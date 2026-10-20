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October 20, 2026
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Completion of First Tranche of Diaguili Aquisition
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17 September 2025
Zeus Resources Limited
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 July
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 July
Trading Halt
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 March
Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Outstanding Antimony Results at CasablancaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13h
Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Schedule Announced for October 22, 2026
Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin"), Canada's Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce the agenda for the Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference taking place on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The event welcomes individual and institutional investors, financial advisors, and... Keep Reading...
15h
Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target
Drills 7.50 m of 5.02 g/t Gold, Including 0.50 m of 18.55 g/t Gold, in Hole THN26-393 and 54.00 m of 1.09 g/t Gold and 0.50 m of 37.10 g/t Gold in Hole THN26-394 Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce initial metallurgical... Keep Reading...
15h
GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets
GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS, OTCQB: INXGF) is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at its flagship Fishpot Project in Central British Columbia as part of the inaugural drill program intended to test priority targets developed through the convergence... Keep Reading...
15h
Excalibur Reports Gravity Survey Results from Rangefront Target at Bellehelen
Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL,OTC:EXCBF) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its ground gravity survey at the Rangefront Target ("Rangefront") at the Company's Bellehelen Silver-Gold Project ("Bellehelen" or the "Project"), Nye County, Nevada.The... Keep Reading...
16h
FORTUNE BAY COMPLETES GOLDFIELDS PROCESSING TRADE-OFF STUDY AND ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT PLANNING
Concentrate production option offers potential for lower initial capital and staged developmentFortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a processing trade-off study prepared by Ausenco Engineering ULC... Keep Reading...
19 October
Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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