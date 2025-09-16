Comet Lithium Launches Follow-up Exploration Program for Recently Announced High-Grade Caesium-Lithium Pegmatite Discovery at Elmer East

Comet Lithium Launches Follow-up Exploration Program for Recently Announced High-Grade Caesium-Lithium Pegmatite Discovery at Elmer East

The pegmatite discovery dyke measures 1–2 metres in width and has been traced for ~80 metres in outcrop, as previously disclosed on August 19, 2025 , it remains open to the east with its western extent pinching out, it hosts spodumene with muscovite and tourmaline consistent with highly evolved LCT pegmatite systems, and to date only two grab samples have been collected, both returning high assay results.

Highlights:

  • Follow-up program designed to test the extent of the strike, evaluate widths, and explore for additional pegmatites, as these systems often occur in clusters, building on the recent caesium-lithium pegmatite discovery and aiming to expand the property's mineralization potential.
  • Fieldwork scheduled to begin October 15, 2025 , in collaboration with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.
  • Three geological teams to conduct mapping, prospecting, sampling, and channel work across high-priority zones

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC,OTC:XTRRF) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the launch of its Fall 2025 Phase 2 Exploration Program at 100%-owned Elmer East Property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of the province of Québec.

Prospecting Program: A Targeted Follow-Up Program Near Discovery

The follow-up program, conducted with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., will span several days and deploy three field teams to complete detailed prospecting, structural mapping, traverses, sampling, and channel work in and around the newly discovered pegmatite occurrence. Priority zones, highlighted in Figure 1, represent areas most prospective for additional caesium-lithium mineralization.

Elmer East Property

Exploration to date has outlined several high-potential corridors, with follow-up work now focused on extending known mineralization along strike and testing for new outcrops or sub-cropping pegmatites across the broader Elmer East land package.

"The discovery of a caesium-lithium pegmatite at Elmer East earlier this year confirmed the property's strong potential," said Vincent Metcalfe , Chair and CEO of Comet Lithium. "This fall program is designed to build on that success by systematically testing the highest-priority targets near the existing Caesium discovery. With three experienced field crews and the support of Dahrouge, we are confident this work will critical insights into the scale and continuity of mineralization, positioning Comet Lithium for the next stage of growth."

Qualified Person

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay , P. Geo (ogq #1386, PGO #3347), registered in the Provinces of Québec, and Ontario is Vice President Exploration to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Is a global mining and mineral exploration consulting group providing expertise in professional geological, logistical, and project management services through all stages of the mining value chain.

Based in Edmonton, AB , CAN, Montreal, QC , CAN, and Denver, CO , USA, Dahrouge and its predecessor, Halferdahl and Associates, have advised and assisted clients in identifying, exploring, developing, and optimizing mineral projects and resources since 1971.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic exploration company with a growing portfolio of highly prospective assets located in Québec, including several properties in the prolific James Bay District. The Company's land package includes the Liberty Property, located adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina lithium discovery, and the Troilus East Property, positioned next to Troilus Gold's multi-million-ounce gold-copper project. Comet's strategy is focused on systematic exploration and unlocking the value of its diverse property portfolio through targeted fieldwork and strategic partnerships.

Website: CometLithium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including if any planned exploration programs on the Elmer East Property, including the planned fall phase 2 exploration program described in this press release, will occur, the timing to conduct such exploration program and the results of such exploration programs, and if it does so, what benefits Comet Lithium will derive from any such exploration programs. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties" in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/16/c7231.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Comet LithiumCLIC:CCTSXV:CLICGold Investing
CLIC:CC
The Conversation (0)
COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES GRAVITY SURVEY AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES GRAVITY SURVEY AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground geophysical gravity survey at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, Canada . The exploration crew is in place to complete the gravity survey by mid November. Insights generated from the gravity survey will assist the upcoming drill program by generating strategic exploration targets. The gravity survey will optimize pegmatite drill targets across Liberty for phase one. This survey will complement the recently completed field and soil sample program.

GRAVITY SURVEY APPROACH:

The ground gravity survey will be carried out by Val-d'Or , Québec based Géophysique TMC using a Scintrex CG-6. The gravity survey will cover approximately 1.7 km 2 following a 20m x 100m grid pattern for a total of 778 stations. This gravity survey is exploratory and aims to delimit the extents of the Winsome Resources Adina pegmatite trend to the east inside the Liberty Property. Comet Lithium will use the data from the gravity survey to better interpret the subsurface geology and structures of the Liberty Property, and detect potential pegmatite contacts in amphibolitized basalt.

