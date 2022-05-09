London, UK 9 May 2022 COMPASS Pathways plc a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it will be funding an investigator-initiated study that will use COMP360 psilocybin to explore how psilocybin affects specific brain pathways in autistic adults. This will be the first ever mechanistic study of psilocybin in autistic adults. ...

CMPS:US