CME Group to Expand Equity Index Dividend Suite with New Mid-Curve Options and Quarterly Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to expand its Equity Index Dividend suite on May 11, with the addition of Mid-curve options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures, alongside Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000 Quarterly Dividend Index futures, pending regulatory review.

"Amid shifting interest rates and economic uncertainty, managing dividend exposure has become a strategic necessity for investors," said Joe Hickey, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "Trading in our dividend products has increased more than 50% year-over-year. To meet this increased demand, we are launching these new Mid-curve options on S&P 500 Annual Index futures and Quarterly Dividend futures on the Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000 to provide clients with additional, and even more precise tools to mitigate index-specific risk and hedge around critical dividend events."

These new products are the latest addition to CME Group's deeply liquid Equity Index Dividend suite, which includes: Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend futures; S&P 500 Annual and Quarterly Dividend Index futures; Nasdaq-100 Annual Dividend Index futures; and Russell 2000 Annual Dividend Index futures. Year-to-date trading highlights include:

  • Dividend futures and options open interest of 860,000 contracts, up 27% year-over-year.
  • S&P 500 Quarterly Dividend Index futures average daily volume (ADV) up 21% year-over-year.
  • Options on S&P Annual Dividend Index futures ADV of 3,900 contracts, up 80% year-over-year.

These products will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information, please visit cmegroup.com/dividends.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-to-expand-equity-index-dividend-suite-with-new-mid-curve-options-and-quarterly-futures-302742867.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

cme groupCMEnasdaq:cmefintech investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-2B at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC). DDH WD-25-02B was... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-2B at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC). DDH WD-25-02B was... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to provide the details of drill hole WD-25-05 in addition to a summary of the 2025 drill program completed in December at the Wedge Project.Drillhole WD-25-05:DDH WD-25-05 collared... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Seegnal Inc. Receives Gold Mark from the Standards Institution of Israel, Advancing Commercialization Readiness

Lexaria's New Animal Study Aims to Expand Valuable Intellectual Property

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR

LaFleur and Trafigura Enter into Term Sheet for C$30 Million Prepayment Facility and Gold Offtake Agreement

Related News

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook

energy investing

Energy Outlook: World Edition

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR

precious metals investing

LaFleur and Trafigura Enter into Term Sheet for C$30 Million Prepayment Facility and Gold Offtake Agreement

precious metals investing

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Invited to Present at Seapex Convention in Manila on Oil & Gas Results in Cambodia