Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of CleanTech Lithium said: "We are extremely proud to inaugurate our DLE pilot plant. The start of our plant's operations is concrete evidence of our commitment to Chile and the Atacama region to advance sustainable lithium production, preparing to meet the international markets' demand for battery-grade lithium, and adhering to the conditions established in the National Lithium Strategy by the Chilean Government. We are nearing the point of becoming one of the first DLE-based companies in Chile to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate."
Ercilia Araya Altamirano, President of the Pai-Ote Community, commented: "Today we are here in Piedra Colgada, inaugurating CleanTech Lithium's plant. We have been getting to know it; the last time we visited it was smaller, and now it is larger and more developed. The challenge of the plant is very interesting. We believe that it can be a very good methodology to implement in the upper territory (in the mountains) with minimal impact. We know there will be some impact, but in this way, I do not think we will have major problems. Regarding CleanTech's work with the communities, there is an initial phase of work before the consultation. We will conduct anthropological and human environment assessments, as well as environmental studies. In general, we will be working on all these aspects, and we will also validate the documents ourselves through the fieldwork we will undertake, because we know the territory and where it affects us. It is a great challenge, a great dream that we both share, because for the first time it is happening that we will bring in professionals whom we trust."
The Presidential Delegate of the Atacama Region, Luis Pino, stated: "It is very important that this type of project is already being established in the Atacama Region. We find it very interesting, particularly in light of the national lithium policy led by our President Gabriel Boric, which allows us to have a strategy and key guidelines on how the matter of lithium will be addressed over the next 20 or 30 years. It is extremely positive that CleanTech Lithium, in the process of establishing itself as a company, also generates this work with indigenous communities, which allows us to respect the processes involving participation, promotion, and, why not say it, respect for the sacred lands of the indigenous communities."
Image 1: Ribbon cutting at the inauguration of the CleanTech DLE Pilot Plant in Copiapó, Chile
Image 2: Ercilia Araya, President of the Pai-Ote Community and Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler
Image 3: Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO joins Presidential Delegate and CORPROA representatives
Image 4: Attendees at the inauguration ceremony of the DLE Pilot Plant
The inauguration ceremony of CleanTech Lithium's DLE Pilot Plant was part of a recent trip made by the Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, to meet CTL's operations and community relations teams and several of the Company's partners. The Company has recently announced encouraging results from the processing of brine from Laguna Verde and the dispatch of the first batch to Conductive Energy's processing plant in the United States.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
daniel@fox-davies.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
CORFO (Corporación de Fomento de la Producción de Chile)
CORFO oversees a variety of programs aimed at generating the economic development of Chile, through the promotion of inward investment and the advocacy of competitiveness for domestic companies. https://www.corfo.cl/sites/cpp/movil/webingles
CORPORA (The Corporation for the Development of the Atacama Region)
CORPROA is a private, non-profit institution made up of regional companies and entrepreneurs whose objective is to design, promote, execute and support regional development strategies that are sustainable and that allow raising levels of quality of life of the population. Likewise, it will collaborate with the University of Atacama and other institutions for the same purposes.https://www.corproa.cl/que-es-corproa/
Source
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation