CME Group and FTSE Russell Extend Index Derivatives License Through 2037

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and FTSE Russell, the global index provider, today announced a 12-year extension of CME Group's exclusive license to offer futures, options on futures and OTC-cleared products based on FTSE Russell indexes.
"We are very pleased to extend our licensing agreement and partnership with FTSE Russell to continue providing global market participants with tools to effectively manage their equity index exposure," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "Our FTSE Russell futures and options have grown substantially over our decades-long partnership, offering clients deep liquidity and the potential for greater capital efficiencies when they trade across our equity complex."
"We're delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with CME Group, reinforcing our joint commitment to delivering robust, transparent index-based solutions to global investors," said Fiona Bassett, CEO at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business. "The continued growth in trading volumes across FTSE Russell-linked products reflects the strength of our indexes and the value they bring to investors looking to measure performance across the global equity market."
CME Group offers futures on the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Growth, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Value, FTSE Emerging Market, FTSE Developed Europe, FTSE China 50, and FTSE CoreCommodity CRB indexes. Since entering into the previous license agreement in 2015, more than 573 million FTSE Russell index-related futures and options on futures contracts have traded. More recently, year-to-date average daily volume across the Russell futures and options complex is at 306,000 contracts.
About CME Group
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
About FTSE Russell
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.
FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.
A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.
FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.
