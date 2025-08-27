Coelacanth Announces Q2 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended  
 
June 30

June 30  
($000s, except per share amounts)
2025

2024

% Change
2025

2024

% Change  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and natural gas sales
4,828

3,164

53

7,494

6,830

10  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
(1,826 )
(480 )
280

(845 )
2,776

(130
Per share - basic and diluted (1)
(-)

(-)

-

(-)

0.01

(100 )
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Adjusted funds flow (used) (1)
(600 )
262

(329 )
(2,040 )
1,340

(252 )
Per share - basic and diluted
(-)

-

(-)

(-)

-

(-)  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Net loss
(3,464 )
(2,329 )
49

(7,081 )
(3,530 )
101  
Per share - basic and diluted
(0.01 )
(-)

100

(0.01 )
(0.01 )
-  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Capital expenditures (1)
14,273

2,522

466

39,974

3,785

956  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Adjusted working capital (deficiency) (1)
 

 

 

(41,901 )
64,386

(165
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Common shares outstanding (000s)
 

 

 

 

 

   
Weighted average - basic and diluted
532,274

529,400

1

531,862

529,298

-  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
End of period - basic
 

 

 

532,866

530,126

1  
End of period - fully diluted
 

 

 

591,544

617,804

(4

 

(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

 
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended  
OPERATING RESULTS (1)
June 30

June 30  
 
 2025 

 2024 

 % Change 
 2025 

 2024 

% Change 
  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Daily production (2)
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and condensate (bbls/d)
539

284

90

362

292

24  
Other NGLs (bbls/d)
27

39

(31 )
26

38

(32
Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)
566

323

75

388

330

18  
Natural gas (mcf/d)
3,861

3,724

4

3,588

3,829

(6 )
Oil equivalent (boe/d)
1,210

944

28

986

968

2  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and natural gas sales
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and condensate ($/bbl)
82.58

97.76

(16 )
84.51

91.34

(7
Other NGLs ($/bbl)
26.96

33.26

(19 )
32.19

33.99

(5 )
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)
79.91

89.86

(11 )
81.01

84.73

(4 )
Natural gas ($/mcf)
2.02

1.55

30

2.77

2.50

11  
Oil equivalent ($/boe)
43.86

36.85

19

41.97

38.76

8  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Royalties
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)
17.65

21.97

(20 )
17.20

21.36

(19
Natural gas ($/mcf)
-

0.09

(100 )
0.30

0.30

-  
Oil equivalent ($/boe)
8.26

7.86

5

7.85

8.48

(7 )
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Operating expenses
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)
10.82

10.34

5

10.77

10.11

7  
Natural gas ($/mcf)
1.81

1.72

5

1.80

1.69

7  
Oil equivalent ($/boe)
10.86

10.34

5

10.77

10.11

7  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Net transportation expenses (3)
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)
4.43

2.10

111

3.86

2.28

69  
Natural gas ($/mcf)
0.70

0.72

(3 )
0.74

0.70

6  
Oil equivalent ($/boe)
4.33

3.55

22

4.20

3.54

19  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Operating netback (loss) (3)
 

 

 

 

 

   
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)
47.01

55.45

(15 )
49.18

50.98

(4
Natural gas ($/mcf)
(0.49 )
(0.98 )
(50 )
(0.07 )
(0.19 )
(63 )
Oil equivalent ($/boe)
20.41

15.10

35

19.15

16.63

15  
 
 

 

 

 

 

   
Depletion and depreciation ($/boe)
(12.76 )
(14.85 )
(14 )
(13.35 )
(14.63 )
(9 )
General and administrative expenses ($/boe)
(13.69 )
(15.17 )
(10 )
(16.78 )
(14.50 )
16  
Stock based compensation ($/boe)
(10.31 )
(14.50 )
(29 )
(13.43 )
(12.25 )
10  
Finance expense ($/boe)
(13.02 )
(1.53 )
751

