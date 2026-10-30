Appendix 4C Cashflow Statementand Quarterly Activities Report

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October 29, 2026
The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX: CCO) submits the following Activities Report and Appendix 4C Cash Flow Statement for the three-month period ended 30th September 2026.
Highlights
- Record quarterly revenue of $2.44 million, up 42% on the prior quarter, driven by wholesale and B2B sales of $832k (Q4 FY26: $306k), with retail revenue up 25% to $975k.
- Retail revenue increased 25% QoQ to $975,037, driving Australian revenue up 24% to $1,202,311, underpinned by growth in both Coles and Woolworths.
- United States revenue of $1,197,854, contributing 49% of Group revenue, reflecting the timing of wholesale and B2B orders in the quarter.
- Wholesale sales of $831,569 for the quarter (Q4 FY26: $305,740), with approximately 91% generated in the United States.
- Cash receipts from customers of $1.79 million, with net operating cash outflows improving 6% to $755,000 and cash of $953,000 at quarter end following the $1.21 million capital raise completed in the quarter.
- Inventory (including prepaid) maintained at $1.5 million, positioned to support demand across wholesale, B2B and retail channels into FY27.
- Continued cost discipline, with advertising and marketing expenditure (OPEX) improving 56% quarter-on-quarter to $112k, representing 5% of Group revenue.
- With diversified revenue streams, a strengthened retail base and growing traction in higher-value channels, The Calmer Co. moves into Q2 FY27 focused on executing its growth plan and progressing toward cash flow breakeven.
CEO Zane Yoshida, said,
“The September quarter marked an important milestone for The Calmer Co., with record revenue of $2.44 million, up 42% quarter-on-quarter. This result demonstrates the growing strength of our diversified business model across Australian retail, e-commerce and international wholesale markets.
Wholesale and B2B ingredients revenue increased to $832,000 from $306,000 in the prior quarter, supported by demand for premium kava ingredients, including CO₂ extracts, particularly in the United States. Scaling this higher-value channel remains central to our strategy to improve Group margins and build a more predictable revenue base.
Australian retail also delivered strong growth, with retail revenue up 25% quarter-onquarter, supported by Coles and Woolworths. The planned introduction of Fiji Kava® FZZR™ into Coles during Q2 FY27 provides a further opportunity to broaden consumer access to kava products.
We maintained our focus on disciplined cash and cost management, with net operating cash outflows improving 6% to $755,000. As we progress through FY27, our priorities are to scale wholesale ingredients and branded consumer products, strengthen supply chain efficiency and working capital management, and progress toward quarterly cash flow breakeven.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from The Calmer Co. International Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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