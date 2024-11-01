Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

CMS grants Transitional Pass-Through Payment for Medtronic Symplicity Spyral renal denervation catheter

The Symplicity blood pressure procedure offers patients a new adjunct approach to lowering blood pressure

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted transitional pass-through (TPT) payment for the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral ™ renal denervation (RDN) catheter, used in the Symplicity ™ blood pressure procedure, under the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System. TPT payment, which will be effective for up to three years beginning January 1, 2025 aims to support patient access to new and innovative technology, including devices granted Breakthrough Device Designations like the Symplicity Spyral RDN system.

"Receiving TPT approval for our RDN catheter is an important milestone for the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, as it will enable greater patient access to a breakthrough treatment by reducing cost barriers for healthcare systems," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "Very few technologies achieve this qualification, and the core goals of fostering innovation and increasing access mirror Medtronic's desire to continue bringing Symplicity to even more patients suffering from uncontrolled high blood pressure. We look forward to continuing to work with CMS to establish coverage and expand patient access."

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading modifiable cause of heart attack, stroke, and death, 1 and its prevalence is notably worse in underserved U.S. populations. 2 Despite available medications and lifestyle interventions, control rates remain low. The prevalence of hypertension underscores the importance for availability of adjunctive treatment options that patients may benefit from to better manage their blood pressure.

The purpose of the TPT program is to support access to newly approved innovative technologies where the costs to adopt them may otherwise inhibit patient access. The TPT program reduces barriers for Medicare beneficiaries to access critical healthcare innovations shortly after products receive FDA approval by providing hospitals with additional payments to cover their costs, while allowing CMS to collect necessary cost data to determine future outpatient payments.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2023 , the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral RDN System is a minimally invasive procedure that delivers radiofrequency energy to nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and contribute to high blood pressure. After sedation, the doctor inserts a single thin tube (known as a catheter) into the artery leading to the kidney. Once the tube is in place, the doctor administers energy to the system to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant behind.

Supporting TPT approval is the Medtronic SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program, which is the most comprehensive clinical program studying RDN in the presence and absence of medication, and in patients with both high and lower baseline cardiovascular risk. The Symplicity Spyral RDN System is approved for commercial use in more than 75 countries around the world and is backed by experience in more than 25,000 patients treated globally with the Symplicity blood pressure procedure. The Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system is limited for investigational use in Japan .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Bundy JD, Mills KT, Chen J, et al. Estimating the Association of the 2017 and 2014 Hypertension Guidelines With Cardiovascular Events and Deaths in US Adults: An Analysis of National Data. JAMA Cardiol. 2018 Jul 1 ;3(7):572-581.
2 Aggarwal R, et al. Hypertension. 2021;78(6):1719-1726.

Contacts:

Krystin Hayward Leong

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-508-261-6512

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-grants-transitional-pass-through-payment-for-medtronic-symplicity-spyral-renal-denervation-catheter-302294516.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MDT
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

CONNEQT Pulse Pre-orders Commence

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX) (the Company) is pleased to announce pre-orders for the CONNEQT Arterial Health Assessment, which comes complete with the CONNEQT Pulse vascular biometric monitor, have commenced in the USA.

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time : 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184 or International 1-289-819-1350
Webcast   : www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiex Limited

Cardiex September 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.
SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study shows significant, consistent, long-term blood pressure lowering effect at two years

Company commits to advancing clinical data for Symplicity™ with the SPYRAL Gemini clinical trial and expansion of the GSR-DEFINE clinical trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced new, long-term data from its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial that showed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation with the Symplicity™ Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system had significantly greater reductions in 24-hr ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM), and office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP) compared to sham patients at two years. The data were presented as a part of the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (TCT).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ACG Presidential Plenary to Highlight Analysis of Xifaxan Risk Reduction of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence

Additional ACG presentation to focus on impact of Xifaxan on OHE rehospitalizations

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), announced that results of an analysis of Xifaxan® (rifaximin) monotherapy will be presented during a Presidential Plenary Session of The American College of Gastroenterology® 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place October 25-30 in Philadelphia, PA. This post hoc analysis of data from two randomized trials evaluated the efficacy of Xifaxan monotherapy compared to lactulose monotherapy for risk reduction of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence and all-cause mortality

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

A new paradigm in electrophysiology: Medtronic receives FDA approval of Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 Catheter

  • First-of-its-kind, all-in-one HD-mapping and dual energy (pulsed field and radiofrequency) ablation catheter
  • Highly anticipated by electrophysiologists for its innovation and demonstrated safety and efficacy as well as improved workflow and short learning curve
  • Now with two pulsed field ablation (PFA) offerings and a portfolio of electrophysiology solutions, Medtronic is shaping the future of arrythmia treatment today

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System with Sphere-9™ Catheter, an all-in-one, high-density (HD) mapping and pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheter for treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib) and for RF ablation of cavotricuspid isthmus (CTI) dependent atrial flutter.

Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System

With this approval, Medtronic is now the first and only company with two PFA technologies available for patients with Afib. The PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System, which was FDA approved in December 2023 , offers physicians a safe, single-shot solution for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) while the Affera Sphere-9 catheter enables physician treatment flexibility with its wide area focal design and 9mm lattice tip that can used with an 8.5Fr sheath.

"The significance of this innovative technology should be underscored; Affera is a game changer for treatment of Afib and atrial flutter," said Vivek Reddy , M.D., Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. "The Affera system provides physicians with one safe, effective and efficient solution to this common and increasing problem in heart disease that needs optimized solutions for patients. With a short learning curve for experienced physicians, the possibilities are boundless for the treatment of Afib."

With a trailblazing design, the Sphere-9 catheter offers physicians the option of both PF and RF energy delivery, fully integrated with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System. The Sphere-9 catheter enhances workflow efficiency for physicians while providing excellent safety and efficacy outcomes.

"The Affera system was designed to address procedural challenges faced by the electrophysiology community while maintaining a high standard of safety and efficacy for patients. By enabling a single transeptal, zero-fluoroscopy, and zero-exchange workflow, the Sphere-9 catheter uniquely integrates both mapping and ablation technologies, offering the flexibility to use either pulsed field or radiofrequency energy," said Doron Harlev , vice president of engineering for Cardiac Ablation Solutions at Medtronic and founder of Affera. "This marks an exciting milestone for the field, with Medtronic's robust innovation pipeline poised to drive continued progress."

The approval was based on excellent results demonstrated in the pivotal SPHERE Per-AF study , an FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial, which compared the Sphere-9 catheter with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System to the conventional Thermocool SmartTouch® SF radiofrequency ablation catheter with the Carto™*3 System. The Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 catheter also received CE Mark in March 2023 and was approved in Australia in September 2024 . In October 2024 , Medtronic announced the start of an early feasibility study to evaluate the Sphere-9 catheter for treatment of ventricular tachycardia (VT), a cardiac arrhythmia in which the lower chamber of the heart beats abnormally fast.

"At Medtronic, we have a 75-year tradition of bringing disruptive innovation to market, guided by our mission and commitment to address the unmet needs of patients. With the approval of Affera, we are excited to bring a novel mapping and ablation solution to clinicians that is intended to make atrial fibrillation treatment safer, more effective, and more efficient," said Rebecca Seidel , president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Medtronic Cardiovascular Portfolio. "The potential of Affera is limitless. We will continue to fulfill our commitment to innovation, including new indications, to advance cardiovascular care and improve patient outcomes."

AFib is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide. 1 Afib is a progressive disease, often beginning as paroxsymal AFib (presents intermittently) and progressing to persistent (lasts for more than 7+ days without stopping). As the disease progresses, the risk of serious complications including heart failure, stroke and risk of death increases 2-5 .

For more information on Affera and the Sphere-9 catheter, visit Medtronic.com.

About Medtronic  
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

  1. Roth GA, Mensah GA, Johnson CO et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019: Update From the GBD 2019 Study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2020;76:2982-3021.
  2. Miyasaka Y, Barnes ME, Bailey KR, et al. Mortality trends in patients diagnosed with first atrial fibrillation: a 21-year community-based study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2007;49:986-92.
  3. Hindricks G, Potpara T, Dagres N, et al. 2020 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation developed in collaboration with the European Association of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J 2020.
  4. Wolf PA , Abbott RD, Kannel WB. Atrial fibrillation as an independent risk factor for stroke: the Framingham Study. Stroke 1991;22:983-8.
  5. Lubitz SA, Moser C, Sullivan L, et al. Atrial fibrillation patterns and risks of subsequent stroke, heart failure, or death in the community. J Am Heart Assoc 2013;2:e000126

Dr. Reddy is a paid consultant for Medtronic.
*Thermocool SmartTouch and Carto are trademarks of Biosense Webster, Inc.

Contacts:


Leslie Williamson

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-612-227-5099

+1-763-505-4626

Sphere-9™ Catheter

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-paradigm-in-electrophysiology-medtronic-receives-fda-approval-of-affera-mapping-and-ablation-system-and-sphere-9-catheter-302286602.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×