(12.96 )
(1.29 )
905  
Finance income ($/boe)
0.64

9.89

(94 )
0.96

10.25

(91 )
Unutilized transportation ($/boe)
(2.75 )
(6.07 )
(55 )
(3.25 )
(4.24 )
(23 )
Net loss ($/boe)
(31.48 )
(27.13 )
16

(39.66 )
(20.03 )
98  

 

(1) See "Oil and Gas Terms" section.
(2) See "Product Types" section.
(3) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

Selected financial and operational information outlined in this news release should be read in conjunction with Coelacanth's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, which are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Coelacanth has surpassed many milestones over its initial three years including:

  • Drilling and testing successful test pads at both Two Rivers East and West in multiple zones.
  • Completing significant infrastructure including a facility capable of ultimately handling 16,000 boe/d and over 23 miles of pipelines to connect wells and facilities to major gathering systems.
  • Obtaining core, pressure and other data that are invaluable in helping define commerciality to the multiple Montney horizons mapped over Coelacanth's 150 section contiguous land block.

Wells recently placed on production from our 5-19 pad have exceeded expectations and we look forward to placing all our wells on production by October 1, 2025 once all planned third party outages and /or major pipeline maintenance is completed in September. Coelacanth will calibrate production to the type curves in our independent reserve report and recently released resource report to determine ultimate recoveries and provide insights into potential drilling and completion optimizations.

Over the next few years, Coelacanth will continue with its business plan that incorporates:

  • Systematically developing the resource using pad development and horizontal multi-frac technology to increase production and maximize cash flow and investment returns.
  • Delineating the lands with vertical and horizontal wells to help in quantifying and understanding the commerciality of its large Montney resource base that includes up to four Montney benches over its 150 contiguous sections of land.
  • Developing and licensing a flexible infrastructure plan that will allow for the resource to be scaled to a much larger production base.

Coelacanth has licensed additional locations on the 5-19 pad, is in the process of licensing additional development pads, delineation locations and additional infrastructure to grow beyond current plant capacity. While commodity prices and available capital will dictate the pace of execution of the business plan, we are very pleased with the results to date and look forward to reporting on new developments as they arise.

OIL AND GAS TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:

 Liquids
 Bbls  Barrels 
 Bbls/d  Barrels per day 
 NGLs  Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane) 
 Condensate  Pentane and heavier hydrocarbons  
   
 Natural Gas
 Mcf  Thousands of cubic feet 
 Mcf/d  Thousands of cubic feet per day 
 MMcf/d  Millions of cubic feet per day 
 MMbtu  Million of British thermal units  
 MMbtu/d  Million of British thermal units per day 
   
 Oil Equivalent
 Boe  Barrels of oil equivalent 
 Boe/d  Barrels of oil equivalent per day 

 

Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release refers to certain measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or "GAAP"). These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency to better analyze the Company's performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow (used)
Management uses adjusted funds flow (used) to analyze performance and considers it a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt, if any. Adjusted funds flow (used) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from (used in) operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities, movements in restricted cash deposits and expenditures on decommissioning obligations. Management believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating the Company's cash flows. Adjusted funds flow (used) is reconciled from cash flow from (used in) operating activities as follows:

 
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended
 
June 30

June 30
($000s)
 2025 

 2024 

 2025 

 2024 
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 
(1,826 )
(480 )
(845 )
2,776
Add (deduct):
 

 

 

 
Decommissioning expenditures
48

328

187

476
Change in restricted cash deposits
-

422

-

846
Change in non-cash working capital
1,178

(8 )
(1,382 )
(2,758 )
Adjusted funds flow (used) (non-GAAP)
(600 )
262

(2,040 )
1,340

 

Net transportation expenses
Management considers net transportation expenses an important measure as it demonstrates the cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses is calculated as transportation expenses less unutilized transportation and is calculated as follows:

 
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended
 
June 30

June 30
($000s)
2025

2024

2025

2024
Transportation expenses
779

826

1,330

1,371
Unutilized transportation
(303 )
(522 )
(580 )
(747 )
Net transportation expenses (non-GAAP)
476

