Completion of First Tranche of Diaguili Aquisition

Completion of First Tranche of Diaguili Aquisition

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Completion of First Tranche of Diaguili Aquisition

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Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Unlocking Morocco’s high-grade antimony in a tightening supply market Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Outstanding Antimony Results at CasablancaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Schedule Announced for October 22, 2026

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Schedule Announced for October 22, 2026

Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin"), Canada's Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce the agenda for the Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference taking place on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The event welcomes individual and institutional investors, financial advisors, and... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

Drills 7.50 m of 5.02 g/t Gold, Including 0.50 m of 18.55 g/t Gold, in Hole THN26-393 and 54.00 m of 1.09 g/t Gold and 0.50 m of 37.10 g/t Gold in Hole THN26-394 Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce initial metallurgical... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS, OTCQB: INXGF) is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at its flagship Fishpot Project in Central British Columbia as part of the inaugural drill program intended to test priority targets developed through the convergence... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Reports Gravity Survey Results from Rangefront Target at Bellehelen

Excalibur Reports Gravity Survey Results from Rangefront Target at Bellehelen

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL,OTC:EXCBF) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its ground gravity survey at the Rangefront Target ("Rangefront") at the Company's Bellehelen Silver-Gold Project ("Bellehelen" or the "Project"), Nye County, Nevada.The... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY COMPLETES GOLDFIELDS PROCESSING TRADE-OFF STUDY AND ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT PLANNING

FORTUNE BAY COMPLETES GOLDFIELDS PROCESSING TRADE-OFF STUDY AND ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT PLANNING

Concentrate production option offers potential for lower initial capital and staged developmentFortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a processing trade-off study prepared by Ausenco Engineering ULC... Keep Reading...
Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3

Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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