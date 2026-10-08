CME Group's International Average Daily Volume Rises 22% to 9 Million Contracts in Q3 2026

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it achieved international average daily volume (ADV) of 9 million contracts in Q3 2026, up 22% from a year earlier.

Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States, this volume was driven largely by growth in Energy products, up 40%, Agricultural products, up 28%, and Equity Index products, up 24%.

"Markets remained volatile in the third quarter, with geopolitical issues fueling uncertainty and stoking inflation globally," said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group. "Against this backdrop, customers around the world turned to CME Group to manage their risk, and the growth of our international volumes was testament to that."

International trading volume expanded by at least 20% in the period in all regions including Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.

EMEA ADV increased 20% to 6.5 million contracts driven by:-

  • Energy products ADV up 33%
  • Agricultural products ADV up 28%
  • Equity Index products ADV up 20%

APAC ADV increased by 28% to 2.1 million contracts driven by:-

  • Energy products ADV up 68%
  • Equity Index products ADV up 32%
  • Agricultural products ADV up 26%
  • Interest Rate products ADV up 24%

Canada ADV increased by 21% to 194,000 contracts driven by:-

  • Energy products ADV up 34%
  • Interest Rate products ADV up 23%
  • Equity Index products ADV up 22%

Latin America ADV increased 24% to 188,000 contracts driven by:-

  • Agricultural products ADV up 49%
  • Equity Index products ADV up 44%
  • Energy products ADV up 23%

Globally, CME Group reported an ADV of 29.4 million contracts in Q3 2026, up 16% over the same period in 2025. Q3 volumes in 2026 exceeded the prior Q3 record set in 2024. The increase in Q3 2026 ADV was largely driven by growth in Equity Index products, up 23%, and Foreign Exchange products, up 19%.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-groups-international-average-daily-volume-rises-22-to-9-million-contracts-in-q3-2026-302902206.html

SOURCE CME Group

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