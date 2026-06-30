Completion of the Peak Hill Gold Project Divestment

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX,OTC:WGXRF) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the Peak Hill Gold Project (Peak Hill) divestment to Great Boulder Resources Limited (ASX: GBR) (Great Boulder) (the Transaction).

Westgold has received total consideration of $54.4M comprising a $25M cash payment (including the $1M deposit already received1) and a 19.9% shareholding in Great Boulder valued at $29.4M2. Westgold will also receive a 1.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty over all future gold production from Peak Hill. 

The Transaction aligns with Westgold's strategy to simplify its portfolio and bring forward value for its shareholders from non-core, non-producing assets.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"The sale of Peak Hill is consistent with Westgold's strategy to streamline our portfolio and focus on our larger, core operating hubs.

The sale to Great Boulder is transformational for them and the upfront cash payment and equity exposure delivers immediate value for Westgold shareholders. Our shareholders also retain exposure to the project's upside potential through a 1.0% NSR royalty, whilst Great Boulder gains access to a processing solution through Westgold's Murchison hubs.

We look forward to the Great Boulder team rapidly advancing Peak Hill and a longer-term relationship across the broader Murchison region."

Advisers

Argonaut acted as financial adviser and Thomsons as legal adviser to Westgold in relation to the Transaction.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

____________________________________

1 Refer to the Company's ASX announcement titled "Peak Hill Divested for $58.3M and a 1.0% NSR Royalty" dated 4 May 2026 for further information.

2 Based on Great Boulder's last closing price of $0.075 as at close 30 June 2026 and consideration shares of approximately 392.2M.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/30/c9343.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

westgold resources WGX:AU asx:wgx gold investing
WGX:AU
The Conversation (0)
Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold Price Takes a Hit, This Catalyst to Drive Next Leg

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, weighs in on gold's pullback below US$4,000 per ounce, identifying what needs to happen for the price to rise. "The trend I think in terms of the dollar cycle has to reverse," he explained. "In other words, the dollar has to start getting weaker on a more... Keep Reading...
Gold bars in stacks with words "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" on top.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Grande Portage Resources Gains 32 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released May’s consumer price index data on Monday (June 22). The data shows that... Keep Reading...
Rhona O'Connell.

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

Rhona O'Connell, StoneX's head of market analysis, EMEA and Asia, breaks down gold's price activity over the last six months, including its correction at the beginning of the year and this week's fall below the much-watched US$4,000 per ounce level. Although the metal is now back above US$4,000,... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and "GOLD PRICE" text sit on piles of gold coins against a black background.

Gold Price Falls Below US$4,000, How Low Can it Go?

Gold is feeling the summer heat with a drop below US$4,000 per ounce on Wednesday (June 24). The yellow metal hasn't been below that key psychological level since November 2025, but a stronger US dollar, expectations of higher interest rates and cooling tensions in the Middle East are combining... Keep Reading...
Guinea flag.

Guinea Bans Raw Gold Exports to Force Domestic Refining

Guinea has banned the export of raw gold effective immediately, requiring all industrial and artisanal miners to process the precious metal domestically before shipping.According to a Bloomberg report, Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya announced the policy during a meeting with mining... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver, commenting on the impact of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting — the first with Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm — and the deal between the US and Iran.He sees the gold price revisiting... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

Centurion Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

battery metals investing

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

precious metals investing

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

copper investing

Copper Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

precious metals investing

Centurion Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

cobalt investing

DRC to Reclaim Unused Export Quotas from Cobalt Miners

precious metals investing

Chibougamau Announces New Polymetallic Intersections at Depth on its Berrigan Mine Property