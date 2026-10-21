Coles Group Selects Coveo to Enhance Online Search and Product Discovery for Online Grocery Shopping

Coveo's AI-Relevance platform to make it easier for Coles customers to find online products

Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced that Coles Group Limited (ASX: COL) has selected Coveo to power AI search and product discovery on coles.com.au. The deployment is designed to make it simpler for customers to navigate Coles' extensive online grocery range, to find products quickly and with confidence.

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Coveo's AI-Relevance technology brings together shopper intent, context, behavioral signals and product data to present each customer with the results and recommendations most relevant to them. For a large, constantly changing grocery range, that means a more intuitive experience for shoppers.

"We're always looking for ways to make shopping with Coles easier for our customers, and search is an important part of the online experience," said Ben Levinson, general manager of digital product at Coles. "Coveo demonstrated that its technology will make it easier for customers to find the products they are looking for, and we look forward to continuing to improve the Coles online shopping experience."

"Helping Australians find their everyday grocery products faster and easier is a great opportunity for Coveo" said Alexander Mahr, managing director, APAC, at Coveo. "We're proud to support Coles as it creates a smarter, more intuitive online grocery experience for customers across Australia."

About Coles
Coles is one of Australia's leading retailers, with an extensive footprint of over 1,800 retail outlets nationally. The company employs more than 115,000 team members, engages with more than 8,000 suppliers, and serves millions of customers through its store network and digital platforms every week.

About Coveo
Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

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SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

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