Mr. Mansoor Jan , Comet Lithium Interim President & CEO, commented: "The gravity data will greatly assist Comet Lithium's technical team with completing drill targets for the inaugural drill program to validate the Adina trendline at Liberty. This gravity survey adds another building block to refine the targets and may further validate the evidence that Liberty and Adina together may potentially be part of a similar corridor".

Comet Lithium has engaged a Perth -based consultancy to assist in the interpretation of data from the gravity survey and drill target generation, as well as provide on-going technical guidance.

The Company also wishes to draw attention to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s recent Lithium discovery, where they reported significant intercepts of spodumene pegmatites from the maiden core drilling program on the Galinée Property which is on trend and very close to Comet's Liberty Property.

From Azimut's October 23, 2023 : "All drill holes carried out so far intersect spodumene pegmatites, currently recognized over a distance of 400 metres laterally. Intercepts of up to 78.4 metres in core length were observed in the first four (4) holes totalling 1,252.8 metres. Additional, prospecting results from a mineralized boulder field in the same area (see press release of September 6, 2023 ) have yielded grades up to 4.09% Li2O."

Source: https://www.azimut-exploration.com/site/assets/files/7138/azimut_pr_20231023.pdf

Qualified Person

Martin Demers , P. Geo (ogq #770, APEGNB L5980, PGO #3785), registered in the Provinces of Québec, New-Brunswick , and Ontario a consultant to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec . Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs, the results therefor and development (including results from the geophysics gravity survey program, the identification of drill targets and future drill program and other exploration programs on the Liberty Property,  or if it does so, what benefits Comet Lithium will derive from the Liberty Property and any such exploration programs. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks relating to the capital market conditions, risk that the Company might not be able to obtain the capital resources necessary to complete a drill program or any exploration program on the Liberty Property, as well those risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release .

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/24/c8724.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it will be commencing a lithium focused exploration program at the 100% owned Troilus East property, located in Eeyou-Istchee Baie James, Québec. The past exploration program completed at Troilus did not take lithium into consideration but it succeeded in identifying lithium anomalies. The new work program will target these areas for pegmatite prospecting.

The Troilus property was initially explored in 2020 for gold and copper, however, upon review of the database and results obtained from the program, five high priority target areas were identified for Lithium potential. More importantly, all five targets follow a northeast alignment along the south-eastern flank of the Parker granite intrusion over a strike length of about 20 kilometres. Further, the targets generated from the historical results are based on a collection of samples that carried lithium values up to 248 ppm.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has received the drilling permit that was submitted on Sept 20, 2023 . The Company also announces that it has received the results of the LIDAR survey and now has approval to begin the inaugural heliborne drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec.

The Liberty property is located adjacent to Winsome Resources Adina Lithium project where Winsome has recently discovered a 1.6 kilometres lithium bearing pegmatite system trending eastward (see Winsome news dated January 24, 2023 ). Comet Lithium wants to highlight a possible structural connection between the Winsome Adina project and the Liberty property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the planning and permitting process of its first drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

On August 28, 2023 , the Company announced the identification of numerous pegmatite outcrops and glacial boulders on the Liberty property. Following phase one of the ground exploration program, the extension of the Adina trend was also covered with a soil survey (C-horizon). A total of 272 samples were taken with an average spacing of ~100 metres between samples, to mitigate the challenges posed by the scarcity of outcrops and the presence of lakes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Blatter currently holds the position of Senior Advisor - Strategic Development at Agnico-Eagle, where he is assisting in evaluating projects and supply chains across multiple commodities. Mr. Blatter started his career in 1999 at Agnico-Eagle, in their gold and base metals operations. He was a part of the extensive process development and led the start-up of the Lapa process plant. Mr. Blatter has been involved with the business' strategic planning, research and development activities in base and precious metals, as well as rare earth experience with multiple successful technology transfers into existing plants, participating in project evaluation and acquisitions with a number of senior exploration mining and exploration companies. Mr. Blatter holds a Bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) announced on 10 September 2025 that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Minerals CEO Niel Marotta.

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

copper investing

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extensions at Nugent

Silver Investing

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

×