Investing

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Gold Investing

R3D Secures Additional Funding

Gold Investing

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

manganese investing

E25 Progresses USA HPMSM Refinery Plans

×