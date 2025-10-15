CME Group and FTSE Russell Extend Index Derivatives License Through 2037

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and FTSE Russell, the global index provider, today announced a 12-year extension of CME Group's exclusive license to offer futures, options on futures and OTC-cleared products based on FTSE Russell indexes.

"We are very pleased to extend our licensing agreement and partnership with FTSE Russell to continue providing global market participants with tools to effectively manage their equity index exposure," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "Our FTSE Russell futures and options have grown substantially over our decades-long partnership, offering clients deep liquidity and the potential for greater capital efficiencies when they trade across our equity complex."

"We're delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with CME Group, reinforcing our joint commitment to delivering robust, transparent index-based solutions to global investors," said Fiona Bassett, CEO at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business. "The continued growth in trading volumes across FTSE Russell-linked products reflects the strength of our indexes and the value they bring to investors looking to measure performance across the global equity market."

CME Group offers futures on the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Growth, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Value, FTSE Emerging Market, FTSE Developed Europe, FTSE China 50, and FTSE CoreCommodity CRB indexes. Since entering into the previous license agreement in 2015, more than 573 million FTSE Russell index-related futures and options on futures contracts have traded. More recently, year-to-date average daily volume across the Russell futures and options complex is at 306,000 contracts.

For more information on FTSE Russell futures and options at CME Group, please visit: https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/equities/russell.html.

About CME Group
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

About FTSE Russell
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

CME-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-and-ftse-russell-extend-index-derivatives-license-through-2037-302584920.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CME GroupCMENASDAQ:CMEFintech Investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") has closed the oversubscribed non-flow-through private placement financing. The company issued 12,142,174 units at a price of 1.5 cents per unit for proceeds of $182,132. The company's flow-through private... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Nine Mile Brook Project Option with Third Anniversary Payment

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has proceeded with its third anniversary payment under its option to Purchase the remaining 50% of the Nine Mile Brook Project, dated November 28th, 2021, (the "Option Agreement") with... Keep Reading...
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

ALTO Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) a producer and distributor of renewable fuel and essential ingredients and the largest producer of specialty alcohols in the U.S., reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, gross loss improved by $0.8... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Lab High-Grade Results up to 19.0% Copper and 40.00% + (Lead-Zinc), 142 g/t Silver & 2.78 g/t Gold at Historic Wedge Mine, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Ltd

Nine Mile Brook Drill Program Update – Identifies VMS System at “Islands Target Area”

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”), is pleased to announce that it has completed the first half of the Nine Mile Brook Drill Program II completing 14 holes representing 3,059 meters (Figure 1, Table 1). The initial holes tested numerous... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Energy Investing

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets