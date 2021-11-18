RareX Limited (ASX: REE) – Trading Halt

Description The securities of RareX Limited (‘REE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of REE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 November 2021 or when the announcement is released to …









Description

The securities of RareX Limited (‘REE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of REE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 November 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Damian Dinelli

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from RareX Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.