Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cobre Limited Logo

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Australian mining company Cobre (ASX:CBE) has secured a major investment from BHP, which has agreed to spend $25 million on exploration at Cobre’s Kitlanya projects in Botswana, in exchange for the right to acquire a 75 percent stake, according to a news report from Reuters.

This agreement follows Cobre's participation in BHP's Xplor program in January of the previous year, where Cobre received $500,000 to advance its Kalahari copper projects in Botswana.

Under the terms of the agreement, BHP will provide at least $5 million in funding to Cobre within two years from the commencement date, with an initial exploration budget of $7 million set to begin next month. Cobre's CEO, Adam Woolridge, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that the collaboration with BHP will enable a technology-driven exploration program aimed at discovering significant deposits in the Kitlanya East and West projects, the Reuters report said.

This strategic move underscores BHP's commitment to expanding its presence in the African copper sector and leveraging advanced exploration techniques to identify potential high-grade copper deposits in Botswana's Kalahari region.


Read the full report here.

Click here to connect with Cobre for an Investor Presentation

asx stocksasx:cbecopper investingsilver investingCopper Investing
CBE:AU
The Conversation (0)
Excavators at mine site.

Gold vs. Copper: Which Metal Will Shine Brighter in 2025?

At the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the panel “Copper vs. Gold: Which Metal Will Outperform?” tackled the question of which metal holds greater investment potential.

Moderated by Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the discussion brought together industry experts to weigh the risks and rewards of both commodities.

Last year, gold and copper crossed key price milestones, with gold surging past US$2,700 per ounce and copper exceeding US$5 per pound. While gold is primarily seen as a financial safe haven in times of geopolitical uncertainty, copper is an essential industrial metal, increasingly central to resource nationalism and critical mineral security.

Keep reading...Show less
Piece of copper on black background.

Copper Mines in Australia

Home to the world’s second largest copper reserves and the eighth largest copper producer globally in 2024, Australia holds dozens of operating copper mines.

Data from Geoscience Australia's Identified Mineral Resources 2023 report shows there were 36 operational copper mines spread across the country as of December 2022. Since then more have come online, and there are plenty more copper projects in the exploration and development stages.

The future for copper production in Australia remains bright thanks to higher price projections and large investments in exploration and development. The Australian government forecasts that copper export earnings will reach AU$15.3 billion in the 2024/2025 period and AU$16.2 billion in the 2025/2026 period.

Read on to learn more about Australia's biggest copper mines as well as near-term producing copper projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

New Ground Acquisition at Broken Hill

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a large, 675 sq km landholding adjacent to its current land position surrounding one of the world’s greatest mines containing over 350 million tonnes of massive sulphide mineralisation, the Broken Hill silver-lead-zinc deposit in New South Wales.

Keep reading...Show less
Cobre Limited Logo

BHP to Spend up to A$40M to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits on CBE Tenements in Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce that CBE, and certain wholly owned subsidiaries (also Cobre), have executed an Earn-In Agreement (Transaction) with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Ltd (BHP) under which BHP will provide up to US$25 million (~A$40m) for exploration expenditure for Cobre's Kitlanya East and Kitlanya West Copper Projects (Kitlanya Projects) and be granted the right to earn a 75% interest in the Kitlanya Projects, located on the northern and southern basin margins respectively of the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana. The Transaction is a result of Cobre's successful participation in the 2024 BHP Xplor program which also provided funding for the recently completed seismic survey on the Kitlanya West Project (see ASX announcement 22 August 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Person in suit holding yellow engineer helmet stands in front of Canada flag.

BHP CEO Talks Critical Minerals Opportunities, Challenges in Canada

More than anything else, rapid urbanization is driving demand for critical minerals like copper around the world.

Delivering the opening keynote address at this year’s Prospectors and Developers Association Conference (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) CEO Mike Henry spoke to the opportunities and challenges posed by the growth of urban centers around the world.

His presentation discussed how the mining industry, including Canada's, can respond to the growing demands on the resource sector and deliver the critical minerals that will be required over the next few decades.

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Lithium Investing

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 45MT Tanbreez Rare Earth Project Greenland

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Closes Additional Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Forecast Points to Continued Platinum Shortage in 2025

Battery Metals Investing

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Advances Critical Mineral Targeting with AI-Assisted 3D Modelling at their Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

silver investing

Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins

×