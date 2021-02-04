Contakt World: Truth in Health Podcast Wins Two AVA Digital Gold Awards

Tracker Ventures Corp. (“Tracker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) is pleased to announce that Contakt LLC (“Contakt World”), a technology and media company modernizing public health and safety, has received two AVA Digital Gold Awards in the categories of Audio Production – PSA and Audio Production – Podcast Series.









Tracker Ventures Corp. (“Tracker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) is pleased to announce that Contakt LLC (“Contakt World“), a technology and media company modernizing public health and safety, has received two AVA Digital Gold Awards in the categories of Audio Production – PSA and Audio Production – Podcast Series.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the concept, direction, design and production of media that is a part of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions – to websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts – to other forms of user-generated digital communication.

“We are honored to be recognized by the AVA Digital Awards for our podcast, especially after only a few episodes,” said Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World and host of the Contakt World: Truth in Health podcast. “It’s a true passion project that started with our Chief Innovation Officer Deepti Pahwa‘s goal of getting people thinking, talking and facing the true human impact the pandemic has had on all of us. The podcast wouldn’t be possible without our co-producers at iHeartRadio, who have been tremendous partners in this process to help create a well-respected and award-winning podcast, and our co-hosts Deepti Pahwa and Catherine Delcin.”

Contakt World is a technology and media company that uniquely combines aggressive research and development with human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to build mutual trust between health agencies and the communities they serve. Contakt World’s goal is to improve health equity for its users. Its first suite of innovative contact tracing and case management tools emerged from the urgency surrounding coronavirus and the need to manage the pandemic.

Other key contributors to the podcast include James Foster for audio production from iHeartRadio, Yvonne Sheehan as showrunner from iHeartRadio and HOOK for creative strategy, concepts, and branding and Level Management for guest booking.

AVA Digital Awards are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. Winners are selected from over 200 categories in audio, video and web-based production and there are no multiple winners in a single category.

Contakt World: Truth in Health is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and is available to listeners on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

Contakt World – Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the “Acquisition”) a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company’s news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker’s shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally, and addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World’s first suite of tools emerged from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit https://contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FSE:B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The Company’s turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world’s leading brands.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Tracker and Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “occur” or “be achieved”. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting Contakt World’s goals to improve health equity for its users and engage and build trust with communities, working together to create solutions that drive public health and humanity forward. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Tracker and Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include those risks listed above as well as additional risks like regulatory changes, general economic, market, political, or business conditions, actual or perceived implications of COVID-19 immunization or treatments and the timing and delivery thereof, meeting or maintaining various conditions of HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, protection of the Company’s and Contakt World’s intellectual property, and adoption of the Contakt World platform or apps by government, B2B, B2I customers and consumer end-users. Tracker and Contakt World undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

