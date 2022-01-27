Life Science News Investing News
Cloud DX Inc. a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed the initial tranche of the previously announced brokered private placement led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as sole agent. Upon closing of this tranche of the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 1,555 units of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for ...

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed the initial tranche of the previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent"), as sole agent. Upon closing of this tranche of the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 1,555 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,555,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of (i) a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and (ii) 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement

As consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Corporation: (i) paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount equal to 8% (3.0% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) issued to the Agent such number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") as is equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the Offering (reduced to 3% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) divided by the Conversion Price. Each Agent's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

In addition to the Units sold under the Private Placement, the Corporation also issued 20 Units on a non-brokered private placement basis for additional gross proceeds of $20,000.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for sales, marketing, research and development and working capital requirements.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period ending May 28, 2022. The Offering remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

Social Links:

Twitter:https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@cloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685952/Cloud-DX-Announces-Initial-Closing-of-Brokered-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud DX TSXV:CDX Emerging Tech Investing
CDX:CA
Cloud DX

Cloud DX

Overview

The COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a global scale in 2020. There has been an urgent need for integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and new social distancing measures, which forced many to delay seeking in-person medical attention. In identifying this gap in the healthcare system, digitally driven telemedicine companies are leading the way to innovate and improve healthcare for all in this increasingly digital age.

By 2022, the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to US$11.9 trillion, with the digital healthcare sector to grow by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent by 2026. In dealing with the aftermath of this pandemic, investing in healthcare and wellness technology is investing in the healthcare systems we’ve needed for a long time.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX: Digital and Virtual Healthcare, CEO Clip Video

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX Robert Kaul, CEO & Founder, speaks about the company's game-changing partnership with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

News in Summary

  • Cloud DX insiders (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud DX Inc. voluntarily extend the release date under lock-up agreements
  • This six-month voluntary extension of their resale restrictions indicates that the board and management are confident about the company's growth prospects

Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), announces today that certain company ‘insiders' (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) have voluntarily agreed to extend the release dates under the lock-up agreements they entered into in connection with the Company's ‘Qualifying Transaction' which closed on April 15, 2021. Insiders holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have agreed to extend the lock-up to be effective until October 31, 2022

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. Announces Update to Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud DX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDX) announces that it has updated the terms of its private placement previously announced on January 4, 2022 of Convertible Debenture Units (the "Updated Offering") with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as lead agent and sole book runner (the "Agent"). The Company expects the initial closing of the Updated Offering will be on or about January 25, 2022

In connection with the Updated Offering the Agent will offer for sale up to 3,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Agent has been granted an option to sell up to 450 additional Convertible Debenture Units for maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Updated Offering of $3,450,000. Pursuant to the Updated Offering, each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. Interest will be payable quarterly on the last business day of each quarter, commencing on March 31, 2022. The principal amount of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Updated Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Receives Partnership Funding for Clinical Research of Next Generation Wrist-Worn Vital-Sign Monitoring Device

Cloud DX Receives Partnership Funding for Clinical Research of Next Generation Wrist-Worn Vital-Sign Monitoring Device

The New Brunswick Health Research Foundation (NBHRF) partners with Cloud DX to fund Calibration and Validation research of its patented Pulsewave 2.0, a Non-Invasive Vital Sign Monitoring Device

News in Summary

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Cloud DX Announces Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Cloud DX and partner Maxwell Telecare sign three new clinics for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) deployment, expanding on its Maxwell partnership

News in Summary

Keep reading... Show less
NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE TO MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE TO MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) (" Nanalysis ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has upsized its previous announced best efforts marketed public offering (the " Offering ") to up to approximately $10,725,000 from $8,000,000 due to investor demand. The Company will file a final short form prospectus with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except for the Province of Québec (the " Canadian Jurisdictions "). The Offering will consist of common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company at an offering price of $1.10 per Common Share.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Reports Annual 2021 Financial Results

JustKitchen Reports Annual 2021 Financial Results

TSXV: JK

The Company's Volume of Retail Customer Food Orders Grew by 26% From the Third Quarter to the Fourth Quarter as its Number of Ghost Kitchens Increased from 17 to 20 Locations for the Period Ending September 30, 2021

Keep reading... Show less
Contakt World - Corporate Update

Contakt World - Corporate Update

  • Demand for HealthCheck, Contakt's marquee solution, continues to grow in the face of the Omicron variant-driven wave of COVID-19 and increasing vaccine mandates and requirements in numerous jurisdictions
  • HealthCheck has added over 20 new customers and has renewed over 130 customer subscriptions within the past 3 months, with nearly 800 customers in total, servicing over 100,000 users in the US alone
  • HealthCheck alone generated nearly $1.35 million CAD in revenue in calendar 2021 (figures unaudited)
  • HealthCheck 3.0 has been officially released, adding vaccine passport, COVID-19 test tracking capabilities, and several improvements to its population management dashboard.
  • Contakt is looking to broaden its portfolio entering 2022, looking to acquire and partner with other SaaS companies in the healthcare sector and beyond

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to provide a general corporate update for its shareholders.

HealthCheck
Contakt's COVID Compliance Solution, Stratum Health ("HealthCheck"), has seen significant growth in new customers and renewals over the past 90 days, primarily driven by the recent surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant globally. HealthCheck has added nearly 20 new enterprise clients since October, and new sales continue to growth month over month. Many of HealthCheck's largest clients, including Atlanta County Public Schools, with close to 50,000 users (students and school staff), have extended or renewed their annual contracts, continuing to drive revenue.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Announces Opening of Second Hong Kong Location and Sanchong Ghost Kitchen in Taiwan

JustKitchen Announces Opening of Second Hong Kong Location and Sanchong Ghost Kitchen in Taiwan

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Has Also Launched a Food Truck Featuring DJ Khaled's "Another Wing" Food Brand and is Planning to Open Two New Ghost Kitchen Locations in Taiwan in the Near Future

Keep reading... Show less
Nanalysis Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Nanalysis Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI , OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

Keep reading... Show less
NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO C$8 MILLION

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO C$8 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) (" Nanalysis ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except for the Province of Québec (the " Canadian Jurisdictions "), in connection with a best efforts marketed public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company at an offering price of $1.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $8,000,000 .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×