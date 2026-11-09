The Calmer Co
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the calmer co Overview
Kava, or Piper methysticum, is a traditional South Pacific botanical used to support relaxation, sleep and stress relief. It has roots that contain compounds called kavalactones, which are known to calm the human central nervous system.
Founded in 2014 and listed on the ASX since December 2018, The Calmer Co (ASX:CCO), formerly known as Fiji Kava Limited, is a Brisbane-based natural solutions company built around kava. It is a vertically integrated consumer packaged goods business that prides itself on being the first kava company approved by the Fijian Government to source and sell kava to an overseas market.
Through sustainable sourcing and farm-to-shelf traceability, the company’s supply chain spans 10 provinces and over 10,000 kava farmers. It houses three brands, namely FijiKava, Taki Mai and Danodan Hempworks, which offer powdered beverages, flavored non-alcoholic shots and water solubles regarded as recreational alternatives for alcohol and caffeine. Products are processed through the company’s own Navua facility before being sold to markets across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, China and the Pacific.
The company said that in 2026, retail grew 24 percent quarter-on-quarter to become its largest channel, and it has entered a binding agreement with Kaiming Agro Processing's subsidiary to scale its global production of kava, ginger and turmeric.
In August 2026, the company also announced that it has secured a strategic supply agreement with a leading Pacific-based supplier, providing long-term access to premium kava sourced from Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. Later that month, the company signed an exclusive global distribution agreement for kava extracts worth up to A$25 million, granting the distributor the right to sell its products across Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand and ASEAN markets.
The Calmer Co said that the international kava industry is set to eclipse US$5 billion by 2033, while the functional beverage industry is expected to reach heights of over US$330 billion. These market tailwinds are in its favor, assisting in its goal to become “a stable leader to expand the functional wellness industry today and into the future.”
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Product pipeline
The Calmer Co's house of brands are FijiKava, Taki Mai and Danodan Hempworks. Products are stocked in Coles and Woolworths in Australia and sold through Amazon and Walmart in the US, alongside the company's own e-commerce storefronts.
- FijiKava: Regarded as the highest quality kava brand in the USA, Fiji and Australia, FijiKava carries 100 percent pure, certified Fijian kava, processed as traditional ceremonial grind or an instant powder for regular consumption.
- Taki Mai: Ranging from noble kava root to instant kava root powder and kava-flavored shots, Taki Mai products are non-psychedelic and sugar-free caffeine and alcohol beverage alternatives.
- Danodan Hempworks: Patented, full-spectrum organic CBD and water-soluble organic infusions for natural support of mind and body. Organic hemp flowers are sourced from small Oregon farms, infused with organic vegetable glycerin before being sold as tinctures, pumps and pet drops.
The Calmer Co is also preparing to launch its FZZR effervescent kava granules into Coles stores in Australia in the second quarter of 2027.
Fiji Manufacturing and Supply Chain
The Calmer Co's supply chain spans 10 provinces in Fiji and more than 10,000 kava farmers, anchored by its central processing facility in Navua.
In August 2026, it signed a heads of agreement with Kaiming Agro Processing's subsidiary, Pacific Culture and Heritage (KAPPL), to establish KAPPL as its preferred Fiji-based manufacturing partner for CO2 extracts of kava, ginger and turmeric. The Calmer Co remains the exclusive global commercialization partner for the said product lines.
KAPPL is currently constructing an advanced manufacturing facility in Navua, which aims to incorporate supercritical carbon dioxide extraction capability. The facility is expected to be commissioned in December 2026 and is targeting to commence commercial production in Q2 2027.
Zane Yoshida – Founder, CEO and Managing Director
Zane Yoshida has led The Calmer Co for more than two decades of combined board and executive tenure, spearheading the launch of the FijiKava and Taki Mai brands in Australia, New Zealand, the USA, China, and Fiji. He is currently the President of the Australia-Fiji Business Council. He previously served as co-founder and managing director of Styrotex (Asia Pacific) Sdn Bhd, where he co-patented and commercialised disruptive packaging technology until 2013.
James Tonkin – Non-Executive Chairman
With over 40 years of experience in brand marketing and beverage development, James Tonkin has designed and implemented national infrastructure for his clients in the food and beverage industry. In the last 15 years, he has promoted brand and marketing programs for many clients in the bottled water and functional food/beverage industries.
Griffon Emose – Non-Executive Director
Griffon Emose is a Fijian citizen and is licensed by the Reserve Bank of Fiji as an Investment Adviser Representative. He currently serves as a director of the South Pacific Stock Exchange and is also the managing director of Kontiki Capital.
Karl Schlobohm – Non-Executive Director
With over 30 years’ experience across a wide range of businesses and industries, Karl Schlobohm has played significant roles in companies spanning the ASX, LSE, AIM and TSX exchanges. He currently serves as a board member for a private consortium that aims to establish one of Australia’s largest glasshouse facilities for the production of strawberries on a year-long, controlled-climate basis. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Pravinesh Lala – Chief Financial Officer
Pravinesh Lala holds over 20 years of experience in leading financial management activities at organizations across Fiji, New Zealand, and Australia. He has strong knowledge of managing finances for shipping and logistics, agricultural supply chains and manufacturing companies. He previously worked with companies such as Red Bull NZ, Nutrano Produce Group and Neptune Shipping.