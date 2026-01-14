Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President, Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 26, 2026.
Conference Call Details:
U.S.:
(855) 560-2581
Canada:
(855) 669-9657
International:
(412) 542-4166
Conference ID:
Replay Numbers:
U.S.:
(877) 344-7529
Canada:
(855) 669-9658
International:
(412) 317-0088
Conference ID:
424 35 40
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.
