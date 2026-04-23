Cloud3 Ventures Adopts New Investment Policy and Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its shareholder meeting held April 16, 2026 (the "Shareholder Meeting"), it has adopted a revised investment policy, which broadens the scope of permitted investments (the "Revised Investment Policy").
The Revised Investment Policy, if adopted, would allow the Company to invest in any industry or sector, subject to certain specified investment criteria. The paramount goal of the Revised Investment Policy is to allow management of the Company to generate maximum returns from its investments, and management of the Company believes that broadening the scope of the Revised Investment Policy furthers that goal. The Revised Investment Policy was approved by the shareholder of the Company (the "Shareholders") on April 16, 2026 at the Shareholder Meeting and subsequently adopted by the board of directors.
Further to the Shareholder Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the disposition of certain legacy assets, as more fully described in the information circular. At the Shareholder Meeting, the Company received approval for the disposition of its legacy digital asset portfolio (the "Disposition") in consideration for the extinguishment of approximately $246,325.58 in outstanding indebtedness owing to certain creditors, including insiders of the Company. The disposition constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and was approved by the Company's board of directors (with interested directors abstaining) and by Shareholders at the Shareholder Meeting, including by a majority of the minority of disinterested shareholders in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company relied on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement under section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as its securities are not listed on a specified market, and believes the Transaction is fair and reasonable as it eliminates liabilities and streamlines the Company's balance sheet to support its go-forward strategy as an investment issuer. The Disposition constituted the sale of all or substantially all of the Company's undertaking for purposes of the Canada Business Corporations Act and was approved by Shareholders by special resolution at the Special Meeting.
The Company continues to actively evaluate a range of accretive investment opportunities in accordance with its investment policy, with a view to enhancing long-term shareholder value. Management and the board of directors are continuously engaged in identifying, reviewing and sourcing new potential investment avenues across both public and private markets, and will pursue transactions that are aligned with the Company's strategic objectives and capital allocation framework.
About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
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Website: cloud3.ventures
Forward-Looking Statements & Risks
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, audit outcomes, regulatory or exchange approvals, market conditions, competitive pressures, global economic shifts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+ (htps:/www.sedarplus.ca/) for additional risk factors. Cloud3 Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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