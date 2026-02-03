CME Group January Volume Sets New Record of 29.6 Million Contracts, Up 15% Year Over Year

  • Record ADV in metals products
  • Record ADV in Henry Hub Natural Gas, Micro Silver and Micro Copper contracts
  • Highest-ever January ADV in interest rate and energy products

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its highest January average daily volume (ADV) on record at 29.6 million contracts, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The company's previous January ADV record was set in 2025 with 25.7 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https:cmegroupinc.gcs-web.commonthly-volume.

January 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional January 2026 product highlights compared to January 2025:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 18%
    • U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 15% to 7.7 million contracts
    • SOFR futures and options ADV increased 21% to 5.6 million contracts
    • 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 59% to 504,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 218%
    • Record Micro Silver futures ADV of 438,000 contracts
    • Record 1-Ounce Gold futures ADV of 115,000 contracts
    • Record Micro Copper futures ADV of 48,000 contracts
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 472% to 693,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 4%
    • Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 10% to 1.8 million contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 11%
    • Record Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV of 851,000 contracts
    • Record Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV of 403,000 contracts
    • WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 26% to 273,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV
    • Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 32% to 204,000 contracts
    • Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 9% to 69,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV increased 106%
    • Micro Ether futures ADV increased 69% to 116,000 contracts
    • Ether futures ADV increased 67% to 20,000 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.2 million contracts represented 43.9% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2% of overall Energy ADV
  • International ADV increased 19% to 9.2 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 18% to 6.7 million contracts and APAC ADV up 25% to 2.2 million contracts
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 20% to $382 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 11% to €346 billion
  • EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 13% to $75 billion and FX Link ADV increased 78% to 59,000 contracts ($5.7 billion notional per leg)

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-january-volume-sets-new-record-of-29-6-million-contracts-up-15-year-over-year-302677118.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

cme-groupcmenasdaq-cmefintech-investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 3rd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02B) has been completed.DDH WD-25-02B was collared approximately 60 meters northwest of... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 2nd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02) has been completed and is in progress on its 3RD hole (DDH-WD-25-02B).DDH WD-25-02... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that the 1st drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-01) has been completed to target depth and is in progress on its 2nd hole... Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Nextech3D.ai's Krafty Lab Signs New Multinational "Tier 1" Enterprise Agreement and Expands Global In-Person Enterprise Event Delivery

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

Related News

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Selects RESPEC and Kappes Cassiday to Update Santa Fe Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences

base-metals-investing

Share Placement Update

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with Hanwa and JOGMEC for a US$30 Million Strategic Investment in UAE Battery Anode Facility

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Acquires More Highly Prospective Lithium Targets in Greenland