Kava, or Piper methysticum, is a traditional South Pacific botanical used to support relaxation, sleep and stress relief. It has roots that contain compounds called kavalactones, which are known to calm the human central nervous system.

Founded in 2014 and listed on the ASX since December 2018, The Calmer Co (ASX:CCO), formerly known as Fiji Kava Limited, is a Brisbane-based natural solutions company built around kava. It is a vertically integrated consumer packaged goods business that prides itself on being the first kava company approved by the Fijian Government to source and sell kava to an overseas market.

Through sustainable sourcing and farm-to-shelf traceability, the company’s supply chain spans 10 provinces and over 10,000 kava farmers. It houses three brands, namely FijiKava, Taki Mai and Danodan Hempworks, which offer powdered beverages, flavored non-alcoholic shots and water solubles regarded as recreational alternatives for alcohol and caffeine. Products are processed through the company’s own Navua facility before being sold to markets across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, China and the Pacific.

The company said that in 2026, retail grew 24 percent quarter-on-quarter to become its largest channel, and it has entered a binding agreement with Kaiming Agro Processing's subsidiary to scale its global production of kava, ginger and turmeric.

In August 2026, the company also announced that it has secured a strategic supply agreement with a leading Pacific-based supplier, providing long-term access to premium kava sourced from Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. Later that month, the company signed an exclusive global distribution agreement for kava extracts worth up to A$25 million, granting the distributor the right to sell its products across Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand and ASEAN markets.

The Calmer Co said that the international kava industry is set to eclipse US$5 billion by 2033, while the functional beverage industry is expected to reach heights of over US$330 billion. These market tailwinds are in its favor, assisting in its goal to become “a stable leader to expand the functional wellness industry today and into the future.”

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