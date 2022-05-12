Life Science NewsInvesting News

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming events as follows:

  • Citi's Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day: panel "Mood Disorders/Mental Health Panel" at 11:00 am ET on 18 May 2022
  • HC Wainwright Global Investments Conference: presentation at 9:00 am ET on 24 May 2022

A live audio webcast of both events will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Lindsay Complin, Lindsay.Complin@compasspathways.com , +44 7702 191328
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022 .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Michael Golembiewski , CFO, will present on Friday, June 10th at 12:00 PM ET and host 1x1 meetings.

The 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering where over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

Presentation webcast registration may be accessed here .

For questions about the conference, please email healthcareconference@jefferies.com .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2022-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-301545553.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Completes Expansion Of On-Site Analytical Laboratory

Optimi Health Corp . (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a planned expansion of the on-site analytical laboratory at its Princeton, British Columbia facility.

The on-site lab is purpose built inside one of Optimi's EU-GMP capable 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor growing facilities dedicated to the cultivation of safe, high-quality psychedelic and functional mushrooms. Optimi Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland, will oversee the Company's analytical operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways plc announces first quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights

-

Highlights:
  • End of phase II meeting held with FDA
  • Award of Innovation Passport as part of the UK MHRA Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway ILAP
  • Finalising phase III in TRD program design to be ready for second half of 2022
  • Pioneering collaboration with King's College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, to create The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation in the UK
  • Cash position at 31 March 2022 of $243.7 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NeonMind Biosciences

NeonMind Biosciences


Optimi Health

Optimi Health Applauds Health Canada's Position on Drug Quality and Goods and Manufacturing Practices for Psilocybin

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company") CEO, Bill Ciprick, issued a statement today in response to Health Canada's May 6 Notice to Stakeholders "regarding the proposed use of psilocybin mushrooms in clinical trials, or as a drug accessed through the Special Access Program (SAP)."

Ciprick says the Notice published by Health Canada's Office of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Controlled Substances Directorate was welcomed by Optimi, specifically around the "importance of drug quality and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways to fund study of COMP360 psilocybin in autistic adults

London, UK 9 May 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it will be funding an investigator-initiated study that will use COMP360 psilocybin to explore how psilocybin affects specific brain pathways in autistic adults. This will be the first ever mechanistic study of psilocybin in autistic adults.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