304

750

624

 

Operating netback
Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalties, operating expenses, and net transportation expenses and is calculated as follows:

 
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended
 
June 30

June 30
($000s)
 2025 

 2024 

 2025 

 2024 
Oil and natural gas sales
4,828

3,164

7,494

6,830
Royalties
(910 )
(674 )
(1,401 )
(1,495 )
Operating expenses
(1,195 )
(888 )
(1,923 )
(1,782 )
Net transportation expenses
(476 )
(304 )
(750 )
(624 )
Operating netback (non-GAAP)
2,247

1,298

3,420

2,929

 

Capital expenditures
Coelacanth utilizes capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment on property, plant, and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and property acquisitions compared to its annual budgeted capital expenditures. Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:

 
Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended
 
June 30

June 30
($000s)
 2025 

 2024 

 2025 

 2024 
Capital expenditures – property, plant, and equipment
370

184

1,038

577
Capital expenditures – exploration and evaluation assets
13,903

2,338

38,936

3,208
Capital expenditures (non-GAAP)
14,273

2,522

39,974

3,785

 

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted working capital (deficiency)
Management uses adjusted working capital (deficiency) as a measure to assess the Company's financial position. Adjusted working capital (deficiency) is calculated as current assets and restricted cash deposits less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning obligations.

($000s) June 30,
2025 
 December 31,
2024 
Current assets
6,439

11,579
Less: 
 

 
Current liabilities 
(53,926 )
(37,234 )
Working capital deficiency
(47,487 )
(25,655 )
Add: 
 

 
Restricted cash deposits
4,900

4,900
Current portion of decommissioning obligations
686

2,118
Adjusted working capital deficiency (Capital management measure)
(41,901 )
(18,637 )

 

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow (Used) per Share
Adjusted funds flow (used) per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio, calculated using adjusted funds flow (used) and the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating net loss per share.

Net transportation expenses per boe
The Company utilizes net transportation expenses per boe to assess the per unit cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses per boe is calculated as net transportation expenses divided by total production for the applicable period.

Operating netback per boe
The Company utilizes operating netback per boe to assess the operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by total production for the applicable period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

The supplementary financial measures used in this news release (primarily average sales price per product type and certain per boe and per share figures) are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

PRODUCT TYPES

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas
Oil and condensate refers to condensate and tight oil combined
Other NGLs refers to butane, propane and ethane combined
Oil and NGLs refers to tight oil and NGLs combined
Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent.

The following is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by specific product types of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs:

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30 June 30
Sales Volumes by Product Type  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Condensate (bbls/d)                     17                     56                     17                     38
Other NGLs (bbls/d)                     27                     39                     26                     38
NGLs (bbls/d)                     44                     95                     43                     76
         
Tight oil (bbls/d)                   522                   228                   345                   254
Condensate (bbls/d)                     17                     56                     17                     38
Oil and condensate (bbls/d)                   539                   284                   362                   292
Other NGLs (bbls/d)                     27                     39                     26                     38
Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)                   566                   323                   388                   330
         
Shale gas (mcf/d)                3,861                3,724                3,588                3,829
Natural gas (mcf/d)                3,861                3,724                3,588                3,829
         
Oil equivalent (boe/d)                1,210                   944                   986                   968

 

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil and condensate, other NGLs, and natural gas production, capital programs, and adjusted working capital. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs, and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty, and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Coelacanth is an oil and natural gas company, actively engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Information

For additional information, please contact:

Coelacanth Energy Inc.
Suite 2110, 530 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3S8
Phone: (403) 705-4525
www.coelacanth.ca

Mr. Robert J. Zakresky
President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nolan Chicoine
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264010

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CEI:CC
Coelacanth Energy
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy


Light oil & Natural gas exploration and production in the prolific Montney region in British Columbia

Coelacanth Energy
